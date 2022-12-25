The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce they will host a job fair on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern at University Park Mall, inside the Old Bar Louie, located at 6501 Grape Road in Mishawaka, Indiana. The job fair, which is in support of the expansion of Four Winds South Bend, will focus on positions for the forthcoming hotel and spa, and feature on the spot hiring and $500 sign-on bonuses for select positions!

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO