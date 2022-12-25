Read full article on original website
Related
Pelosi told Obama Dems lost House in 2010 because White men 'get in a mood' when they don't have jobs
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2010 blamed Democratic midterm election losses on White males who were "in a mood" over job losses, a new documentary shows.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
Rep. Raskin: Trump could spend 'the remaining days of his misanthropic life behind bars'
A leading member of the Jan. 6 select committee said Friday he “really would be surprised” if Attorney General Merrick Garland doesn’t act on the panel’s criminal referrals and indict former President Donald Trump for his conduct relating to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. “I...
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
CBS News
House Democrats pick Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin to be ranking member on Oversight committee
(CNN) -- Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland has won the top Democratic job on the House Oversight Committee after a closed-door election with the Democratic caucus Thursday morning. Raskin ran against Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, besting him in the final vote of 133-75, sources in the room confirmed. "I was...
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview
Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
Kevin McCarthy may win the House speakership. But he can’t control the clown caucus | Column
Kevin McCarthy’s quest for the House speaker’s gavel is a near perfect inside-the-Beltway story because it’s about pure politics and personal ambition without many narrative-muddling concerns about principles, governing philosophy or policy considerations. McCarthy was never a policy wonk or doctrinaire conservative, he’s a dealmaker and glad-hander,...
Tulsi Gabbard's one-time Democratic colleagues are both perplexed and unsurprised by her far-right pivot: 'An Elise Stefanik kind of turn'
Asked what happened to his one-time supporter, Sen. Bernie Sanders dramatically threw his hands up. Others say she's showing her true colors.
newsnationnow.com
Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians
(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
House Democrats "pass the torch": But Hakeem Jeffries is no upgrade on Nancy Pelosi
John F. Kennedy reached heights of inaugural oratory in 1961 when he declared that "the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans." Three decades later, when Bill Clinton won the presidency, a Newsweek headline proclaimed "THE TORCH PASSES." The article underneath glorified "a film clip that made its way into a widely seen campaign ad: a beaming, 16-year-old Bill Clinton on a sun-drenched White House lawn, shaking the hand of his and his generation's idol, John F. Kennedy."
White House rebukes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying she would have 'won' on Jan. 6
The White House and some Democratic lawmakers Monday sternly condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments that she would have “won” the Jan. 6 Capitol attack if she had planned it with former Trump aide Steve Bannon. At a dinner hosted Saturday by the New York Young Republican Club,...
POLITICO
Democrats bashed the GOP for its near-total silence after Donald Trump called for the "termination" of the Constitution to restore himself to power.
One Republican who did speak out is outgoing Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), who has repeatedly criticized the former president after Trump withdrew his endorsement of Brooks in the Alabama Senate primary subsequently won by Sen.-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.). Brooks had previously said in March that Trump asked him to illegally "rescind" the results of the election and call a new special presidential contes.
Congress Will Vote On Naming Part of Capitol After Nancy Pelosi
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) has introduced a measure to rename a major meeting room in the United States Capitol after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is leaving House Leadership after this term.
Incoming Democrat whip Katherine Clark recalls child ‘waking up with nightmares’ over climate change
Incoming House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts on Sunday recalled one of her children “waking up with nightmares” due to concerns about climate change. Clark made the comment when asked by NBC News anchor Chuck Todd what she and incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries intended to do differently than their leadership predecessors, Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer. The 59-year-old Clark argued that her “generation” could bring a fresh perspective to Congress because her kids grew up being tormented by the threats of climate change and gun violence. “One of the biggest changes is going to be that we’re coming into this in the...
Jan. 6th Committee member Jamie Raskin on Trump: "People are hungering for justice and for accountability and consequences"
After more than a thousand interviews and hours of televised hearings, one of the highest-profile Congressional investigations since Watergate, the January 6th Committee, will soon release a sweeping report. The looming question: will the report urge the Justice Department to prosecute former President Donald Trump?. For now, the committee is...
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
The Jan. 6 Committee Asked Congress To Consider Banning Donald Trump From Holding Office Ever Again
"The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed," the House committee investigating the attack wrote in its final report. "None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him."
House Republican urges McCarthy to 'hold the Senate's feet to the fire' for $1.7T omnibus 'monstrosity'
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., expresses "frustration and anger" over Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill that adds $3.1 trillion to the national debt.
Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Chuck Schumer was unanimously elected Thursday for another term as Senate Democratic leader, helming a bolstered 51-seat majority for a new era of divided government in Congress but intent on “getting things done” for the country. Senate Democrats met behind closed doors at the Capitol to choose their leadership team for the new Congress that begins in January. The session was quick and upbeat, with no challengers. Unlike the contested Republican elections, the Democratic leaders were selected by acclamation. Applause was heard in the halls. “We had a great unified meeting, where we were both very glad about what we were able to accomplish in the last Congress and setting aspirations — strong aspirations — that we will accomplish as much in the next two years,” Schumer said afterward, flanked by the dozen-member team. As Senate majority leader, Schumer has proven to be a surprisingly steady, if frenzied, force in one of the more consequential sessions of Congress. But with Republicans taking control of the House and confronting President Joe Biden in the new year, it will be a fresh challenge for Schumer in divided Washington.
Comments / 0