Yardbarker
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit
Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
Camryn Justice: Kevin Stefanski has done a nice job, but big decisions have been his weak moments
Camryn Justice joins the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima (Jonathan Peterlin & Spencer German in for Ken & Lima) to discuss the Cleveland Browns, the situation that took place with Myles Garrett, discussion on the current state of the season.
John Greco: Stefanski held Myles Garrett accountable; you have to enjoy the game even when it's an unsuccessful season
John Greco joins the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to discuss the Cleveland Browns, why it’s important to still play hard and have fun in an unsuccessful season, and how Kevin Stefanski handled this weekend with Myles Garrett.
Doug Lesmerises: Browns' plan to upgrade QB could mean a run at Sean Payton
Doug Lesmerises, The Plain Dealer/Cleveland.com sports columnist, thinks the Browns’ plan to upgrade QB would lead you to believe they could make a run at Sean Payton as he goes over the latest rumors and headlines swirling around Berea.
WKYC
Report: Cleveland Browns expected to retain Kevin Stefanski; could tweak coaching staff and offensive scheme
CLEVELAND — With their 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, the Cleveland Browns officially clinched their second consecutive losing season and were eliminated from postseason contention. But according to one report that came out prior to the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski's job is safe. Ahead...
Yardbarker
Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change
The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
Baker Mayfield is exceeding even Sean McVay's expectations in LA
As exciting as it was when the Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers, expectations were tempered for a quarterback who had played so poorly with the Panthers this season. No one believed he would come in and turn the offense on its head, but his performance on Sunday against the Broncos shows he still has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL.
Urban Meyer Has Honest Comment About The State Of Ohio State Football
It's been four seasons since Urban Meyer coached his final down for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl and it's debatable whether the team is in a better place now than when he left them. In an interview with ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Meyer said that while Ohio State's...
Ross Tucker: Garrett benching a bad look for everybody, but give Stefanski credit for doing it
Ross Tucker talks about questions that remain following the Browns’ loss to the Saints, the factors that can get this team back into the playoff picture in 2023, Kevin Stefanski’s benching of Myles Garrett and the best coaching jobs to come open.
Browns fine, bench Myles Garrett over a disciplinary issue: coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski proved on Saturday that he won’t play favorites. He benched Myles Garrett for the first drive of the Browns’ 17-10 loss to the Saints on Saturday for a disciplinary reason, stating “that was just a team thing. That was my decision.”
The fallout from Myles Garrett’s benching, Deshaun Watson’s progress and what went wrong vs. the Saints: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns benched Myles Garrett and fined him following an issue with him properly communicating with the team while sick last week. Garrett sat out the first series of the Browns’ loss to New Orleans. What’s the fallout, if any, from the benching?. Mary Kay...
Yardbarker
Former Bengals player doesn't deny rumors of a return
The Super Bowl-contending Cincinnati Bengals lost star right tackle La’el Collins for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Collins, 29, has been a consistent force for the defending AFC champs after coming over from the Dallas...
Look: Old Tweet From Ohio State Football Is Going Viral
It was almost two years ago that Michigan made the then-controversial decision to give head coach Jim Harbaugh an extension. And a tweet that Ohio State made in response to the move has gone viral again today. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Jordan Strack of WTOL recalled how the Ohio...
Nick Chubb Has Honest Response When Asked For Georgia-Ohio State Prediction
Browns running back Nick Chubb will most likely spend his Saturday night watching his alma mater face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Chubb had a nice run at Georgia from 2014-2017, rushing for 4,769 yards and 44 touchdowns. He earned All-SEC honors twice during that span. Even though Chubb...
Sean Payton coach speculation intensifies after Arizona Cardinals 'consideration' report
The Sean Payton coaching speculation continues to run rampant throughout the NFL and chatter continues to connect the Arizona Cardinals as a potential landing spot for the former New Orleans Saints coach. That chatter intensified after a report from CBS Sports' NFL Insider Josina Anderson on Monday, a report that said the Cardinals...
Browns DE Myles Garrett Didn’t Start Against Saints After Violating Team Rules
As some of you may have noticed, Myles Garrett did not start against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. The talented defensive end was sitting on the bench as the game began. This game was close, with the Browns taking an early advantage despite Garrett’s punishment. The reason for...
NFL Insider To Andrew Whitworth: 'Get A Ring With The Bengals'
Cincinnati just lost starting right tackle La'el Collins for the season.
