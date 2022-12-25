ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit

Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change

The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TexansDaily

Sean Payton Hiring by Houston Texans? Would Coach See the Positives?

Despite their 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Houston Texans have had a largely forgettable season in 2022. The Texans have limped towards a 2-12-1 record in coach Lovie Smith’s first season at the helm. Despite the potential of promising rookies such as running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (both of whom currently reside on injured reserve), the Texans already have 90 percent of their vision focused on 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team

It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’...
Yardbarker

Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player

Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for these two teams

Sean Payton has expressed interest in returning to the NFL next season, but the two teams that reportedly interest him the most may not be involved in the head coaching market over the next several weeks. Josina Anderson of USA Today reports that Payton is likely to be contacted by...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

How the 2022 NFL Draft class for the Giants has performed

The 2022 NFL Draft was the first GM Joe Schoen-led draft for the New York Giants. Injuries have decimated the class, but a few picks have flashed potential. Here’s a breakdown. Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB (1st round, 5th overall) Thibodeaux missed the first two regular-season games with an MCL sprain,...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Wilks' Panthers banking on run game to lead them to playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When Steve Wilks took over as interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, he believed the only chance to be competitive was complete dedication to running the football given the strength of the offensive line and the instability at quarterback. Well, Wilks’...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Kyle Pitts Trade Rumors? Cowboys Must Call Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys at the moment have a stockpile of talent in the tight end room. But they do not employ a "freakish'' talent, which brings us to a rumor coming out of Atlanta Falcons camp ... Second-year tight end Kyle Pitts, who struggled in 2022 before a season-ending injury...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Report: 'Mutual Interest" Between Bill O'Brien, 1 NFL Team

The New England Patriots could bring back a familiar face to help fix their offensive woes. Tom Curran of NBC Sports told Kay Adams that he believes there's "mutual interest" between the Patriots and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Sources told Curran that head coach Bill Belichick is "absolutely" interested...
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

49ers QB Brock Purdy and the Parcells Rules

Everything evolves. The evolution of the Quarterback and the complexities of offensive football are moving at light speed. Private QB training and 7 on 7 football allow more signal callers to have a firmer grasp on the ever-advancing offensive concepts designed to light up scoreboards. Amid all these advancements in...
Yardbarker

Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Steelers’ 2022 Free Agent Acquisitions Are Paying Significant Dividends So Far This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into the last off-season in unfamiliar territory. They had an exceptional amount of cap space and money to give them an opportunity to be aggressive in the free agent market. First-year General Manager Omar Khan with the help of Kevin Colbert got to work right away and made the most of the opportunity. And it’s safe to say those free agents have made a significant impact so far this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA

