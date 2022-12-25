ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Heather Rae Young Reveals Her Sciatica Pain Is ‘Unbearable’ After Opening Christmas Presents With Stepkids

By Miranda Siwak
 3 days ago
Heather Rae El Moussa Rob Latour/Shutterstock

A less than jolly holiday. Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is in “unbearable” pain amid her bout with sciatica.

“Happy holidays, everyone. We just finished opening presents with the kids . I cleaned up because my OCD kicks in with all the wrapping paper” the pregnant Selling Sunset star, 35, said in a Sunday, December 25, Instagram Story video taken in her bed, referring to stepchildren Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7. “My sciatica is on another level. I’m in so much pain and so I came up to rest {and] lay on the bed [with] a heating pad.”

She added: “It’s unbearable and at this point, I’m peeing like five to six times a night, so I’m, like, rolling myself out of bed, screaming in pain.”

The former Playboy model — who announced in July that she and husband Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first child together — revealed earlier this month that her doctor had placed her on bed rest amid struggles with sciatica. (Sciatica refers to pain, weakness or numbness that occurs down the sciatic nerve through the lower back and leg.)

“I just left the doctor just for a little checkup,” Heather said in a Thursday, December 22, Instagram Story message. “Everything’s good with baby. I am not doing very good. The sciatica pain is just unbearable, worse than before, so she wants me resting, laying down. … Obviously, most important thing is feeling better, taking care of the baby.”

Heather and the 41-year-old Flip or Flop alum, who wed in October 2021 , are gearing up to welcome a baby boy in early 2023.

“Baby boy’s first Christmas,” the Oppenheim Group broker gushed via Instagram on Sunday, sharing a bump pic of Tarek’s hand cradling her belly . “He’s already a very active boy. Non-stop moving around.”

Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram/ Heather Rae El Moussa

Heather and Tarek celebrated Christmas morning with Taylor and Brayden after they spent Christmas Eve with their mother , Christina Hall (née Haack), and her family. (Tarek and the Christina on the Coast star, 39, were married between 2008 and 2018 .)

“Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from The El Moussa Family!! 🎅🏻🤶🏻🎄🤍 ,” the Flipping 101 personality and Heather captioned a joint Instagram photo on Sunday, sharing a family holiday card in matching Christmas pajamas . “Gifts are great but we feel so lucky already to spend Christmas with the kids, our families, and with a baby boy on the way.”

They concluded the post: “There’s nothing better than this time of the year when the town gets quiet and everyone just slows down for a second to spend the day with family 🙏 Hope you all have a great Christmas!! 🥰 .”

GEORGIA STATE
