BBC

'A top young player' but 'let's hope this isn't the last signing' - your thoughts on Gakpo

We asked for your thoughts on Cody Gakpo after PSV Eindhoven said a deal has been agreed for the forward to join Liverpool. Richard: Another rough diamond plucked from under the noses of rivals in the January window. This should complete the rejuvenation of the frontline. A midfielder in January and then Bellingham and Rice in the summer please!
BBC

'A lot of Rashford's current form is down to the manager'

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has played a huge part in Marcus Rashford's resurgence, says former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker. After scoring in United's Carabao Cup win over Burnley last week, Rashford scored one goal and assisted another in Tuesday's Premier League win over Nottingham Forest. Reo-Coker told...
BBC

Leicester City 0-3 Newcastle: Eddie Howe allowing Magpies fans to 'dream'

"I have no problem with the supporters dreaming of what we can achieve." Eddie Howe may be allowing the Newcastle faithful to let their imaginations run wild, but the Magpies boss is remaining grounded for now. Newcastle sit second and are the Premier League's form team after winning six games...
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Liverpool

Following up a 2-1 victory over Brighton and shove Albion way back in November, Villa host Liverpool on Boxing Day in what’s sure to be an intriguing match. Given the gulf of time between matches, current form doesn’t necessarily reflect upon the last few matches, but it’s worth noting that Liverpool did slap around Southampton 3-1 back on November 12th at Anfield. Players to look out for include, but shouldn’t be limited to Mohamed Salah on the right wing, Darwin Nunez at forward, and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. They currently sit 6th in the table to Villa’s 12th.
BBC

Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: What Klopp said

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tells Match of the Day: "We start new. We cannot change that. We have to fight together again and for that it was really good. "I loved the first half, the outstanding moment was for sure the first goal with the pass from Trent but we had top situations in the build-up.

