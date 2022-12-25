Read full article on original website
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington Seniors Invited To Collage Quilting Class On January 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Join certified sewing instructor Nancy Sandreuter, of No Sewing Collage Quilting, for a class on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 1pm at the Wilmington Senior Center. Quilting is enjoying a revival and along with that, fabrics are now digitally printed with a huge variety of images...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 29, 2022: Country Line Dancing At Senior Center; Drop-In Craft At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 29, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a Drop-In Craft all day in the Children’s Room. Drop-in all day to color and cut your own paper tube tree! Create a snowy scene, add leaves or lights, maybe even draw a bird or two! A fun winter decoration. Learn more HERE.
PHOTO: Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Donates $2,000 To The Wilmington Food Pantry
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Community Fund thanks the Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Lodge #2070 for their $2,000 donation to the Wilmington Food Pantry. This was a grant received from the Elks National Foundation to assist those in need during the holiday season. Pictured, from left to right: Elk Members Diane...
This Massachusetts School District is Considering Bringing Back Masks
Almost three years after March of 2020, the day that Governor Charlie Baker announced the closing of schools in Massachusetts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one district in the Bay State is considering bringing back masks. According to CBS 6, Boston Public Schools are looking into the possibility of bringing...
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Weekly Adult Open Gym Night Is Back
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Recreation Department’s Adult Open Gym is BACK! Drop in for informal games of pick-up basketball at the North Intermediate School’s Gym. Enjoy a workout in the middle of the week. Join in on Thursday nights now through April 13, 2023! (Please note that Open Gym will not be held on December 29 or February 23.) No registration is required. $5 cash per night.
OBITUARY: John “Jack” Enos, 98
Below is an obituary from Conte-Giamberardino Funeral Home:. GEORGETOWN, MA — On Saturday, December 17, 2022, John “Jack” Enos passed away at the age of 98. Jack was born on October 1, 1924, in Boston, Massachusetts to Michael Enos and Emily (Caswell) Enos. He married Joyce Flanagan on February 7, 1948, and they raised two children, Beverly and Barry. Jack served honorably in the United States Army Air Force as an Aviation Cadet. He loved flying and one of his proudest moments was earning his “wings” on July 5, 1945. Jack was a long-time resident of Georgetown, Massachusetts, where he was dedicated to public service for over forty-eight years. He served in many leadership roles for the town of Georgetown, including as a member of the zoning board of appeals, and planning board, Selectman, and Assessor.
OBITUARY: Janice R. (Kaminsky) Sylvia, 84
WILMINGTON, MA — Janice R. (Kaminsky) Sylvia passed away peacefully at Adviniacare Nursing Home in Wilmington, MA on Thursday, December 8th. The beloved wife of the late James W. Sylvia Jr., she was eighty-four years of age. Born in Cambridge, MA. she was the only child and daughter of...
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (December 27, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time EHS Analyst at ChemGenes Corp. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Boston ranked among ‘loneliest’ cities in America
BOSTON — Boston has been ranked among the “loneliest” cities in America, according to a new study. The study analyzed Census Bureau data across more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000 in order to find the places that have the most residents who live alone, according to Chamber of Commerce researchers.
COMING TO THE SHRINERS: The Chocolate Expo Debuts In Wilmington On January 29
WILMINGTON, MA — The Chocolate Expo will emanate from Wilmington’s Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Road) on Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 10am to 6pm. The New York Metro region’s largest chocolate event comes to the Boston area for the first time!. Enjoy tastings & sales of chocolates,...
Red Heat Tavern To Donate Portion Of Proceeds To WHS Lamplighters Drama Guild On January 9
WILMINGTON, MA — Looking to take a night off from cooking?. The Wilmington High School Lamplighters Drama Guild is holding a fundraiser at Red Heat Tavern (300 Lowell Street) on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 4pm to 10pm. A portion of all dine-in and take out sakes will benefit the Lamplighters. No flyer or code needed.
OBITUARY: Florence S. (D’Arcangelo) Iovine, 90
MEDFORD, MA — Florence S. (D’Arcangelo) Iovine, age 90, of Wilmington, formerly of Medford, passed away on December 20th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Iovine. Loving mother of Deborah Mayo and her husband Robert of Wilmington and Denise Cassidy and her husband Lawrence “Larry” of Marshfield. Devoted grandmother of Joseph Mayo, Joshua Mayo, Meghan Cassidy, Brittany Cassidy and the late Zachary Mayo. Cherished great grandmother of Benjamin, Kaia, Natalie and Gianna. Sister of Anthony D’Arcangelo, Virginia Fonseca, the late Lee Gentile and the late Mary Doherty. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family.
Code 1 BBQ To Hold Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting On January 3
WILMINGTON, MA — Join the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Code 1 BBQ on the opening of their new location at 211 Main Street, inside the Wilmington Crossing Plaza, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 11am. The public is invited to welcome owners...
Wilmington’s Curbside Collection Of Christmas Trees To Begin January 3
WILMINGTON, MA — The Department of Public Works will be collecting Christmas trees curbside beginning January 3, 2023. Residents should remove all decorations and plastic wrapping from their tree and place it curbside on their regular trash pickup day. It is anticipated that the collection will take approximately two weeks. Please note that the pickup may be delayed by weather and other work demands on the DPW.
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 4 Recent Winners, Including 1 $2,000 Winner At Market Basket
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Dec 23, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — Market Basket. Thu, Dec 22, 2022 — $1,000 — 100X THE MONEY — Sunrise Market...
3 New England restaurants land on OpenTable’s 2022 list of the ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ in America
BOSTON — Three restaurants in New England, including two that call Boston home, have been named among the very best eateries in the United States. OpenTable recently revealed its list of the “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022″ after analyzing more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America -- all of which were submitted by foodies.
7 Lesser-Known Boston-Area Museums Worth The Trip
Boston is known for many things: history, higher education, and devoted, possibly rabid, sports fans. But the city is also home to world-class museums, including the Museum of Fine Arts, the Institute of Contemporary Art, and the delightful Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. But, if you prefer your museum excursions to...
OBITUARY: Stephen D. Brown, 77
WILMINGTON, MA — Steve Brown, 77, formally of Wilmington, MA passed away on Wednesday November 2, 2022 at Concord Hospital in Concord, NH with his family by his side. Steve was born on August 30, 1945 in Stoneham, MA, son of John C. Brown II and Dorothy (Moore) Brown. He was a longtime resident of Wilmington before moving to Chichester, NH in 1985.
OBITUARY: Robert J. Kelley, 84
TEWKSBURY, MA — Robert J. Kelley, age 84, a resident of Tewksbury for 52 years, formerly of North Reading, passed away at Tufts Medical Center in Boston on Friday, December 9, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Jean M. (Blackler) Kelley with whom he celebrated their 61st wedding...
VIDEO: Learn How To Make Snowmen Windsocks On WCTV’s “Crafts ‘n’ Stuff” Show
WILMINGTON, MA — In the latest episode of WCTV’s “Crafts ‘n’ Stuff,” host and Wilmington resident Rachelle Toth creates snowmen windsocks with her assistant Torin. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
