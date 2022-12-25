Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southwestern Humboldt. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Rain will increase the risk of rock and mudslides. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of rain is expected to bring an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain to low elevation locations with total amounts approaching 6 inches at higher elevations. Already saturated soils will increase the risk of flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected above 1500 feet. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:06:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. This is includes Scott Mountain Summit and other summits on Highway 3 and Buckhorn Summit on Highway 299. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:06:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Lake County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Southern Lake. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Rain will increase the risk of rock and mudslides. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of rain is expected to bring an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain to low elevation locations with total amounts approaching 7 inches at higher elevations. Already saturated soils will increase the risk of flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:06:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Wet snow above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity County. This includes South Fork Mountain and other high elevation areas east of there on Highway 36. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
