Arsene Wenger Returns To Emirates Stadium To Watch Arsenal Beat West Ham
It was Wenger's first public appearance at the Emirates since he stood down as Arsenal manager in 2018.
BBC
Leeds 1-3 Man City: Erling Haaland reaches 20 Premier League goals in record time
Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals as Manchester City overcame a stubborn Leeds to reduce Arsenal's lead at the top of the table to five points. Frustrated by a disciplined and determined home side and their own profligacy for much of the first half...
Soccer-Quitting Juventus top job wasn't easy, Andrea Agnelli says
TURIN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Outgoing Juventus (JUVE.MI) Chairman Andrea Agnelli on Tuesday defended his tenure at the helm of the Serie A club and said the decision to step down had been a hard one to take.
BBC
'A top young player' but 'let's hope this isn't the last signing' - your thoughts on Gakpo
We asked for your thoughts on Cody Gakpo after PSV Eindhoven said a deal has been agreed for the forward to join Liverpool. Richard: Another rough diamond plucked from under the noses of rivals in the January window. This should complete the rejuvenation of the frontline. A midfielder in January and then Bellingham and Rice in the summer please!
BBC
'A lot of Rashford's current form is down to the manager'
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has played a huge part in Marcus Rashford's resurgence, says former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker. After scoring in United's Carabao Cup win over Burnley last week, Rashford scored one goal and assisted another in Tuesday's Premier League win over Nottingham Forest. Reo-Coker told...
BBC
Leicester City 0-3 Newcastle: Eddie Howe allowing Magpies fans to 'dream'
"I have no problem with the supporters dreaming of what we can achieve." Eddie Howe may be allowing the Newcastle faithful to let their imaginations run wild, but the Magpies boss is remaining grounded for now. Newcastle sit second and are the Premier League's form team after winning six games...
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Liverpool
Following up a 2-1 victory over Brighton and shove Albion way back in November, Villa host Liverpool on Boxing Day in what’s sure to be an intriguing match. Given the gulf of time between matches, current form doesn’t necessarily reflect upon the last few matches, but it’s worth noting that Liverpool did slap around Southampton 3-1 back on November 12th at Anfield. Players to look out for include, but shouldn’t be limited to Mohamed Salah on the right wing, Darwin Nunez at forward, and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. They currently sit 6th in the table to Villa’s 12th.
BBC
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: What Klopp said
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tells Match of the Day: "We start new. We cannot change that. We have to fight together again and for that it was really good. "I loved the first half, the outstanding moment was for sure the first goal with the pass from Trent but we had top situations in the build-up.
