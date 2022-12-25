Read full article on original website
Arrest Made: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder
UPDATE: Tuesday morning, the Vineland Police Department reported an arrest had been made in this case. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County...
Man stabbed and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the suspect in a deadly stabbing in Kensington.Police say they found a man with stab wounds near the corner of Custer Street and East Allegheny Avenue just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.There was no immediate word on a motive for the stabbing.
fox29.com
Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
Man charged with killing his mom arrested in Pa., cops say
A man from New York was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of his 68-year-old mother at her East Brunswick, New Jersey, residence, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Jason Gordon, 41, was apprehended in Philadelphia after previously being charged with first-degree murder and two related weapons offenses last...
Montco Man Shot Victim In Head On Christmas Day, Philly Police Say
Philadelphia police have arrested the man they say shot and killed another in a Center City hotel room on Christmas Day, authorities told Daily Voice. Mehkial Heredia, 24, of Gilbertsville, is charged with murder and burglary and remains in police custody after bail was denied, state court records show. First...
fox29.com
Police searching for 2 suspects in connection with shooting after house party in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on December 11 near the 1100 block of S 54th Street, where the victim and suspects attended a house party. Authorities...
40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve
TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment
TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage bag inside an apartment in the city. Police said the body was found inside the multi-family home on Beatty Street. The apartment, one of three units in the home, was abandoned after the landlord had evicted the tenant, who was a hoarder. The body was found as the landlord was cleaning the apartment out. According to reports, the bag was thrown down a flight of stairs and the victim’s head popped out of the bag. The The post Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police ID man arrested in Center City hotel murder on Christmas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the Montgomery County man who they say shot and killed another man at a Center City hotel on Christmas Day.Gilbertsville resident Mehkial Heredia, 24, is charged with murder, burglary and weapons charges for the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man. It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in the Sheraton on North 17th Street.Sources told CBS Philadelphia the victim was involved with Heredia's partner.Police say the suspect went to the hotel, found the victim alone and shot and killed them. After the shooting, the suspect drove back to Montgomery County and reportedly called police and confessed to the crime.Heredia was then taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police.Court records show Heredia has a preliminary hearing set for next month.
Cause Of Death Update Of Atlantic County Christmas Shooting
On Monday, December 26, 2022, we reported about the Christmas evening shooting death of David Wigglesworth. Marylue Wiggiesworth, 51 has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing her husband on Christmas evening, Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 10:19 p.m., in their Mays Landing, New Jersey home. Marylue Wigglesworth is...
Body Found Dead Along Route 1 On Christmas ID'd As Trenton Woman
Police have identified the person who was found dead near a Route 1 car dealership on Christmas as a 31-year-old Trenton woman. Stephanie Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership — around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, after multiple 911 calls were placed, West Windsor police said.
Man stabbed to death in Kensington, witnesses see attacker flee scene: Police
Police say witnesses saw the attacker run from the scene.
Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor
Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
'Armed And Dangerous': Manhunt Intensifies For Accused Shooter Of New Milford Woman
UPDATE: A manhunt intensified for the accused shooter of a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park as details about his criminal history emerged. James Allandale, a 61-year-old ex-con also known as James Allan, is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Anyone who sees him or knows where to find him is asked to dial 911 immediately and not try to approach him.
Body found in trash bag at N.J. home
A landlord found the decomposed remains of a person inside a garbage bag at a home on Beatty Street in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The circumstances of the death and the person’s identity remain under investigation, authorities said. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.
NY Man Arrested In Philadelphia; Charged With Murdering His Mother In East Brunswick, NJ
December 27, 2022 EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police…
NJ Christmas Horrors: Body Left in Garbage Bag and Woman Found Dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve
A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
Man killed on Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City
A man was fatally shot in Jersey City on Christmas Day according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. The victim was later identified as Khaliq Lockett, 46, who suffered gunshot wounds in the torso area. According to the prosecutor’s report, the Jersey City Police Department was notified of the shooting...
southarkansassun.com
A body discovered in freezer with bag hanging over it and a bloody knife beside in Philadelphia
According to an article published by Petrillo (2022) via CBS Philadelphia, a body was discovered at a residence in the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue on Friday, December 23. As per the family members, when they went to the house to check on other relatives, they found something and alerted the police.
