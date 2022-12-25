ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview

Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
newsnationnow.com

Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians

(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
Salon

House Democrats "pass the torch": But Hakeem Jeffries is no upgrade on Nancy Pelosi

John F. Kennedy reached heights of inaugural oratory in 1961 when he declared that "the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans." Three decades later, when Bill Clinton won the presidency, a Newsweek headline proclaimed "THE TORCH PASSES." The article underneath glorified "a film clip that made its way into a widely seen campaign ad: a beaming, 16-year-old Bill Clinton on a sun-drenched White House lawn, shaking the hand of his and his generation's idol, John F. Kennedy."
POLITICO

Democrats bashed the GOP for its near-total silence after Donald Trump called for the "termination" of the Constitution to restore himself to power.

One Republican who did speak out is outgoing Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), who has repeatedly criticized the former president after Trump withdrew his endorsement of Brooks in the Alabama Senate primary subsequently won by Sen.-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.). Brooks had previously said in March that Trump asked him to illegally "rescind" the results of the election and call a new special presidential contes.
New York Post

Incoming Democrat whip Katherine Clark recalls child ‘waking up with nightmares’ over climate change

Incoming House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts on Sunday recalled one of her children “waking up with nightmares” due to concerns about climate change. Clark made the comment when asked by NBC News anchor Chuck Todd what she and incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries intended to do differently than their leadership predecessors, Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer. The 59-year-old Clark argued that her “generation” could bring a fresh perspective to Congress because her kids grew up being tormented by the threats of climate change and gun violence. “One of the biggest changes is going to be that we’re coming into this in the...
CBS News

Jan. 6th Committee member Jamie Raskin on Trump: "People are hungering for justice and for accountability and consequences"

After more than a thousand interviews and hours of televised hearings, one of the highest-profile Congressional investigations since Watergate, the January 6th Committee, will soon release a sweeping report. The looming question: will the report urge the Justice Department to prosecute former President Donald Trump?. For now, the committee is...
The Associated Press

Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Chuck Schumer was unanimously elected Thursday for another term as Senate Democratic leader, helming a bolstered 51-seat majority for a new era of divided government in Congress but intent on “getting things done” for the country. Senate Democrats met behind closed doors at the Capitol to choose their leadership team for the new Congress that begins in January. The session was quick and upbeat, with no challengers. Unlike the contested Republican elections, the Democratic leaders were selected by acclamation. Applause was heard in the halls. “We had a great unified meeting, where we were both very glad about what we were able to accomplish in the last Congress and setting aspirations — strong aspirations — that we will accomplish as much in the next two years,” Schumer said afterward, flanked by the dozen-member team. As Senate majority leader, Schumer has proven to be a surprisingly steady, if frenzied, force in one of the more consequential sessions of Congress. But with Republicans taking control of the House and confronting President Joe Biden in the new year, it will be a fresh challenge for Schumer in divided Washington.
