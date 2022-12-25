Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox56news.com
'Very high volume' of bursting water pipe calls in Lexington
The Lexington Fire Department said they responded to at least 200 water shutoffs and more than 100 private alarms over the last three days with almost all due to burst pipes or sprinkler systems. ‘Very high volume’ of bursting water pipe calls in …. The Lexington Fire Department said...
WKYT 27
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
WKYT 27
Winchester Municipal Utilities issues water shortage advisory
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Joining the many other utility companies in our area, Winchester Municipal Utilities is just the latest to issue a water shortage advisory. According to a press release, WMU says they’ve experienced record demand on the water system over the last several days due to record low temperatures and wind.
WKYT 27
Body of missing Lexington woman found
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The body of a missing Lexington woman has been found. The Lexington Police Department says that they located the body of 67-year-old Doris Lunce at the 500 block of West Main Street on Tuesday. Police say the cause of death will be released by the Fayette...
WTVQ
Man charged in 2021 Lexington murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man is now charged with a murder that took place over a year ago on Oak Hill Drive in Lexington. Deonte Carter, 25, was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with the Dec. 17, 2021, murder of Devon Sandusky. Lexington police say Carter was...
fox56news.com
Georgetown police: Dispose of present boxes correctly to avoid ‘lingering Grinches’
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — The unwrapping portion of Christmas is complete for most people, which leaves empty boxes that presents came in. The Georgetown Police Department is now urging people to dispose of those boxes in the correct manner to avoid “lingering Grinches.”. Empty boxes that contained...
WKYT 27
Severe winter weather causing water shutoffs and busted pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The arctic freeze arrived just in time for the holiday weekend, creating a mess for our area’s homes and businesses. For most people, the holiday weekend has meant staying home and spending time with their loved ones, but some people don’t get the day off.
WKYT 27
State of emergency issued for Nicholas County due to water issues
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholas County has issued a state of emergency due to ongoing water issues in the county. Judge-Executive Steve Hamilton says the emergency was declared so the state could help with getting drinking water to people in the county who need it. He says the state of emergency was needed to go up the chain at Kentucky Emergency Management.
fox56news.com
Lexington Humane Society kennels flooded due to pipe burst
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Humane Society is closed on one of its busiest days of the year after a pipe burst caused flooding in their kennels. The humane society shared the news on their Facebook page that the pipe burst on Christmas Day causing water to flood into nearly 100 dog kennels.
fox56news.com
Busted pipes rain across central Kentucky
Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess. Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess. Knox County funeral home pays tribute to families …. Hopper Funeral Home has served Knox County for more than 100 years. International Museum of...
progressivegrocer.com
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
WKYT 27
CHFS issues report in favor of Lexington daycare owner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update to a WKYT Investigates story we brought you back in September. A Lexington daycare owner has been fighting the state’s decision to shut her facility down. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services just made a new report in her favor.
Fox 19
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
fox56news.com
Lexington police ask drivers to drive sober this holiday season
The department is stepping up officer patrols as they see an increase in drunk driving during the holiday season. Lexington police ask drivers to drive sober this …. The department is stepping up officer patrols as they see an increase in drunk driving during the holiday season. Kentucky Blood Center...
fox56news.com
Lexington police seek 4 people who robbed Magic Vapor Shop over the summer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – We’re getting our first look at four people who robbed a Lexington vape shop over the summer and assaulted a store employee. On their way out, they loaded backpacks full of merchandise, and they still haven’t been identified. “Knowing the store was...
WSAZ
Pike County native, longtime Morehead State employee dies just before Christmas
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two communities are mourning the loss of a longtime university employee. Barry Spartman, 49, of Morehead, died Friday, December 23rd due to complications from pneumonia. The Pike County native was a library specialist at Morehead State University’s Camden-Carroll Library. He started there right after he graduated...
WTVQ
Police identify man whose body was found in snow near Berea
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Coroner has released the name of a man found dead Monday afternoon near Berea. The coroner says the body of 37-year-old Darrell Jones was found outside in the snow, about 50-75 feet away from a trailer home on Owsley Fork Road, off of Charlie Abney Road.
fox56news.com
Richmond man found dead outside Madison County home
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating following the death of a man in Madison County on Monday. Kentucky State Police said they responded to a possible deceased man around 2 p.m. Monday outside a home on Charlie Abney Road in the Bighill area of Madison County.
fox56news.com
Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out
KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Dec. 27: Restaurants bounce back, 40-somethings lose …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 27, 2022. Lexington police seek 4 people who robbed Magic...
WTVQ
Woman robbed at gunpoint by ‘multiple’ people on Cane Run Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday night by multiple people on Cane Run Road in Lexington. According to Lexington police, the woman was robbed in the 500 block of Cane Run Road around 9:30 p.m. The suspects ran away with her personal items. Officers...
Comments / 0