Girl, 3, among three seriously hurt in horror Christmas Day triple car crash as man left fighting for life

A THREE-year-old girl is among three seriously injured in a horror Christmas Day crash.

A man is also fighting for his life following the three-vehicle smash, which happened around 1pm yesterday.

Three people were injured in a horror smash in Wales on Christmas Day Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Gwent, Wales, and discovered the horror.

Three people were raced to hospital, including the three-year-old girl who was seriously hurt.

A 29-year-old man has also been left with life-threatening injuries, and a 33-year-old woman was injured.

The three had been travelling in a Vauxhall Corsa.

Police have now confirmed two men have been arrested, and remained in custody overnight.

Gwent Police said it had been working through the afternoon to trace a red Vauxhall Astra and eventually located a car.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being unfit through drink or drugs.

Cops said another man, who was driving a Mini Cooper, was arrested on suspicion of the same three offences.

He also suffered minor injuries.

Gwent Police said in a statement: "We’re appealing for information to a road traffic collision in #Blackwood.

"It happened at about 1pm today (December 25) on the B4251, Yard Coal Rise."