Chicago, IL

Top photos from the Bills’ 35-13 win over the Bears

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
Check out the top photos from the Buffalo Bills’ 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 16:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball during the first half in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball during the first half in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball for a first down during the first half in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills directs his team during the first half in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass during the first half in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a two point conversion during the third quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Khalil Shakir #10 and Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrate a two point conversion during the third quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a touchdown with Devin Singletary #26 during the third quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Tim Settle #99 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a recovered fumble during the third quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Tim Settle #99 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a recovered fumble during the third quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears is tackled by Shaq Lawson #90 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a play during the second half in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills runs for a touchdown during the third quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills runs for a touchdown during the third quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills runs for a touchdown during the third quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter of the game at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second half of the game at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills rt at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Trevis Gipson #99 of the Chicago Bears and Spencer Brown #79 of the Buffalo Bills have words with each other during the second half of the game at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills rushes for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter of the game at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Kyler Gordon #6 of the Chicago Bears intercepts a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of the game at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second half of the game at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills on the sidelines during the second half in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for yardage in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Buffalo defeated Chicago 35-13. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (28) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off the field after defeating the Chicago Bears 35-13 at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Tim Settle (99) makes a tackle on Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls signals at the line in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Tim Settle #99 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a recovered fumble during the third quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass while defended by Joe Thomas #45 of the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the first quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

