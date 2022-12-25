ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

Unwrap the alien magic of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in this lush concept art book

By Jeff Spry
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQbF6_0juJUdPC00

With Christmas here, eager audiences have had a chance to see director James Cameron's new fantasy epic, sugarplums dancing in our heads have been replaced with " Avatar: The Way of Water ," with soaring, gliding, and swimming creatures known as skimwings, tulkuns, and ilus.

These are just a taste of the exotic flora and fauna found on Pandora in 20th Century Studios' $400 million sequel that has flooded multiplexes this holiday season 13 years after the original "Avatar" arrived back in 2009 to break box office records. Check out our guide to the creatures of Avatar and Avatar: The Way Of Water to prepare for the sequel.

The new book " The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water ," a new making-of edition from DK Publishing, peels back the curtain of the blockbuster's digital wizardry and alien menagerie, and dives head-first into the laborious worldbuilding from Cameron and his creative posse. Check out our guide to the creatures of Avatar and Avatar: The Way Of Water to prepare for the sequel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IYsl0_0juJUdPC00

The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water: Was $50 now $45 at Amazon

Save 5% and explore the oceans of Pandora in this new book that showcases spectacular concept art from the film "Avatar: The Way Of Water." View Deal

The cover of "The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water" from DK Publishing. (Image credit: DK Publishing)

Written by veteran entertainment journalist Tara Bennett, " The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water " is an immersive 256-page hardcover that descends into the minute details of the hit sci-fi film’s character designs, weapons, costumes, and storyboards.

Between the covers, "The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water" also contains fresh interviews with cast and crew, cutaways of its dolphin-like miniature submarines, illustrations of swift gunboats, ginormous hovercraft, crab-walking submersibles, and infantry mechs, drawings of native coastal villages, and developmental sketches of the Metkayina and the Na'vi tribes.

Check out this revealing three-page peek inside:

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcRRc_0juJUdPC00

From "The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water." (Image credit: DK Publishing)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R16ZH_0juJUdPC00

From "The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water." (Image credit: DK Publishing)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YSi87_0juJUdPC00

From "The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water." (Image credit: DK Publishing)

This deluxe companion coffee-table book was released in conjunction with the movie's worldwide premiere on Dec. 16 to allow fans and readers the chance to connect with the incredible scope and vision of this mega-project to appreciate the years of work that went into its ultimate creation.

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez ("Spy Kids," "Sin City"), who first hooked up with James Cameron by directing "Alita: Battle Angel" in 2019, wrote the complimentary forward.

" The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water " is available at bookstores and online sites.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Baby Yoda’s original design is pure nightmare fuel

When it comes to the best Star Wars characters, Baby Yoda is easily the cutest addition to a galaxy far, far away. Since Grogu’s introduction into the IP via the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, the world has been smitten with the little guy. However, it turns out that Baby Yoda has a dark past.
thedigitalfix.com

Avatar 2: what’s the difference between the Na’vi and the avatars?

What’s the difference between the Na’vi and the avatars? In 2009 James Cameron took us to Pandora and introduced us to the Na’vi. These huge cat-like aliens were the real stars of the science fiction movie Avatar and people fell in love with them and their wonderful world Pandora.
Bustle

The Witcher: Blood Origin Is Based On Only “A Few Lines” From The Book Series

Beginning with The Witcher in 2019, Netflix has given new life to author Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novel series. After discovering a plot hole while working on the flagship series, writer-producer Declan de Barra pitched an idea for a prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin, which Netflix executive Kelly Luegenbiehl said unlocked “a whole world of additional stories.” The literary source material won’t offer many plot clues for the new series, though: Luegenbiehl added that de Barra based the narrative on just “a few lines in the books.”
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Conjures One of Yugi's Favorite Monsters

The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is running at a steady clip these days even after the passing of the series' original creator, and one magical cosplay is ready to duel with the Dark Magician Girl! Original franchise creator Kazuki Takahashi has left a huge legacy behind as not only has the original run of the series become one of the most popular action franchises of all time, but each of its sequels and spin-offs that have launched in the years since have gone on to find their own relative success among anime and manga fans. That's before even factoring in the trading card game.
Polygon

First look at Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2, hitting this summer

The reboot of the classic anime, Bleach, will continue this summer with the release of its second cour. Distributer Aniplex announced that the recent reboot of the series, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, will return for its second season in July 2023, and there’s a teaser trailer to prove it.
ComicBook

Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
ComicBook

Bleach Creator Honors the Anime's Fallen Moms With New Art

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has brought its big flashback arc to an end with the final episodes of Part 1 of the new anime series, and the original creator behind it all is honoring Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida's fallen mothers with some special new art! The final episodes of Part 1 explored a special aspect of Ichigo's past by filling in some of the gaps left when his mother and father first met one another all those years ago. At the same time, it also helped to flesh out some of the other characters involved throughout as well.
ComicBook

Pokemon Shades Ash's Dad in Special New Episode

Pokemon is gearing up to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum once and for all after 25 years of watching him working his way through the regions, and the newest episode really made sure to highlight a missing piece of the puzzle by taking a shot at Ash's dad in a new anime special! Although Ash has been traveling through the Pokemon world across many different kinds of series in the past 25 years, there are some big aspects of his life that don't really change. Ash never ages, he travels with Pikachu, and his father's always been absent.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 2 on Netflix, Where Players Still Strive To Survive Their Bloody Gameplay Reality

Adapted from the graphic novel written and illustrated by Haro Aso, Alice in Borderland debuted on Netflix in December 2020, as the world reeled from lockdowns and the pandemic. Back then, its depiction of a desolate downtown Tokyo was jarring, given the state of the real world. But as Borderland developed, its premise – thrust into an abandoned city, players must bargain their lives against competing in a series of mysterious games – began to wrap in on itself, and the world Borderland imagined became a place to escape into. So how are our survivors doing in season 2? Let’s enter the game…
Distractify

Here Are Our Picks for the Some of the Very Best Anime Series of 2022

Another year, another round of hot new anime. This year in particular featured some of the best and most-talked-about titles in Japanese animation, which included the eagerly awaited return of many fan favorites as well as the highly anticipated premieres of new shows adapted from cult classic manga. No matter what your tastes were, there was definitely an anime in 2022 for you.
hypebeast.com

ZOZOTOWN Readies 'Chainsaw Man' Capsule Collection

Japanese online fashion store ZOZOTOWN, owned by entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa who will soon take Steve Aoki and others on a SpaceX moon mission, has partnered with the popular anime Chainsaw Man for an exclusive 16-piece capsule collection. Included in the range are a number of graphic tees featuring distressed and paint-splattered artwork of fan-favorite characters, Makima, Aki, Pochita, Power, and main protagonist Denji in both demon and human form.
ComicBook

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Post-Credits Scene Sets Up Uryu's Betrayal

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has brought the first part of its new anime series to an end together with the rest of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the post-credits scene from the big finale is setting up Uryu Ishida's betrayal of Ichigo Kurosaki and the others down the line! The first slate of episodes taking on the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga rounded out a final arc where Ichigo learned some very key information about his past. Now as he and the other Soul Reapers are readying for the next conflict, it seems the other side of the fight is getting ready too.
otakuusamagazine.com

Sound! Euphonium Anime Sets Theatrical OVA for Summer 2023

The beat must march on, as evidenced by the fact that the Sound! Euphonium anime adaptation is continuing in various forms. The latest to be detailed is the previously announced OVA, which is officially set to premiere in Japan in summer 2023. That puts it nicely ahead of the 2024 plans for the third season, and you can see a teaser trailer and visual for the OVA below.
Space.com

Space.com

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy