Family are left 'absolutely devastated' after 13-year-old schoolboy is run over by a car just a MONTH before his 14th birthday
The family of a 13-year-old boy who was struck by car near Liverpool said they are 'absolutely devastated' as they announced that his life support has been turned off just a month before his 14th birthday. Harry Kinney-Ryan was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra Estate near the Showcase cinema...
Woman, 22, died in Christmas Day horror crash shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars
A car that police officers tried to stop in the early hours of this morning was involved in a horror Christmas Day crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Brent Cross Flyover in Edgware, north London.
Toddler will grow up without his mum, 22, after she was struck and killed by a BMW just moments from her house
A young mum has been struck and killed by a car leaving behind her two-year-old boy who now faces a life without his parent. Sharmayne Fisher, 22, was walking to her local 7-Eleven at about 10.30pm on Friday when she was hit by a black BMW hatchback on the corner of Morrison and Farall roads in Midvale, in Perth's east.
Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake
Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
International Business Times
2 Toddlers Found Inside Freezing Car With Deceased Man And Woman In Front Seat
Two children of "toddler age" were found freezing inside a vehicle with a deceased man and woman in a North Carolina parking lot, officials said. It is believed the toddlers spent the cold night in the backseat of the vehicle while the dead bodies were in the front seat. The...
Nevada Sisters, 2 and 3, Are Killed After Aunt Who'd Allegedly Split Bottle of Tequila Crashes into Tree
Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were strapped in the back of their aunt's 2004 Honda Odyssey with only adult seatbelts instead of the age-appropriate car seats required by law A Nevada woman allegedly split a bottle of Tequila with a friend before getting behind the wheel of a van and losing control, killing her two young nieces and seriously injuring her sister, multiple news outlets report. KaLeah Manning, 23, was allegedly driving drunk when she failed to make a turn and struck a palm tree on...
International Business Times
Missing Baby Found Dead In River; Father 'Threw Her Off The Bridge,' Says Mother
A 1-year-old baby who was reported missing in California was found dead in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The child's 22-year-old father, Jayveyon Burley, was arrested after the remains of baby Leilani Dream Burley were located, officials said Tuesday. Jayveyon's mother reported Leilani missing Sunday night after the...
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
30-year-old driver found dead inside semi-truck on I-75
(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old driver was found dead in a truck on Interstate 75 near Schaefer Highway Tuesday evening. In a tweet, Michigan State Police Second District said the Detroit Regional Communications Center received multiple calls of a semi-truck blocking the left lane of I-75. When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered a driver with no pulse detected.Police said Narcan, a prescription used when an opioid overdose is suspected, was used, and EMS was requested. Narcan was not effective, and CPR was started.According to police, an AED was also administered and was not effective. CPR continued until EMS arrived and took over. Life-saving measures did not work, and the driver from Taylor was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Family notification is pending.
Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese
A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school
It looks like he got the point. A teen in India miraculously survived after a javelin was thrown through his neck during a freak track and field accident, as seen in a video of his impromptu piercing. The freak accident occurred on Dec. 17 while Sadanand Meher, 14, was playing sports at the Agalpur High School in Odisha, India, Jam Press reported. Disaster struck after a student threw the sporting spear that ended up piercing the boy’s neck, going in one end and out the other. Accompanying footage shows the boy being escorted out of the back of an ambulance by...
Dog ‘started fire’ on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning hairdryer on
A dog is believed to have caused a fire in a house on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on.Essex Fire Service said crews were called to Hockley on Saturday evening following reports of a smoke-filled house.Firefighters reported a smouldering blaze in a bedroom and quickly worked to extinguish it, believing it was caused by a dog who jumped on a bed and turned a hairdryer on, causing it to set the bedding alight.The service has urged people to unplug electrical appliances when they are not being used.Watch Manager Gary Shinn said: “The homeowner was out and came back...
toofab.com
76-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Husband's 1987 Murder After Cops Rule Out Goose Bite Story
The arrest comes after a pair of pajamas and some of the victim's hair were resubmitted for DNA analysis 35 years later. 76-year-old Judith Ann Jarvis is behind bars in Pennsylvania after authorities charged her in the 35-year-old death of her husband, Carl Jarvis. Carl's body was reportedly discovered naked,...
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die
A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Father says he regrets calling police to restrain son who died, inquest hears
Ron Saunders admits he wishes he had not called Thames Valley police for help with acute behavioural disorder of his son Neal, 39
A hospital patient was "disturbed" by the sound of her 79-year-old roommate's ventilator. So she allegedly shut it off — twice.
A 72-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate's ventilator — twice — because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday. The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the...
Santa Rosa father, 7-year-old son identified as victims of fatal rural jeep crash
SANTA ROSA -- Matthew Souza and his 7-year-old son Jason were killed in a jeep crash on a backroad in rural Sonoma County earlier this week, officials confirmed on Thursday.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said the father and son died in the crash on Monday night that left three others hospitalized with serious injuries.Officers and first responders with the California Highway Patrol's Santa Rosa office and the Monte Rio Fire Protection District responded around 5:45 p.m. to a crash on private property at the Happy Hills Hunting Club in a part of the county northwest of the unincorporated area of...
Man dies walking home from pub in freezing temperatures
A body has been found in the search for a missing man in East Yorkshire, who is believed to have died walking home from a pub in freezing temperatures. Police made the discovery on farmland between Weel and Hull, and believe that the man “succumbed to the weather” during the night. The man is believed to be 53-year-old Jamieson Scott, who had not been seen since leaving a pub in Beverley on Saturday evening - when temperatures hit lows of -4C. Police have informed his family, however, no formal identification has taken place. Superintendent Rhod Troake said: “This is...
