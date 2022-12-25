Girl, 3, among three seriously hurt in horror Christmas Day triple car crash as man left fighting for life
A THREE-year-old girl is among three seriously injured in a horror Christmas Day crash.
A man is also fighting for his life following the three-vehicle smash, which happened around 1pm yesterday.
Emergency services rushed to the scene in Gwent, Wales, and discovered the horror.
Three people were raced to hospital, including the three-year-old girl who was seriously hurt.
A 29-year-old man has also been left with life-threatening injuries, and a 33-year-old woman was injured.
The three had been travelling in a Vauxhall Corsa.
Police have now confirmed two men have been arrested, and remained in custody overnight.
Gwent Police said it had been working through the afternoon to trace a red Vauxhall Astra and eventually located a car.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being unfit through drink or drugs.
Cops said another man, who was driving a Mini Cooper, was arrested on suspicion of the same three offences.
He also suffered minor injuries.
Gwent Police said in a statement: "We’re appealing for information to a road traffic collision in #Blackwood.
"It happened at about 1pm today (December 25) on the B4251, Yard Coal Rise."
Comments / 3