Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Former Bengals player doesn't deny rumors of a return

The Super Bowl-contending Cincinnati Bengals lost star right tackle La’el Collins for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Collins, 29, has been a consistent force for the defending AFC champs after coming over from the Dallas...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF

The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

How Bill Belichick Explained This Ugly Patriots Play Vs. Bengals

It didn’t take long Saturday for the Patriots’ much-maligned offense to show more signs of dysfunction. Facing third-and-4 on its opening possession, New England sent four of its five eligible receivers on routes that took them more than 10 yards downfield. Tyquan Thornton ran a vertical route toward...
CINCINNATI, OH
theScore

Bears' Justin Fields: Won't be shut down for season

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Fields won't be shut down for the Bears' final two games of the season, even though the quarterback has been playing through a left shoulder injury since Week 13 and had his foot stepped on during a Week 16 loss to the Bills, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Wisconsin tops Oklahoma State to capture Guaranteed Rate Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) — Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A long, sometimes-difficult season came to a conclusion with more adversity – and, eventually, a win. A 17-point...
MADISON, WI
theScore

NFL Power Rankings - Week 17: A New Year's resolution for each team

The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. In this edition, we make a New Year's resolution for each team. 1. San Francisco 49ers (11-4) Ramp up CMC's workload. Christian McCaffrey only had two catches in two of his last three games, which was likely the coaching staff's way of making sure he's fresh for the playoffs. He should be getting over 25 touches per game with an emphasis on targets as a receiver out of the backfield once the 49ers get there.
theScore

Former Texas QB Hudson Card transferring to Purdue

Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card announced Monday that he is transferring to Purdue. Card spent the past three seasons with the Longhorns. He failed to establish himself as a full-time starter at Texas, sitting behind Casey Thompson and Quinn Ewers on the depth chart throughout most of 2021 and 2022, respectively.
AUSTIN, TX
theScore

Commanders name Wentz starter vs. Browns

The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in Sunday's Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Wednesday. The Commanders currently hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. Taylor Heinicke is expected to be Wentz's primary backup. Wentz opened the season as the...
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Raiders bench Carr for final 2 games, Jarrett Stidham to start

The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the team's final two games of the regular season, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will take over as the starter. Chase Garbers will be the backup, meaning Carr will be inactive for Sunday's Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
LAS VEGAS, NV

