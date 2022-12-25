ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks

At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
atozsports.com

The Bears are dangerously close to making ugly franchise history

There are a multitude of reasons as to why the Chicago Bears’ 2022 campaign is being labeled as a massive disappointment. Though preseason expectations weren’t through the roof with a first-year head coach and a second-year quarterback, the Bears’ shortcomings have caused plenty of frustrations among its fanbase.
ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine hit with reality check as Bulls’ win streak ends vs. last in the West Rockets

Amid a tumultuous week, the Chicago Bulls appeared to be righting the ship. Rumors of discord between DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine were thrown to the wayside in the meantime as Chicago won three straight games against teams with playoff aspirations. Over that span, DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu nailed game-winners that appeared to be the catalyst the Bulls need for a turnaround. And with the 9-23 Rockets coming to town on Monday night, the Bulls had as good a chance as any to extend their good run of play.
