Frigid air lifting as forecast calls for big changes; hundreds still without power in Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown School District is accepting applications through 4 p.m. Friday to fill the school board seat formerly occupied by Nick Miller. Miller was sworn into office Tuesday as the state senator representing the newly redrawn 14th Senate District. He submitted his resignation by email on December 16, which was effective on Jan. 2, 2023. His resignation has yet to be voted on by the school board because of open meeting law requirements.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO