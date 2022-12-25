Read full article on original website
What should I do if my flight has been canceled or delayed?
(CNN) — Bad weather. Computer glitches. Staffing shortages. Oversold flights. Inflation. Holiday crunches. It has been a tough slog for many air travelers for much of 2022. And the year is going out out as rough as it came in with a massive winter storm that made travel before and after Christmas Day an extremely cold, frustratingly messy affair for many.
Massive Southwest Airlines disruption leaves customers stranded and call centers swamped
(CNN) — Last week’s winter weather travel mess is lingering like a vicious hangover into this week — and the headaches have been migraine-proportioned for Southwest Airlines, its CEO Bob Jordan, airline employees and most of all its frustrated passengers on Monday. More than 3,900 flights within,...
More than 16 million under flood watches as waves of heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US
(CNN) — As strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds continue to sweep across the West and push into the Central US Thursday, more than 16 million people along the coast are under flood watches in anticipation of even more stormy weather to come. Twelve...
