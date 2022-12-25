Read full article on original website
Several Miami Valley counties lift Snow Emergencies
MIAMI VALLEY (WKEF) -- Counties around the Miami Valley have lifted their Snow Emergencies following several days of frigid temperatures and snow. Montgomery and Preble counties reported on Tuesday morning it was no long under a Level 1 Snow Emergency. Auglaize County canceled its snow emergency Tuesday afternoon. On Monday,...
Kings Island WinterFest closed on Dec. 26 due to water line damage
MASON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kings Island WinterFest will be closed on Monday, December 26, due to extensive water line damage caused by the extreme cold temperatures. The water line damage is in multiple locations throughout the park, but Kings Island anticipates re-opening on Tuesday, December 27. Anyone who purchased tickets...
Aftermath of the weekend winter storm
Dayton, Ohio (WKEF) -- If you were dreaming of a white Christmas, that most likely came true this past weekend, but it wasn’t sweet dreams for everyone. A representative for AES, the electric company that supplies power to over 500,000 people in the Dayton area, told Dayton 24/7 Now's Malena Brown that over 21,000 customers experienced power outages throughout the holiday weekend.
Temperatures continue to rise through the weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- Temperatures will continue to climb the rest of the week eventually settling in the lower 50s by the weekend. Wednesday will start out cloudy, but expect sunshine by afternoon. Highs will be back in the lower 40s, so lots of melting will take place throughout the day.
Temperatures warm with a wet weekend on the way
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Temperatures will continue to climb near freezing today and then above average as 2022 comes to a close. Tuesday should be generally overcast, but will climb back close to freezing by the afternoon. Starting Wednesday, temperatures rise above average and stay there for the rest of...
13 people died on Ohio roadways during winter weather storm
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- “I did have to travel, and it was harder than I thought it was be,” said Pastor Daryl Ward of Omega Baptist Church. On Sunday, Ward hit the road going to Cincinnati, but he had no idea the impacts the winter storm would have.
Fires over holiday weekend lead to 10 deaths
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - This past weekend had some tragic losses, there were 10 deaths from five different fires across the state. There was a press conference earlier Tuesday where state fire marshals and chiefs spoke to what happened and what they experienced this past weekend. “This past weekend has...
Operation Santa Sleigh brings Christmas cheer to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Annual 'Operation Santa Sleigh' kicked off at the Dayton Airport Expo Center Wednesday evening. First responders are spreading holiday cheer to people that might not otherwise feel the spirit. Approximately 150 to 200 first responders from police, fire and EMS visited childrens' and veterans' hospitals in a procession with their blue and red lights activated.
Pedestrian dead after vehicle accident in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police is investigating a vehicle crash where a pedestrian was struck and later died early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the reported crash at about 8:42 a.m. on Wayne Avenue. Charles Stapleton of Tipp City, was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy when he failed to...
Crumbl Cookies sets next Dayton-area opening date
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Crumbl Cookies has announced the opening date of its newest area location. The store provides another dessert option and new jobs. The store will open at 8288 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights on Jan. 13, and employ about 70 people, according to...
1 dead after Riverview Avenue shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Coroner's Office is confirming it was called to the scene of a shooting Wednesday evening in Dayton. Police were dispatched to Riverview Avenue just after six. The coroner was later called for the deceased. As of Wednesday night the coroner's office is not...
Celebrating the new year: Going out or staying in?
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - We're coming up on the new year and many throughout the Miami Valley are ready to celebrate. While some enjoy counting down to midnight at home, others like to go out to celebrate. Keep in mind some events will require tickets, it's better to purchase those...
Search scheduled for missing Clermont County man with autism
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Another search has been scheduled for a Clermont County man who has autism. There is still no sign of 72-year-old Thomas "Tommy" Mills since he was reported missing on Dec. 7. Surveillance video shows him leaving his apartment located off Ohio Pike on Dec. 5...
Apartment fire displaces nine tenants in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A fire that spread throughout an apartment building in Dayton left nine tenants displaced Tuesday. Fire crews were called to Germantown Street, near Gettysburg Avenue at about 4:31 p.m., according to Montgomery County Dispatch. Dayton Fire Department Captain Merritt Colton says firefighters were able to prevent...
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Shelby County fatal crash
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A driver of a semi-tractor trailer involved in a crash that killed four people in Shelby County Christmas Eve is facing vehicular homicide charges. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert of Hialeah, Florida was arraigned Tuesday morning, and faces five charges of vehicular homicide, according to court records. A...
Slow speed pursuit ends with crash involving two vehicles in Piqua
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A pickup truck led officers on a "short, slow-speed" pursuit before hitting two vehicles Tuesday morning in Piqua. Officers responded to a traffic crash involving the truck that hit a retaining wall and electric box in the city's downtown area, according to Piqua Police Deputy Chief Marty Grove.
VIDEO: Man leads police on chase before three vehicle crash in Piqua
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Shelby County man is facing several charges after a police chase ended in a three-vehicle crash in Piqua Tuesday. Officers responded to a traffic crash involving a black pickup truck that hit a retaining wall and electric box in the city's downtown area, according to Piqua Police Deputy Chief Marty Grove.
Dayton Public Schools have several Hometown Heroes
(WKEF) - Dayton Public Schools recently shared a few stories of selfless giving. Adam Aaro explains what several staff, students and community members did to make them Hometown Heroes.
Medical marijuana dispensary planned for former Dayton video store
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The changing times are what claimed a business on Wayne Avenue but they're also what is giving the building a new life. The project will create more local jobs. A former Family Video store at 1910 Wayne Ave. is being renovated and will be...
Experts worry about rise in gambling addiction in Ohio as legalized sports betting begins
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Legalized online and live sports gambling starts in Ohio on January 1, and experts say that could also create mental health challenges for the state. Mental health experts are worried about a possible big jump in the number of problem gamblers statewide. University of Cincinnati social...
