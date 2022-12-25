ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Girl, 3, among three seriously hurt in horror Christmas Day triple car crash as man left fighting for life

By Jane Matthews
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A THREE-year-old girl is among three seriously injured in a horror Christmas Day crash.

A man is also fighting for his life following the three-vehicle smash, which happened around 1pm yesterday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33HFit_0juJOmQH00
Three people were injured in a horror smash in Wales on Christmas Day Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Gwent, Wales, and discovered the horror.

Three people were raced to hospital, including the three-year-old girl who was seriously hurt.

A 29-year-old man has also been left with life-threatening injuries, and a 33-year-old woman was injured.

The three had been travelling in a Vauxhall Corsa.

Police have now confirmed two men have been arrested, and remained in custody overnight.

Gwent Police said it had been working through the afternoon to trace a red Vauxhall Astra and eventually located a car.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being unfit through drink or drugs.

Cops said another man, who was driving a Mini Cooper, was arrested on suspicion of the same three offences.

He also suffered minor injuries.

Gwent Police said in a statement: "We’re appealing for information to a road traffic collision in #Blackwood.

"It happened at about 1pm today (December 25) on the B4251, Yard Coal Rise."

Comments / 3

Related
New York Post

Man, teen girl arrested over Christmas Eve killing of ‘angel’ beautician in pub

Police in the UK have arrested a man and a 19-year-old girl for the shooting death of beauty salon worker Elle Edwards at a crowded pub on Christmas Eve. The 26-year-old Edwards was fatally shot in the head in front of her friends when someone opened fire before midnight Saturday inside the Lighthouse Inn pub in Wallasey Village in Merseyside. Four other patrons were wounded in the shooting, which sent shockwaves through the country where instances of gun violence are rare. On Monday, police announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with what...
Daily Mail

First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die

A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
CBS LA

Shocking video shows truck fall over side of freeway, landing on separate wreckage from earlier crash

Ongoing rain appears to have caused chaos on Southland roadways Friday, as three separate crashes were reported at the same location in Santa Clarita. Shocking video taken by one driver shows a box truck falling over the side of the freeway guardrail in the Newhall Pass area at the interchange between the State Route 14 and I-5 Freeways. The truck can be seen slowly sliding towards the railing before toppling onto wreckage of a different crash below. The truck landed on an SUV and big rig that had already been involved in another crash earlier on Friday. California Highway Patrol says that the crashes began a little after 10 p.m. Thursday evening, with the other two occurring during the span of the next nine hours. Two people were hospitalized as a result of the crashes. CHP officials also confirmed that the wet weather appears to have factored into the repeat accidents.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Daily Mail

Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears

A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
The US Sun

Horror moment climber, 22, plunged 200ft to his death in front of onlookers after tragic note from pal found in his car

A TIGHT-KNIT rock climbing community is in shock after witnessing a 22-year-old free climber plummet 200ft to his death in Yosemite National Park. The group watched in horror as the unnamed male climber's lifeless body lay for 12 hours before California officials were able to recover his remains from the dangerous El Cajon Mountain terrain on Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Girl, 11, has bones broken in ‘shocking and sustained’ dog attack as she walked to school

An 11-year-old girl has been left with serious injuries - including broken bones - after being attacked by a dog on her way to school. The child was taken to hospital after what has been called a “shocking and sustained attack” in east London.Officers are looking for the owner of the dogs, who fled the scene before police arrived. They have released footage of the man they wish to identify, in which he can be seen walking down the street with two dogs.The attack on the 11-year-old schoolgirl took place in Stepney Green in Tower Hamlets in late September....
The Independent

Dog ‘started fire’ on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning hairdryer on

A dog is believed to have caused a fire in a house on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on.Essex Fire Service said crews were called to Hockley on Saturday evening following reports of a smoke-filled house.Firefighters reported a smouldering blaze in a bedroom and quickly worked to extinguish it, believing it was caused by a dog who jumped on a bed and turned a hairdryer on, causing it to set the bedding alight.The service has urged people to unplug electrical appliances when they are not being used.Watch Manager Gary Shinn said: “The homeowner was out and came back...
New York Post

Tennessee mom used her 5-year-old child as shield in armed carjackings: police

A Tennessee woman is accused of multiple armed carjackings including one in which she used her 5-year-old child as a shield after firing a gun, according to police. Bethany Wilson, 24, went on an alleged auto theft spree that ended with her crashing one of the stolen vehicles on an Interstate Thursday, local ABC affiliate WZTV reported. Wilson, of Goodlettsville, reportedly stole at least three cars over a period of only a few hours before she was arrested Thursday night, Clarksville police told the station. She first allegedly took a 51-year-old woman’s Nissan Juke at a gas station around 4:42 p.m....
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
933K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy