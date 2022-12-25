ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit

Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change

The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Bengals player doesn't deny rumors of a return

The Super Bowl-contending Cincinnati Bengals lost star right tackle La’el Collins for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Collins, 29, has been a consistent force for the defending AFC champs after coming over from the Dallas...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Old Tweet From Ohio State Football Is Going Viral

It was almost two years ago that Michigan made the then-controversial decision to give head coach Jim Harbaugh an extension. And a tweet that Ohio State made in response to the move has gone viral again today. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Jordan Strack of WTOL recalled how the Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH

