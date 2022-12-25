The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. In this edition, we make a New Year's resolution for each team. 1. San Francisco 49ers (11-4) Ramp up CMC's workload. Christian McCaffrey only had two catches in two of his last three games, which was likely the coaching staff's way of making sure he's fresh for the playoffs. He should be getting over 25 touches per game with an emphasis on targets as a receiver out of the backfield once the 49ers get there.

