Vail Police Seeking to Identify Witness
Vail Police are investigating a disturbance that occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Dec. 25 at the Timber Falls Court apartment complex in East Vail. Officers say what started as a verbal altercation escalated to criminal harassment and threats. Vail Police are attempting to identity the individual pictured as they may have been a witness to the incident.
Snowboarder killed in avalanche Monday on Berthoud Pass
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center posted on Facebook late Monday that a snowboarder triggered and died in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass. The slide was on a slope near where another snowboarder triggered an avalanche around the same time. A news release from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office read that...
Eagle County educators are working hard to get student learning back on track in the ‘post-pandemic’ world
Across the country and state, researchers, educators as well as school and district administration are still trying to understand and overcome the pandemic’s impacts on student learning and behaviors. While these consequences vary by each student, school and district, there are some themes that are more prominent than others.
Judge Mark Thompson threatened lawyers with jail time prior to submitting retirement notice
On his second day back after a disciplinary suspension stemming from a disorderly conduct conviction, a Summit County judge threatened a pair of lawyers with jail time, leaving one “frightened” and “fearful,” according to court records. Fifth Judicial District Judge Mark Thompson made the remarks during...
Projects in Eagle County to receive $6.7 million in federal funding
Three projects in Eagle County will receive a total of $6.7 million in federal funding from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that passed in the House and Senate this week. The funds will go toward completing the Eagle Valley Trail, establishing a new inpatient behavioral health facility in the county and financing a water treatment plant in Minturn.
Title announced for One Book One Valley 2023
The One Book One Valley (OBOV) initiative kicked off in December at The Bookworm of Edwards. The title for 2023 is “The Downstairs Girl” by Stacey Lee. In attendance to formally make the Dec. 1 announcement were: Melissa Matthews, Clerk of the Town of Red Cliff, and Eagle County Commissioners Jeanne McQueeney, Kathy Chandler-Henry and Matt Scherr. Also in attendance were several members of the One Book One Valley committee as well as members of the general public.
Judge’s resignation opens up a vacancy on 5th Judicial District’s bench
Judge Mark Thompson of the 5th Judicial District Court will be retiring on Jan. 14, 2023, opening up a vacancy on the district court bench. Thompson, based out of Summit County, served as the chief judge for the sprawling district that includes Summit, Clear Creek, Eagle and Lake counties until he was demoted and then temporarily suspended for threatening his stepson in July 2021. According to reporting from the Denver Post, Thompson resigned because of “personal circumstances,” according to resignation letters he submitted to 5th Judicial Chief Judge Paul Dunkelman and State Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright.
Water tank designation caps off a year of wet work in Minturn
The Minturn Town Council on Wednesday made official the creation of its register of historic places by adding something to it. The silver water tank overlooking the downtown area, which bears the town’s name in bold font, became the first property added to the Town of Minturn Register of Historic Places after an application for designation received council approval on second reading. The first reading was approved Dec. 7.
Why is No Name Colorado Called No Name?
There are varying stories as to the history of how No Name got its famous moniker, but according to it's neighbor Glenwood Springs, No Name received its name thanks to the answers received from a questionnaire that the state sent to the town's residents. Apparently, in the box that asked...
Ski and Snowboard Club Vail: How the Valley’s on-snow educators make ski town life work
Chris Laske’s 6 a.m. coffee is interrupted by the faint cry of his five-week-old baby. Before hammering out morning emails, the Ski and Snowboard Club Vail freeski and snowboard program director settles into his parenting routine, feeding breakfast to his two kids, born just 16 months apart. Club coaches...
Romer: My Christmas list for the Vail Valley
Christmas lists are a holiday tradition. In the spirit of the season, here’s a list of things that I’d like to see under the Vail Valley Christmas tree this year:. The health of the business community and the health of the larger community in which it lives are inextricable. The continued success and resiliency of our community depend upon continued business success and the foundation of small businesses that make up our community.
Summit Daily News
‘This is the big event’: I-70 expected to see heavy traffic in lead up to New Years
Traffic this week on Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels is likely to be some of the heaviest of the year. Data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, or CDOT, shows that more than 243,000 vehicles have already passed through the tunnels going east and westbound between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. For those same dates in 2021, the total was more than 254,000, according to CDOT data.
Vail Town Council delves into Steward Vail pillars on culture, environment￼
The Vail Town Council continued its gradual evaluation of the Steward Vail Plan on Tuesday, looking at community-driven objectives around art and culture as well as environmental stewardship. Once finalized, the plan will map out the town’s plan for its next 10 years as far as advancing and balancing its...
Eagle’s Capitol Street could see new developments in 2023
Developers have their eyes on 1200 Capitol Street in Eagle Ranch and in 2023, locals may see a new grocery store and collection of apartments at the location. In the Dec. 6 Eagle Planning and Zoning Committee meeting, the committee reviewed proposals from Gold Dust Capital Partners for development at Capitol Street.
Obituary: Edumenia Pacheco
Edumenia Pacheco, 94, of Rifle, Colorado, former long time resident of Red Cliff, Colorado passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022. Her long life was marked by laughter and filled with joy. She was the loving and caring mother to 10 children, grandmother to 28 grandchildren as well as 26 great grandchildren and, 6 great great grandchildren.
West Middle Creek gains momentum toward future housing development in Vail
The Vail Town Council took its first steps toward bringing housing to a parcel of land in West Middle Creek. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Town Council approved a resolution as well as an ordinance on first reading that will redesignate and rezone the parcel to accommodate future housing and child care developments.
Mikhail Turovsky exhibition to benefit Limbs for Liberty
What: Mikhail Turovsky Exhibition to Benefit Limbs for Liberty. When: Tuesday Dec 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Where: Vail International Gallery, 100 E Meadow Drive Suite 17, Vail Village. More info: 970 476 2525, VailGallery.com. Vail International Gallery will host a benefit exhibition of works on paper by Mikhail Turovsky and select...
Is Vail’s lodging occupancy dip for Christmas week affecting other businesses in town?
Lodging occupancy for the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day looks like it will be down from the record-setting numbers of 2021. But the impact is uncertain from that dip. Drew Riley is an owner of longtime Vail Village restaurants Russell’s and Los Amigos. Riley said Russell’s...
