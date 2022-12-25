Top photos from the Bills’ 35-13 win over the Bears

Some sad news for the holiday season. Former Detroit Lions safety Demetrious Johnson passed away just before Christmas. Johnson was 61 years old. A fifth-round pick out of Missouri in the 1983 NFL draft, Johnson spent four seasons with the Lions. He was the team’s primary starting strong safety in 1985 and 1986. Johnson, who wore No. 21 in Detroit, picked off three passes and also bagged three sacks in the 1985 season.

