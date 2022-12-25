Amid a tumultuous week, the Chicago Bulls appeared to be righting the ship. Rumors of discord between DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine were thrown to the wayside in the meantime as Chicago won three straight games against teams with playoff aspirations. Over that span, DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu nailed game-winners that appeared to be the catalyst the Bulls need for a turnaround. And with the 9-23 Rockets coming to town on Monday night, the Bulls had as good a chance as any to extend their good run of play.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO