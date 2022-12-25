Frigid air lifting as forecast calls for big changes; hundreds still without power in Lehigh Valley

Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
Will there be snow to end the weekend? This, other upcoming storms, have to 'thread the needle'
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Just call it climate chaos. Less than two weeks after the Lehigh Valley set a record coldest high temperature on Christmas Eve, it made a run at a record high. Factoring in the wind chill, the “feels like” difference between the two days? Roughly 85 degrees....
Bethlehem introduces a short-term program to enhance parking safety, efficiency
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem is set to roll out a new parking program that aims to benefit both businesses and residents. The upcoming Smart Loading Zone program will mirror similar programs in cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The goal is to reduce congestion and safety hazards and...
Northampton County man using generator during power outage dies of carbon monoxide poisoning
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A 71-year-old man who was using a generator at his home due to a power outage died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Northampton County Coroner's Office. Joel S. Kotulka, of the 300 block of Old Allentown Road in Bushkill Township, was pronounced dead on...
New Bethany Ministries set to get 'millions' for specialized housing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — New Bethany Ministries, which works closely with the area's homeless, is set to get "millions" of dollars Friday to help it house more people, with special considerations in mind, officials say. The announcement will come at a Friday morning news conference at Bethlehem City Hall with...
Lehigh University set to buy three Bethlehem churches
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem, plus one of the largest pieces of undeveloped land in the city’s South Side, are on track to be sold to Lehigh University. St. John’s Windish, St. Peter’s and Light of Christ are merging and selling all three churches, along with...
Bradbury-Sullivan announces 'First Saturdays' featuring game, movies and more
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The staff at Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center have wanted to work on weekends for a while. The Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center just announced its first 'First Saturdays' program ever. It'll kick off the program this Saturday, Jan. 7. It will have a Queer Story Hour, free STI...
Saucon Creek YMCA gets a $3 million grant to support 'healthy life'
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Allentown-based Greater Valley YMCA has received a $3 million federal grant that will support the establishment of the Saucon Creek YMCA. The Greater Valley YMCA has received a $3 million grant to support establishing Saucon Creek YMCA. The new YMCA space will focus on...
Weekend fun: Body Worlds Rx, Craft Beer Festival and ‘First Saturdays’
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Happy new year! Welcome back to the first weekend fun series in 2023. LehighValleyNews.com has handpicked three events for you to enjoy over the weekend. Body Worlds Rx is an exhibition illustrating different anatomical features of the human body. Craft Beer Festival features live music and pub...
Northampton County Council overrides latest Lamont McClure veto over health center
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted 7-2 on Thursday to restrict the county executive’s plans for a new health clinic for county employees and their families. The vote overrides an earlier veto from County Executive Lamont McClure. Northampton County Council voted 7-2 to override a veto from...
Allentown school board soliciting applications to fill empty seat
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown School District is accepting applications through 4 p.m. Friday to fill the school board seat formerly occupied by Nick Miller. Miller was sworn into office Tuesday as the state senator representing the newly redrawn 14th Senate District. He submitted his resignation by email on December 16, which was effective on Jan. 2, 2023. His resignation has yet to be voted on by the school board because of open meeting law requirements.
Lehigh County Commissioners name leadership for new year
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Lehigh County commissioners this week retained its leadership with two unanimous votes. Lehigh County's Board of Commissioners have named leadership positions for the new year. Commissioner Geoff Brace has been re-elected as board chair. Commissioner Jeff Dutt was re-elected to serve as vice-chair. Commissioner Geoff Brace...
Celebrate Three Kings' Day in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Christmas may be over, but the holidays have not officially ended. El Dia de los Reyes, known as Three Kings' Day is coming to the SteelStacks. The event will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at ArtsQuest. There will be a reading of the tale, live music, arts...
LVHN acquires Bethlehem medical research center
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Lehigh Valley Health Network has expanded its teaching opportunities by acquiring Venel Institute Medical Education and Research Center, a Bethlehem an anatomical research and education facility, officials announced Wednesday. Lehigh Valley Health Network acquired Venel Institute. The Bethlehem institute is an anatomical research and education facility.
Finally, Allentown City Council appoints new member to vacant seat
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – It took several weeks after being extended into the new year following a holiday break, but Allentown City Council on Wednesday night selected a new member. After the standard three rounds of voting, the council remained deadlocked and needed to hold a fourth vote. Allentown City...
Lehigh University offers new financial aid for teen summer program
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University’s College of Business and the Iacocca Institute are partnering on providing financial help to enable some area teens to take part in a summer entrepreneurial program. The Iacocca Global Entrepreneurship Intensive is a summer program for students ages 15-17 from around the world. Financial...
Still awaiting ruling, Pennsylvania’s school funding lawsuit stretches into 2023
HARRISBURG — It’s been five months since school districts, parents, and advocacy groups made their final arguments in a case that could transform how Pennsylvania funds its public schools. The lawsuit, which the parties first filed in 2014, argues that the state’s funding of K-12 education is inadequate...
Lehigh Valley Catholics mourn Pope Benedict XVI at memorial Mass
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mourners filled St. Catharine of Siena Cathedral on Thursday as Catholics in the Lehigh Valley gathered for a memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at age 95. Many in attendance were pensive, taking to prayer prior to the service, with the Mass opening...
'Of Portraiture & Polio' art show opens in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa - A portrait done in paint can capture the inner essence of a person in ways a selfie cannot, according to Holly Harter, curator of the Baum School of Art's newest exhibition. It's called “Of Portraiture & Polio” and features paintings of her second cousin David Emmerson Baum...
Will a surprise speaker pick make the Pennsylvania House less partisan?
HARRISBURG, PA - A surprising pick for speaker of the Pennsylvania House has some lawmakers and good-government groups hopeful the chamber might finally adopt less partisan rules. Lawmakers and good-government groups are hopeful the chamber might finally adopt less partisan rules. Rules rarely change, and when they do, the edits...
What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pa. House speaker he’ll be
HARRISBURG, Pa. - In the Pennsylvania Capitol, no other issue defines the legislative career of newly minted state House Speaker Mark Rozzi more than helping survivors of decades-old sexual abuse. Mark Rozzi is the new state House Speaker. A focal point of his legislative career is helping survivors of decades-old...
