ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Washington Informer

Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star

The family of Pelé, the international star who was instrumental in three World Cup championships with Brazil across three decades and who energized U.S. soccer with the New York Cosmos in the 1970s, has spent the past several days saying goodbye. The post Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star appeared first on The Washington Informer.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
The Associated Press

Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup

PARIS (AP) — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup. Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg...
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
The Hill

Nearly half of passengers from China to Milan have COVID: Italian officials

Nearly half of the passengers on two recent flights from China to Milan tested positive for COVID-19, Italian health officials said on Wednesday. About 38 percent of passengers on one flight into Milan’s Malpensa Airport tested positive for COVID-19, as did about 52 percent of those on a second flight, according to local officials in…
Yardbarker

Rabiot stirs controversy with his remarks over France teammate Mbappé

Earlier this month, France came extremely close to successfully defending their crown, but fell just short following penalty shootouts in what was a thrilling World Cup final against Argentina. While Lionel Messi had stolen the show, it was his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé who kept dragging Les Bleus back...

Comments / 0

Community Policy