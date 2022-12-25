ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 6

Related
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In California: Free Guide 2022

Getting a business license in California can be a daunting experience for business owners; however, you can continue reading through this guide as we inform you about the process to apply for a business license in the state of California and why this is such a crucial step to becoming a legal entity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travelawaits.com

14 Beautiful California Towns Our Readers Love (2022)

California has always been a special place. Hundreds of years ago, pioneers and settlers chased its coastline in search of a better life, new opportunities, and famously — gold. All these years later, travelers from around the world are still seeking out all that glitters. But now, that means sun-soaked beaches, renowned food and wine destinations, and a diverse landscape that stretches from the majestic redwoods in the north to the wild desert expanse down south. Our readers have crisscrossed California and shared their favorite towns to visit. Here they are, in no particular order. Because let’s face it: They’re all golden.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

New timing and totals for incoming atmospheric rivers hitting Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two more storms are heading into Northern California to round out the year with big travel impacts expected and possible flooding. The Sierra is finally seeing the rain turn to snow as colder air is arriving overnight. A Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Sierra until Wednesday at 4 a.m. The valley will see areas of fog but most of the day will be dry before the next storm arrives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

The high cost of ‘doing business’ in California is causing companies to flee, survey shows

The high cost of doing business in California is costing the state businesses, according to a survey from Claremont McKenna College. The 2022 Kosmont-Rose Institute Cost of Doing Business Survey found that 64-percent of businesses have left California over the past 30 years and relocated to lower-cost states, namely Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Oregon. Las […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
TEMECULA, CA
GreenMatters

Northern California Gears up for a Category 4 Atmospheric River

While Buffalo, N.Y. is being inundated with snow, Northern California is fearing serious floods. A category 4 atmospheric river is predicted to target much of the Bay Area with winter weather and torrential rain. The National Weather Service warns that San Francisco, Watsonville, Pacifica, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Boulder Creek could be under quite a bit of water by Tuesday night. That said, many are gearing up to possibly evacuate their homes, if it gets to that point.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
KPBS

California weather expected to take a turn for the worse

Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Best of 2022: California to ban sale of gas-powered cars by 2035

On “LA Times Today,” California will make history by banning sales of gas-powered cars. Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes. “Horrific” or misunderstood?. Also on the show, a filmmaker was catfished by his own father. Then he cast Patton Oswalt in a movie...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Rain slams Bay Area, snow covers Sierra

OAKLAND, Calif. - California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday turned into pounding rain and stormy weather, expected to last through the New Year’s weekend. Heavy precipitation began late Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout Northern California, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

California to flip from warm and dry to rainy and snowy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday was set to give way Monday to periods of stormy weather through the New Year’s weekend. Rain was expected to arrive in Northern California during the afternoon and evening, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges. The National Weather Service The post California to flip from warm and dry to rainy and snowy appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy