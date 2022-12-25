Read full article on original website
Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star
The family of Pelé, the international star who was instrumental in three World Cup championships with Brazil across three decades and who energized U.S. soccer with the New York Cosmos in the 1970s, has spent the past several days saying goodbye. The post Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Pele’s daughter gives heartbreaking update on Brazil World Cup legend as she vows to stay by cancer-stricken dad’s side
PELE'S daughter has said his family are grateful for "another night" with the Brazil World Cup legend. Kely Nascimento has posted a heartbreaking update as the three times World Cup winner's family gathered to be beside him in hospital for Christmas, as his cancer worsens. His children have posted emotional...
Lionel Messi's room during the Qatar World Cup is being turned into a small museum
During the World Cup in Qatar, Messi and his Argentina teammates stayed on campus at Qatar University.
Cristiano Ronaldo slammed as ‘arrogant and cumbersome’ by Fabio Capello for Portugal showing at World Cup
FORMER England manager Fabio Capello has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo "arrogant and cumbersome" after his poor World Cup showing. The 37-year-old captained Portugal as they crashed out to Morocco in the quarter-finals. Ronaldo left the pitch in tears, topping off a disastrous period for him after having his contract ripped up...
Missing U.S. student Ken DeLand found in Spain
A U.S. student who went missing last month while studying abroad in France was found alive in Spain, his family and officials said Friday.
Adele proclaims her love for Lionel Messi in Vegas concert
Adele is tuning in to the World Cup, like everyone else. In one of her concerts at the Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas, Adele shared how much she loved Lionel Messi with some of her South American fans. RELATED: Adele revealed the right way to...
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup
PARIS (AP) — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup. Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg...
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
Enzo Fernandez speaks out amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid
Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has addressed reports of interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid.
Argentina World Cup winner brings trophy to his wedding, kisses it with his wife
Nicolás Tagliafico and Caro Calvagni also kissed the trophy, while the defender wore his World Cup winner's medal around his neck.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Yardbarker
Rabiot stirs controversy with his remarks over France teammate Mbappé
Earlier this month, France came extremely close to successfully defending their crown, but fell just short following penalty shootouts in what was a thrilling World Cup final against Argentina. While Lionel Messi had stolen the show, it was his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé who kept dragging Les Bleus back...
Al Nassr ‘schedule medical for Cristiano Ronaldo’ as chief confirms transfer talks of ‘enormous magnitude’
AL-NASSR have reportedly scheduled a medical for Cristiano Ronaldo and club chief Marcelo Salazar has confirmed that they are in talks to sign him in a huge deal. There is plenty to discuss for both the club and the 37-year-old with Salazar saying it's a "negotiation of enormous magnitude." Ronaldo...
