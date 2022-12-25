(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old driver was found dead in a truck on Interstate 75 near Schaefer Highway Tuesday evening. In a tweet, Michigan State Police Second District said the Detroit Regional Communications Center received multiple calls of a semi-truck blocking the left lane of I-75. When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered a driver with no pulse detected.Police said Narcan, a prescription used when an opioid overdose is suspected, was used, and EMS was requested. Narcan was not effective, and CPR was started.According to police, an AED was also administered and was not effective. CPR continued until EMS arrived and took over. Life-saving measures did not work, and the driver from Taylor was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Family notification is pending.

