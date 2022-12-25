Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. As we say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, we at WCTV proudly look back at all the things we’ve accomplished, many of which would not be possible without the generosity of our community, our sponsors and the volunteers who support us. To date for this year, WCTV and its membership has collectively produced over 500 videos and more than 112 podcasts! Our hard-working staff and volunteers look forward to a robust and busy 2023 and will continue to bring you all the programming you love, plus, we have a few surprises up our sleeve for the coming year too! As they say in the TV business, stay tuned!

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO