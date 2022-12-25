Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkzo.com
2 vehicle crashes in Cass County within two hours of each other
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two vehicle crashes took place in Cass County on Tuesday, December 27 within a couple hours of each other. The first crash happened a few minutes past 4 p.m. at the intersection of Robbins Lake Road and Teasdale Lake Street in Porter Township, when a 44-year-old Jones resident was traveling north on Robbins Lake Road and disregarded the stop sign at the intersection, crashing into a 19-year-old resident of Constantine who was traveling east on Teasdale Lake Road.
WNDU
Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Crews extinguish fire at Bertrand Township home.
Woman arrested after leaving child at crash, leading police on snowy foot chase
A woman in Van Buren County is under arrest after leaving a child at the scene of a crash, leading police on a foot chase.
News Now Warsaw
U.S. 31 accident leaves one dead in Marshall County
PLYMOUTH — An Argos man died after a crash on Tuesday morning in Argos. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 shortly before 11 a.m. Police say a Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 and failed to yield the right of way to a truck traveling north on 31.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police investigating deadly crash involving semi
Indiana State Police are investigating after an Argos man was killed in a car crash late Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Officers were called to U.S. 31 and State Road 10 around 11 a.m. in response to a crash. A Mitsubishi had been hit by a Freightliner semi. Police believe the...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Housing Authority responds to complaints about heat at assisted living facility
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Housing Authority has responded to the complaints about heat at Vannoni Living Center. "Prompted by concerns raised in the local media the Indiana Department of Health visited the facility on December 27. Their inspection confirmed that all apartments have sufficient heat and did not identify any deficiencies in the operation of the Vannoni Living Center," the Mishawaka Housing Authority said.
95.3 MNC
One person hurt in crash on M-51 in Cass County
A woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 on M-51 near Elm Street. Officers say that a 46-year-old Dowagiac woman was stopped in the road and getting ready to turn into a driveway. That’s when a 62-year-old...
WNDU
City of Elkhart reflects on warming center plan
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - With the worst of the cold behind Michiana for now, the City of Elkhart weighed in on its decision to designate one location, Faith Mission of Elkhart, as the municipal warming center. “Even some of our folks who are unhoused and are choosing to live outside,...
22 WSBT
Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
loud1033.com
Argos man killed in US 31 crash
MARSHALL CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – An Argos man has been killed when a semi hit his vehicle at US 31 and SR 10 in Marshall County. The crash happened late yesterday morning. The man did not yield to the semi and was headed east on SR 10. The semi-driver...
laportecounty.life
FOUR WINDS CASINOS TO HOST A HOTEL AND SPA JOB FAIR AT UNIVERSITY PARK MALL IN MISHAWAKA, INDIANA ON JANUARY 3 AND 4
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce they will host a job fair on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern at University Park Mall, inside the Old Bar Louie, located at 6501 Grape Road in Mishawaka, Indiana. The job fair, which is in support of the expansion of Four Winds South Bend, will focus on positions for the forthcoming hotel and spa, and feature on the spot hiring and $500 sign-on bonuses for select positions!
WNDU
Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31
City of South Bend offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents. Christmas trees will be collected on the same day as trash pickup for residents who submit a request a request for it. Strike continues at LaPorte plant after union rejects latest contract proposal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Since Nov....
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
WANE-TV
WATCH: South Bend Police save Christmas
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The Grinch apparently made a stop in South Bend. According to South Bend Police, someone came into a home and stole some Christmas presents. But, that wasn’t the end of the story. In a Facebook post, the police department says “We interrupt our...
Indiana police officers save Christmas for local family: 'Makes everything worthwhile'
South Bend police officers sprang into action to save Christmas for a family, replacing stolen presents after a break-in left them with nothing under the tree.
95.3 MNC
Christmas tree disposal in South Bend
South Bend is offering free Christmas tree disposal. It’s for all residents within city limits. You can get rid of your tree from Tuesday, Jan. 3 to Tuesday, Jan. 31, on the same day as trash pickup. To schedule a Christmas tree pickup, residents can submit an online request...
abc57.com
Granger Morris Animal Hospital flooded
ST. JOSEPH, Ind. --After another water pipe froze and burst, the Morris Animal Hospital in Granger, on State Road 23 closed its doors as well. There are vets on site to handle medication pickups and phone calls, but they are currently unable to see any animals as of now, as stated by the company.
Volunteer firefighters, bystanders remove goose frozen to beach in Northwest Indiana
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers and Porter County volunteer firefighters freed a Canada Goose Monday near Lake Michigan. The goose was frozen in wet sand on the edge of Lake Michigan. Bystanders at Indiana Dunes State Park first spotted the bird. They tried to rescue it but needed more help. Crews arrived and […]
WWMTCw
Berrien County rescinds state of emergency after power is restored
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Berrien County issued a state of emergency Friday night due to continued power outages in the city. The emergency was issued at 10 p.m. and a local warming center was opened up for residents. “There were many agencies involved and we are grateful for their...
Comments / 2