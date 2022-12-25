Top photos from the Bills’ 35-13 win over the Bears

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First look: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines
The final game of the NFL’s Week 17 schedule has the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) on Monday. Kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Bills vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
End-zone angle of Prescott's red-beam dot to Hilton gives goosebumps
We’ve already given space here to the words of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on the spectacular game he played. “Is this really happening?” he thought, after throwing a Pick-6 on the game’s opening drive to put his team in an immediate hole. He responded, of course, going 24-for-24 against zone coverage en route to a 347-yard passing day and player of the game honors.
Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys final injury report for Week 17
The Tennessee Titans are just one day away from their Week 17 primetime showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on “Thursday Night Football”. Both teams have listed notable names on their injury report throughout the week. Fortunately, today we finally got some clarity as to where each player’s availability is trending for tomorrow’s game.
Josh Allen allegedly took dig at Mac Jones to recruit Von Miller
Recruiting legendary linebacker Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills allegedly came at the expense of the other AFC East quarterbacks, including New England Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley claimed Allen sent out a “three-line text” to Miller highlighting Jones, Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa as...
Electric Patriots rookie's status in doubt against Dolphins
The New England Patriots could be missing one of their best playmakers in all three phases of football in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Electric rookie cornerback Marcus Jones is currently in concussion protocol, which puts his availability for Week 17 in doubt. It’s tough timing for the Patriots considering this matchup against the Dolphins is a mini playoff game.
Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win
It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
First look: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers odds and lines
The Minnesota Vikings (12-3) face the Green Bay Packers (7-8) for the 2nd time this season, this time on the road in Week 17. Kickoff Sunday from Lambeau Field is at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Vikings vs. Packers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Eagles-Saints injury report: Miles Sanders among 4 to not practice, A.J. Brown listed as limited
The Eagles released their initial injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Saints, and Miles Sanders was among four players to sit out practice. Philadelphia participated in a walkthrough, so the injury report was an estimation, while A.J. Brown and Jordan Davis were limited participants. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is...
First look: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans odds and lines
The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) will travel to Nashville for a Thursday night showdown with the Tennessee Titans (7-8) Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon). Below, we look at Cowboys vs. Titans odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Dallas, after a 40-34 victory over...
Former Lions safety Demetrious Johnson has passed away
Some sad news for the holiday season. Former Detroit Lions safety Demetrious Johnson passed away just before Christmas. Johnson was 61 years old. A fifth-round pick out of Missouri in the 1983 NFL draft, Johnson spent four seasons with the Lions. He was the team’s primary starting strong safety in 1985 and 1986. Johnson, who wore No. 21 in Detroit, picked off three passes and also bagged three sacks in the 1985 season.
Aaron Rodgers hilariously signs off of The Pat McAfee Show with 'Go Browns'
The Cleveland Browns have an additional fan this weekend as they get set to take on Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders. Making his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers signed off on the show with a hilarious nod to Cleveland, exiting with, “Go Browns.”
First look: San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders odds and lines
The San Francisco 49ers (11-4) and Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) clash in a Week 17 tilt at Allegiant Stadium. Sunday’s kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at 49ers vs. Raiders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. San Francisco...
Sean McVay on his message to players, coaches over final weeks of 2022 season: 'Let's go cut it loose'
Sean McVay has his sights set on greatness in 2023 after the Los Angeles Rams’ 2022 campaign saw the team fall flat on its face. The defending Super Bowl champions only have five wins to show for their efforts through 15 games so far this year, and haven’t lived up to the sky-high expectations that many fans had back in August.
NFL MVP: Sportsbooks have Patrick Mahomes as the leader, but a Week 17 Bengals-Bills showdown could make things interesting
The NFL’s regular season is winding down, and a lot remains unresolved. This includes determining which teams will fill out the Wild Card spots, who will get the first-round byes and which players have played themselves into being award winners. For most NFL fans, the race for the Most...
Texans QB Davis Mills says G A.J. Cann 'has been extremely consistent all year'
A.J. Cann earned a game ball for his efforts in the Houston Texans’ 19-14 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium. The 31-year-old right guard was instrumental in providing a clean pocket for quarterback Davis Mills, who was sacked just once. The Texans scored nine unanswered points in the fourth quarter to upset the leaders of the AFC South.
Vikings draw top CBS broadcast crew for Week 17 vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings historically have their games against the rival Green Bay Packers in a big spot and that will be the case this upcoming Sunday afternoon in the 3:25 central time slot. They will have the top CBS broadcast crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson call the game.
