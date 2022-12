CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winter storm that has paralyzed Buffalo and other parts of upstate New York has now been blamed for 25 deaths.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Monday, the storm stranded many Buffalo residents in Chicago. They came for the Bears-Bills game at Soldier Field on Saturday, and now many of them are struggling to get home.Buffalo fans left Soldier Field Saturday with many hoping they would make it home in time for Christmas. But as almost eight feet of snow fell over Western New York, Buffalo Niagara International Airport shut down – and the earliest flight they...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO