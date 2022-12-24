ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portales, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Curry County awarded Regional Recreations Centers Quality of Life Grant

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration has awarded Curry County $6,500,000 to help with the construction of a multipurpose pavilion. The grant will go towards demolishing the existing 60-year-old barns a the Fairgrounds and constructing a new multipurpose livestock pavilion fully equipped with...
CURRY COUNTY, NM
YAHOO!

Person of interest located, released in Martinez homicide

Dec. 28—Eduardo Blanco, a person of interest in the death of Ismael Zachery Martinez, has been located. Curry County Sheriff Wesley Waller said Blanco, 27, was located Monday night, interviewed by investigators and released. Arrested and charged in the homicide of Martinez, 27, is Cesar Rascon-Chacon, 23. Chacon is...
CLOVIS, NM
YAHOO!

Clovis man arrested after allegedly putting feces through mail slot

Dec. 24—CLOVIS — A Clovis man was arrested by New Mexico State Police on Tuesday after he allegedly dropped what appeared to be feces through a mail slot at New Mexico State Police headquarters in Clovis. According to a criminal complaint, Christian Cook, 24, was confronted by state...
CLOVIS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy