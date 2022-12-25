ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Arrest Made: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder

UPDATE: Tuesday morning, the Vineland Police Department reported an arrest had been made in this case. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County...
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Man stabbed and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the suspect in a deadly stabbing in Kensington.Police say they found a man with stab wounds near the corner of Custer Street and East Allegheny Avenue just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.There was no immediate word on a motive for the stabbing. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man charged with killing his mom arrested in Pa., cops say

A man from New York was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of his 68-year-old mother at her East Brunswick, New Jersey, residence, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Jason Gordon, 41, was apprehended in Philadelphia after previously being charged with first-degree murder and two related weapons offenses last...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shore News Network

40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve

TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment

TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage bag inside an apartment in the city. Police said the body was found inside the multi-family home on Beatty Street. The apartment, one of three units in the home, was abandoned after the landlord had evicted the tenant, who was a hoarder. The body was found as the landlord was cleaning the apartment out. According to reports, the bag was thrown down a flight of stairs and the victim’s head popped out of the bag. The The post Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Police ID man arrested in Center City hotel murder on Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the Montgomery County man who they say shot and killed another man at a Center City hotel on Christmas Day.Gilbertsville resident Mehkial Heredia, 24, is charged with murder, burglary and weapons charges for the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man. It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in the Sheraton on North 17th Street.Sources told CBS Philadelphia the victim was involved with Heredia's partner.Police say the suspect went to the hotel, found the victim alone and shot and killed them. After the shooting, the suspect drove back to Montgomery County and reportedly called police and confessed to the crime.Heredia was then taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police.Court records show Heredia has a preliminary hearing set for next month.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Body Found Dead Along Route 1 On Christmas ID'd As Trenton Woman

Police have identified the person who was found dead near a Route 1 car dealership on Christmas as a 31-year-old Trenton woman. Stephanie Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership — around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, after multiple 911 calls were placed, West Windsor police said.
TRENTON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor

Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

'Armed And Dangerous': Manhunt Intensifies For Accused Shooter Of New Milford Woman

UPDATE: A manhunt intensified for the accused shooter of a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park as details about his criminal history emerged. James Allandale, a 61-year-old ex-con also known as James Allan, is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Anyone who sees him or knows where to find him is asked to dial 911 immediately and not try to approach him.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Body found in trash bag at N.J. home

A landlord found the decomposed remains of a person inside a garbage bag at a home on Beatty Street in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The circumstances of the death and the person’s identity remain under investigation, authorities said. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
TRENTON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Man killed on Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City

A man was fatally shot in Jersey City on Christmas Day according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. The victim was later identified as Khaliq Lockett, 46, who suffered gunshot wounds in the torso area. According to the prosecutor’s report, the Jersey City Police Department was notified of the shooting...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

