Kenny Omega Compares How He Feels About Will Ospreay Now Versus When He Returned To NJPW In 2016
Kenny Omega recently spoke with the official New Japan Pro Wrestling website for an interview promoting his upcoming return to the Tokyo Dome. During the discussion, "The Cleaner" spoke about how he felt when Will Ospreay came back to NJPW in 2016, as well as how he currently feels about him in 2022.
Kurt Angle Reveals Who He Thinks Has the Best Mind For The Wrestling Business
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed who he thinks has the best mind for the pro wrestling business. “For me, personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. He’s not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is so well educated. He loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife, okay? He cherishes it. He’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it.”
Kevin Owens Talks About Teaming With John Cena Being "Full-Circle Moment" For Him
Kevin Owens recently spoke with TMZ to promote the big tag-team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of 2022. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about teaming with Cena being a "full-circle moment for him." Featured below...
Apollo Crews Talks About His Excitement For William Regal's Return To WWE
Apollo Crews recently spoke with Metro U.K. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NXT Superstar spoke about his excitement-level for the upcoming WWE return of pro wrestling legend William Regal. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches...
Booker T Says AEW Fans Act "Paranoid"
Do All Elite Wrestling fans act as if they are in a cult?. WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT broadcaster Booker T says some do. During the latest recording of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why "alot of" AEW fans act "paranoid." Featured below is...
Ricky Starks Talks About His Relationship With The Undertaker, Time As Part Of Team Taz
"Absolute" Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on The Wrestling Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the recent AEW title contender spoke about his relationship with pro wrestling legend The Undertaker, as well as maximizing his minutes during his time with Team Taz.
Erick Redbeard Gives His Thoughts On Seeing WWE Return Of Bray Wyatt
Erick Redbeard recently spoke with the folks from WrestlingNews.co for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former Wyatt Family member gave his thoughts on the WWE return of Bray Wyatt. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On how he doesn’t...
Molly Holly Explains How She Landed A Role In WCW
How did Lanny Poffo help Miss Madness (aka Molly Holly) into WCW?. Who better to ask than the current WWE Producer and Hall Of Famer herself?. During her recent K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, Molly Holly explained why Lanny recommended her to Randy Savage. Featured below is excerpt from...
Eddie Edwards Shares His Thoughts On The Great Muta's Retirement
During his recent chat with Tru Heel Heart Wrestling, former two-time Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards shared his thoughts on The Great Muta's final match. “It’s historic. You look at Muta’s career, how long it’s spanned, everything that he accomplished, everything that he did from his time at WCW, to New Japan, to All Japan, to NOAH. I have nothing but respect for him. Everything that he’s done at his age, how long he went. It gives me hope—something to strive for, something to reach for—because he was able to do it at such a high level for so long. That’s what I wanna do, and now he’s able to go out under his own terms, have these matches that he wants to have, and sail off into the sunset. That’s something that I would love to be able to do.”
WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Talks His Working Relationship With Triple H
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Culture State on a variety of topics such as his working relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Triple H as well as how "The Game" Triple H always checks in and takes a mental note of everyone.
Backstage News on John Cena's Return to WWE This Week & WrestleMania Involvement
– WWE presents one of their biggest episodes of Smackdown on Friday highlighted by the return of John Cena, who not only will be making an appearance but will be wrestling in his first match of 2022. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief is that Cena will be involved in more than just this one match and that a “major storyline” is likely being planned that will involve him at WrestleMania and possibly even the Royal Rumble.
Madusa Shares Her Reaction To Winning The WCW Cruiserweight In 1999
How did Madusa react to her WCW Cruiserweight Championship victory?. Who better to ask than the former professional wrestler and monster truck driver herself?. During a recent K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) revealed her initial reaction to defeating Evan Karagias at WCW Starrcade in 1999.
Chris Jericho Reflects Back On Match At The Forbidden Door, Reveals What It Leads To
Chris Jericho is ready for his return to the Tokyo Dome. On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, "The Ocho" spoke about planting the seeds for his return to the legendary Japanese venue while reflecting back on his match at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door. Featured...
Trinity On If She Would Be Interested In Returning To Pro Wrestling
Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling talent Trinity took part in a virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest to discuss a number of topics such as if she would be interested in possibly returning to pro wrestling. Trinity said:. “I’m always ready to rumble. I’ve always been doing stunts, really all through...
Kurt Angle Addresses Whether Or Not He Would Ever Consider Working For AEW
Would Kurt Angle ever consider working for All Elite Wrestling?. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend touched on this topic during the latest installment of his official podcast, "The Kurt Angle Show." Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he gives his thoughts. “Honestly, you...
Eric Bischoff Talks The Backstage Fight He Had With Ric Flair At A WWE RAW Event
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how his relationship with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was good six months ago and how all of a sudden he was blindsided by The Nature Boy and he isn't sure what happened or what has gotten into Ric Flair. Bischoff also talked about how if Flair wants to sit down and talk about their issues, then he is happy to do that, but he will no longer talk about it on social media as he just wants it to go away.
WWE News: Bobby Lashley's Best of 2022, Raw Superstar Celebrating 20 Years In WWE (Video)
-- WWE Is celebrating 20 years of Shelton Benjamin this week, and WWE has pieced together a special video for the current Monday Night Raw Superstar. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has been added to WWE's YouTube channel. You can view the new clip below, featuring...
Kevin Nash Details Changes He Would Make To WWE's Television Production Style
If "Big Daddy Cool" were running the production side of things from WWE, what look-and-feel would he give their television product?. Kevin Nash answered these questions and more when discussing the topic on the latest installment of his official podcast, "Kliq This." Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
Matt Hardy Reveals Odd Reason Why Vince McMahon Would Sometimes Fire A Talent
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how it was like working for someone as unpredictable as Vince McMahon in the WWE and how he has seen McMahon fire people and give up on them for odd reasons like having a bad punch.
Molly Holly Names WWE Superstars She Wishes She Could Have Faced
Molly Holly missed the boat on working with a lot of women's wrestling stars, even though she did share the ring with her share of women's wrestling legends. During a recent K&S WrestleFest appearance, the former WWE performer named some wrestlers she wishes she would have had the opportunity to have matches with.
