Wilmington, MA

Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 23, 2022: OUI Arrest; Tree Strikes House

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, December 23, 2022:. Jon Delaney (40, Woburn) was served a summons for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Speeding; and Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. A car struck a pole at Woburn Street and Salem Street. Vehicle towed. RMLD and Verizon notified. (12:26am)
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 3 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between December 16, 2022 to December 22, 2022. Luiz Oliveira (32, Peabody) was arrested for OUI Liquor, Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License, Leaving The Scene Of Property Damage & Marked Lanes Violation. Oliveira allegedly damaged a mailbox and left its debris in the roadway. Driver may have also been involved in a recent hit and run on 93. (5:40am)
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 21, 2022: New York Man Served Summons For Alleged Assault & Battery; Catalytic Converter Stolen

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, December 21, 2022:. A caller reported a catalytic converter was taken off her vehicle parked in the Wilmington Plaza parking lot sometime between 5pm and midnight. (12:52am) A caller reported that while parked in the Winchester...
WILMINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Hit Cheating Boyfriend With Car, Then Stabbed Him: DA

A Boston woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit her boyfriend with her car and then stabbed him last weekend. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said. She was ordered held on $5,000 bail following her arraignment Tuesday and told not to have any contact with the victim.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Police seek to ID driver involved in pedestrian hit-and-run in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Mass. — The Winchester Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver responsible for striking a pedestrian and leaving the scene of the crash in the Massachusetts town. Police said the pedestrian hit-and-run happened at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Main...
WINCHESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Teenager Hit by Car While Helping Other Driver in Manchester, NH

An 18-year-old was hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday night, after pulling over to help the driver of a disabled pickup truck, according to state police. The pickup, a 2007 Chevy, was disabled near the center median of Raymond Wieczorek Drive, just west of the Roundstone Drive intersection, according to New Hampshire State Police. That's where the 18-year-old driver of a Honda Civic stopped to help out.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Lincoln police warn homeowners of multiple break-ins

LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents after two homes in Lincoln were broken into. The break-ins both happened over the last week, according to police. A window at one of the homes was completely shattered. Police are asking residents to make sure their homes are secure before leaving...
LINCOLN, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Restaurant Broken Into, Motorcycle Taken by Men in Van

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 14, 6:25 p.m.: A vehicle rear ended another one on Arsenal Street. Police arrived and noticed that one of the drivers was unsteady on her feet, and had an odor of alcohol on her breath. She was asked if she had been drinking alcohol and she said yes. She did not pass field sobriety tests. Margaret Casterline, 60, of Boston was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Death investigation underway in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood. Authorities could be seen working at the corner of Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3 p.m. The focus has been on a unit in a nearby apartment...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating report of shots fired in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen investigating an apparent shots fired incident in Chelsea on Monday. A bullet hole could be seen piercing the window of a home on Washington Avenue. A resident of the home said he was still shaken up from the shooting this afternoon...
CHELSEA, MA

