Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 23, 2022: OUI Arrest; Tree Strikes House
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, December 23, 2022:. Jon Delaney (40, Woburn) was served a summons for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Speeding; and Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. A car struck a pole at Woburn Street and Salem Street. Vehicle towed. RMLD and Verizon notified. (12:26am)
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 3 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between December 16, 2022 to December 22, 2022. Luiz Oliveira (32, Peabody) was arrested for OUI Liquor, Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License, Leaving The Scene Of Property Damage & Marked Lanes Violation. Oliveira allegedly damaged a mailbox and left its debris in the roadway. Driver may have also been involved in a recent hit and run on 93. (5:40am)
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 22, 2022: 2 Callers Report Gun Shots; U-Haul Truck Damages Fire Hydrant
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Thursday, December 22, 2022:. A U-Haul truck struck a fire hydrant on Madison Road, causing a water leak. Water Department was responded. (10:14am) Police assisted with crosswalk duty at the High School. (1:57pm) Police came across what...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 21, 2022: New York Man Served Summons For Alleged Assault & Battery; Catalytic Converter Stolen
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, December 21, 2022:. A caller reported a catalytic converter was taken off her vehicle parked in the Wilmington Plaza parking lot sometime between 5pm and midnight. (12:52am) A caller reported that while parked in the Winchester...
nbcboston.com
Woman Hit Cheating Boyfriend With Car, Then Stabbed Him: DA
A Boston woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit her boyfriend with her car and then stabbed him last weekend. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said. She was ordered held on $5,000 bail following her arraignment Tuesday and told not to have any contact with the victim.
WCVB
Police seek to ID driver involved in pedestrian hit-and-run in Winchester
WINCHESTER, Mass. — The Winchester Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver responsible for striking a pedestrian and leaving the scene of the crash in the Massachusetts town. Police said the pedestrian hit-and-run happened at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Main...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 20, 2022: Driver Served Summons; Car vs. Deer
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Tuesday, December 20, 2022:. A 2-vehicle crash occurred on West Street. No injuries. One vehicle towed. (10:42am) A vehicle struck a deer at Nichols Street and Shawsheen Avenue. Deer ran off. Vehicle towed. (5:14pm) Wilfredo Castillo (35,...
Person Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Home On Gallivan Boulevard In Boston
One person is in the hospital after a car crash into a home on a major roadway in Boston, authorities said.Boston EMS responded to a report of a car that crashed into a building near 592 Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, a spokesperson told Daily Voice. …
Body Found In Beverly, Death Either Suicide Or Overdose: Police
A body found in Beverly is thought to be the result of either suicide of an overdose, the Beverly Police Department told Daily Voice. Police were called by a neighbor between 9 and 9:30 a.m. about a dead body, Public Information and Education Officer Michael Boccuzzi said. Beverly police …
nbcboston.com
Teenager Hit by Car While Helping Other Driver in Manchester, NH
An 18-year-old was hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday night, after pulling over to help the driver of a disabled pickup truck, according to state police. The pickup, a 2007 Chevy, was disabled near the center median of Raymond Wieczorek Drive, just west of the Roundstone Drive intersection, according to New Hampshire State Police. That's where the 18-year-old driver of a Honda Civic stopped to help out.
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 37, on Drug & Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, December 26 on drug and motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle at Charles and Hollis streets just around 11 p.m. The driver was operating on a suspended license. Police arrested Christopher Dudley, 37, of 15 Weld Street, of...
Boston Woman Goes Full Carrie Underwood On Cheating Boyfriend: DA
A Boston man will likely think twice before he cheats again after police say his girlfriend ran him over with her car and then stabbed him after she found out he was unfaithful, authorities said.Lashonda Warner, 27, faces two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — car and knif…
whdh.com
Lincoln police warn homeowners of multiple break-ins
LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents after two homes in Lincoln were broken into. The break-ins both happened over the last week, according to police. A window at one of the homes was completely shattered. Police are asking residents to make sure their homes are secure before leaving...
Watertown News
Police Log: Restaurant Broken Into, Motorcycle Taken by Men in Van
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 14, 6:25 p.m.: A vehicle rear ended another one on Arsenal Street. Police arrived and noticed that one of the drivers was unsteady on her feet, and had an odor of alcohol on her breath. She was asked if she had been drinking alcohol and she said yes. She did not pass field sobriety tests. Margaret Casterline, 60, of Boston was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.
whdh.com
Death investigation underway in Roslindale
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood. Authorities could be seen working at the corner of Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3 p.m. The focus has been on a unit in a nearby apartment...
Merrimack Premium Outlets closed after rockslide causes gas leak
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A popular shopping center in New Hampshire was shut down after a rockslide caused a gas leak on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a gas leak at the Merrimack Premium Outlets discovered rocks that had collapsed behind one of the buildings just after 7 a.m., according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
Brockton mother to be sentenced in the brutal stabbing deaths of her 2 young sons
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton mother accused of killing her two young sons will be sentenced Wednesday after prosecutors say a voodoo ritual ended with their brutal stabbing deaths. Latarsha Sanders is slated to learn her fate in Plymouth courtroom after a jury found her guilty of two counts...
whdh.com
Police investigating report of shots fired in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen investigating an apparent shots fired incident in Chelsea on Monday. A bullet hole could be seen piercing the window of a home on Washington Avenue. A resident of the home said he was still shaken up from the shooting this afternoon...
Bail revoked for Boston man accused of selling drugs at Mass and Cass, DA says
BOSTON — A Boston man arrested Monday for selling drugs in the Mass and Cass area of the city had his bail on a prior case revoked for 60 days, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Tuesday. Robert Smith, 56, faced a judge during his arraignment in Roxbury Municipal Court...
Fentanyl Strike Force probe leads to 3-kilo drug bust, 3 Mass. arrests, AG says
A months-long joint investigation led by the New England Fentanyl Strike Force has resulted in the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drug trafficking organization, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes of Rochester, Shawn Panepinto of Wareham and Jakeem Finley of Brockton were all arrested on...
