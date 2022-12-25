Read full article on original website
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 29, 2022: Country Line Dancing At Senior Center; Drop-In Craft At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 29, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a Drop-In Craft all day in the Children’s Room. Drop-in all day to color and cut your own paper tube tree! Create a snowy scene, add leaves or lights, maybe even draw a bird or two! A fun winter decoration. Learn more HERE.
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Weekly Adult Open Gym Night Is Back
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Recreation Department’s Adult Open Gym is BACK! Drop in for informal games of pick-up basketball at the North Intermediate School’s Gym. Enjoy a workout in the middle of the week. Join in on Thursday nights now through April 13, 2023! (Please note that Open Gym will not be held on December 29 or February 23.) No registration is required. $5 cash per night.
Wilmington’s Curbside Collection Of Christmas Trees To Begin January 3
WILMINGTON, MA — The Department of Public Works will be collecting Christmas trees curbside beginning January 3, 2023. Residents should remove all decorations and plastic wrapping from their tree and place it curbside on their regular trash pickup day. It is anticipated that the collection will take approximately two weeks. Please note that the pickup may be delayed by weather and other work demands on the DPW.
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington Seniors Invited To Collage Quilting Class On January 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Join certified sewing instructor Nancy Sandreuter, of No Sewing Collage Quilting, for a class on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 1pm at the Wilmington Senior Center. Quilting is enjoying a revival and along with that, fabrics are now digitally printed with a huge variety of images...
COMING TO THE SHRINERS: The Chocolate Expo Debuts In Wilmington On January 29
WILMINGTON, MA — The Chocolate Expo will emanate from Wilmington’s Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Road) on Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 10am to 6pm. The New York Metro region’s largest chocolate event comes to the Boston area for the first time!. Enjoy tastings & sales of chocolates,...
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 24, 2022: Driver Served Summons; Large Bag Of Toys Found
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, December 24, 2022:. Police notified DPW of water main break on sidewalk at Woburn Street and Concord Street. (1:41am) Police notified DPW that a construction fence was knocked over on Lowell Street. (8:42am) Germano Dimambro (62,...
Red Heat Tavern To Donate Portion Of Proceeds To WHS Lamplighters Drama Guild On January 9
WILMINGTON, MA — Looking to take a night off from cooking?. The Wilmington High School Lamplighters Drama Guild is holding a fundraiser at Red Heat Tavern (300 Lowell Street) on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 4pm to 10pm. A portion of all dine-in and take out sakes will benefit the Lamplighters. No flyer or code needed.
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, December 28, 2022: Free Throw Shooting Contest, Polar Express Movie Night At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, December 28, 2022:. The Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks is holding its annual children’s free throw contest (“Hoop Shot”) at 6pm at the Wynn Middle School in Tewksbury (1 Griffin Way). Participants will take 25 free throws from an age-appropriate foul line. There will be six categories — Boys 8-9, Girls 8-9, Boys 10-11, Girls 10-11, Boys 12-13, and Girls 12-13. A participant’s age is based on how old they will be on April 1, 2023. Registration is free and can be done beginning at 6pm. A copy of each child’s birth certificate is required. Learn more HERE.
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 23, 2022: OUI Arrest; Tree Strikes House
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, December 23, 2022:. Jon Delaney (40, Woburn) was served a summons for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Speeding; and Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. A car struck a pole at Woburn Street and Salem Street. Vehicle towed. RMLD and Verizon notified. (12:26am)
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Buyer: Heritage Builders Inc.
Code 1 BBQ To Hold Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting On January 3
WILMINGTON, MA — Join the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Code 1 BBQ on the opening of their new location at 211 Main Street, inside the Wilmington Crossing Plaza, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 11am. The public is invited to welcome owners...
VIDEO: Learn How To Make Snowmen Windsocks On WCTV’s “Crafts ‘n’ Stuff” Show
WILMINGTON, MA — In the latest episode of WCTV's "Crafts 'n' Stuff," host and Wilmington resident Rachelle Toth creates snowmen windsocks with her assistant Torin.
LIBRARY LINEUP: Learn How To Get Started With Running On January 3 With Sole Sisters Running Club President
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Have a tech question that’s been bugging you? Stop by Drop-in Tech Help. INDOOR How to Get Started with Running. Tuesday, January 3, 7pm. Carin Bennett-Rizzo, president...
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (December 28, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Civil Site Engineering Project Manager at Greenman-Pedersen Inc. Full-Time Bridge Coating Inspector at Greenman-Pedersen Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily...
PHOTO: Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Donates $2,000 To The Wilmington Food Pantry
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Community Fund thanks the Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Lodge #2070 for their $2,000 donation to the Wilmington Food Pantry. This was a grant received from the Elks National Foundation to assist those in need during the holiday season. Pictured, from left to right: Elk Members Diane...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, December 27, 2022: Lego Community Build At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, December 27, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a Board Game Night for ages 12 and up at 7pm. Learn more and register HERE. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is...
