During his recent chat with Tru Heel Heart Wrestling, former two-time Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards shared his thoughts on The Great Muta's final match. “It’s historic. You look at Muta’s career, how long it’s spanned, everything that he accomplished, everything that he did from his time at WCW, to New Japan, to All Japan, to NOAH. I have nothing but respect for him. Everything that he’s done at his age, how long he went. It gives me hope—something to strive for, something to reach for—because he was able to do it at such a high level for so long. That’s what I wanna do, and now he’s able to go out under his own terms, have these matches that he wants to have, and sail off into the sunset. That’s something that I would love to be able to do.”

20 HOURS AGO