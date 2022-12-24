Read full article on original website
Curry County awarded Regional Recreations Centers Quality of Life Grant
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration has awarded Curry County $6,500,000 to help with the construction of a multipurpose pavilion. The grant will go towards demolishing the existing 60-year-old barns a the Fairgrounds and constructing a new multipurpose livestock pavilion fully equipped with...
Year in review: Portales city manager given three-year contract; COVID-19 closes schools
Dec. 27—Big stories of 2022 in Portales begin with the city council unanimously approving a three-year contract for City Manager Sarah Austin. Austin took the job on a probationary basis in June 2021, coming to Portales from Milan, near Grants in Cibola County where she was village manager. Austin...
Person of interest located, released in Martinez homicide
Dec. 28—Eduardo Blanco, a person of interest in the death of Ismael Zachery Martinez, has been located. Curry County Sheriff Wesley Waller said Blanco, 27, was located Monday night, interviewed by investigators and released. Arrested and charged in the homicide of Martinez, 27, is Cesar Rascon-Chacon, 23. Chacon is...
Clovis man arrested after allegedly putting feces through mail slot
Dec. 24—CLOVIS — A Clovis man was arrested by New Mexico State Police on Tuesday after he allegedly dropped what appeared to be feces through a mail slot at New Mexico State Police headquarters in Clovis. According to a criminal complaint, Christian Cook, 24, was confronted by state...
