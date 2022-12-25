Read full article on original website
NFL is investigating Mac Jones' 'dirty' play on Bengals' Eli Apple in Patriots' Christmas Eve defeat
League officials do not want to hand out a ban to the 24-year-old but could discipline him as early as Monday or Tuesday. On Saturday, Jones appeared to have slide-tackled Bengals CB Eli Apple.
Tom Brady Will Likely Play for a New Team in 2023, His Former Teammate Says
The 2022 NFL regular season hasn’t even ended yet and there’s already speculation about Tom Brady’s future. One of the quarterback’s former teammates believes this will be the last year “TB12” is with Tampa Bay. Rodney Harrison, who played with Brady in New England,...
First look: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines
The final game of the NFL’s Week 17 schedule has the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) on Monday. Kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Bills vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Yardbarker
Former Bengals player doesn't deny rumors of a return
The Super Bowl-contending Cincinnati Bengals lost star right tackle La’el Collins for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Collins, 29, has been a consistent force for the defending AFC champs after coming over from the Dallas...
atozsports.com
One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF
The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
NFL World Loves Dan Campbell's Postgame Handshake
Dan Campbell addressing Panthers coach Steve Wilks is going viral.
‘Joe Burrow is like a venomous snake’: Bengals star gets eye-opening review from Ex-QB
Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow has had a phenomenal season, helping lead his team to a playoff berth. As the Bengals look to lock up the AFC North, Burrow received a venomous compassion from a former NFL QB. Burrow currently has the second highest MVP odds (+600) on FanDuel....
How Bill Belichick Explained This Ugly Patriots Play Vs. Bengals
It didn’t take long Saturday for the Patriots’ much-maligned offense to show more signs of dysfunction. Facing third-and-4 on its opening possession, New England sent four of its five eligible receivers on routes that took them more than 10 yards downfield. Tyquan Thornton ran a vertical route toward...
NFL Insider To Andrew Whitworth: 'Get A Ring With The Bengals'
Cincinnati just lost starting right tackle La'el Collins for the season.
NFL Coach Makes Prediction For Patriots’ Next Offensive Coordinator
The New England Patriots’ offense has been brutal this season with Matt Patricia calling plays. Therefore, it’s reasonable to assume Bill Belichick will consider hiring a new offensive coordinator this offseason, a year removed from Josh McDaniels vacating the position to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Skip Bayless: Debate Between Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow "Not Even Close"
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are typically the first three names brought up when talking about the NFL's best young quarterbacks. But FS1's Skip Bayless believes one QB has separated himself from the pack. Debating with Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed" Wednesday morning, Bayless said that Burrow is clearly...
theScore
Bears' Justin Fields: Won't be shut down for season
Head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Fields won't be shut down for the Bears' final two games of the season, even though the quarterback has been playing through a left shoulder injury since Week 13 and had his foot stepped on during a Week 16 loss to the Bills, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
theScore
Wisconsin tops Oklahoma State to capture Guaranteed Rate Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A long, sometimes-difficult season came to a conclusion with more adversity – and, eventually, a win. A 17-point...
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 17: A New Year's resolution for each team
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. In this edition, we make a New Year's resolution for each team. 1. San Francisco 49ers (11-4) Ramp up CMC's workload. Christian McCaffrey only had two catches in two of his last three games, which was likely the coaching staff's way of making sure he's fresh for the playoffs. He should be getting over 25 touches per game with an emphasis on targets as a receiver out of the backfield once the 49ers get there.
theScore
Former Texas QB Hudson Card transferring to Purdue
Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card announced Monday that he is transferring to Purdue. Card spent the past three seasons with the Longhorns. He failed to establish himself as a full-time starter at Texas, sitting behind Casey Thompson and Quinn Ewers on the depth chart throughout most of 2021 and 2022, respectively.
theScore
Commanders name Wentz starter vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in Sunday's Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Wednesday. The Commanders currently hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. Taylor Heinicke is expected to be Wentz's primary backup. Wentz opened the season as the...
theScore
Sam Hartman enters transfer portal, reportedly expected to join Notre Dame
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has entered the transfer portal and is expected to make a move to Notre Dame, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The prolific Hartman recently broke the ACC's all-time touchdown passing record with his 108th career scoring throw in the Demon Deacons' bowl win over Missouri.
theScore
Raiders bench Carr for final 2 games, Jarrett Stidham to start
The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the team's final two games of the regular season, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will take over as the starter. Chase Garbers will be the backup, meaning Carr will be inactive for Sunday's Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
