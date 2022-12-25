Read full article on original website
WWE News: Bobby Lashley's Best of 2022, Raw Superstar Celebrating 20 Years In WWE (Video)
-- WWE Is celebrating 20 years of Shelton Benjamin this week, and WWE has pieced together a special video for the current Monday Night Raw Superstar. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has been added to WWE's YouTube channel. You can view the new clip below, featuring...
Bobby Fish Reveals PPV Event All Elite Wrestling Should Have Held
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how All Elite Wrestling should have held a Crockett Cup-style PPV Event, but it was held by the NWA this past March. Bobby Fish said:. “Um, as far as...
Trinity On If She Would Be Interested In Returning To Pro Wrestling
Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling talent Trinity took part in a virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest to discuss a number of topics such as if she would be interested in possibly returning to pro wrestling. Trinity said:. “I’m always ready to rumble. I’ve always been doing stunts, really all through...
Being The Elite (Ep. 328): "A Crimson Christmas" (Full Episode Video)
This week's installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, December 26, 2022, episode number 328 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. Featuring All Elite Wrestling action from the recent San Antonio TV taping in Texas,...
WWE NXT Results (12/27/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT RESULTS (12/27/2022) This week's show kicks off with the John Cena narrated "Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature. From there, we see The Creed Brothers backstage talking about the holidays as they head to the ring. Also heading to the ring is JD McDonagh. JD McDonagh vs. Julius...
Kenny Omega On Why He Decided To Leave NJPW And Focus On All Elite Wrestling
Top AEW Star Kenny Omega spoke with NJPW’s official website on a number of topics such as his loss to "The Ace Of NJPW" Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of WrestleKingdom 13 and how the NJPW fans were happy to see him lose and to see the belt move on to Tanahashi, so that is when he realized that they didn’t really understand the vision and now is a good time to disappear and show the company the true meaning of loss.
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 9 matchups such as AR Fox vs. Trustbusters' Slim J, Dark Order's Evil Uno vs. Blake Li, Lucky Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol, Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz, Jericho Appreciation Society's "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson and Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) vs. Brandon Bullock and Jameson Ryan.
AEW News: Stars Celebrating Birthday's, AEW Dark: Elevation Highlights (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest edition of AEW Dark: Elevation have surfaced on AEW's official Twitter account. Check out the highlights below, featuring Nyla Rose, Ethan Page, and more. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, current Ring Of Honor Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli is celebrating...
Athena On Being Paired With Jody Threat In AEW, Reaction To Recent Match & More
Athena recently appeared as a guest on Talk Is Jericho for an in-depth interview with Chris Jericho. During the discussion, "The Fallen Goddess" spoke about being paired with Jody Threat on AEW Dark, the reaction to a recent match she had and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
Backstage News on John Cena's Return to WWE This Week & WrestleMania Involvement
– WWE presents one of their biggest episodes of Smackdown on Friday highlighted by the return of John Cena, who not only will be making an appearance but will be wrestling in his first match of 2022. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief is that Cena will be involved in more than just this one match and that a “major storyline” is likely being planned that will involve him at WrestleMania and possibly even the Royal Rumble.
Road To AEW New Years Smash Special Released For This Week's Annual Themed Edition Of Dynamite (Video)
The road to this week's AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week's stacked show featuring the New Years Smash annual theme. Ahead of this week's installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest "Road To" documentary preview.
Madusa Shares Her Reaction To Winning The WCW Cruiserweight In 1999
How did Madusa react to her WCW Cruiserweight Championship victory?. Who better to ask than the former professional wrestler and monster truck driver herself?. During a recent K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) revealed her initial reaction to defeating Evan Karagias at WCW Starrcade in 1999.
Eddie Edwards Talks Cancelled Clash With Jonathan Gresham
Eddie Edwards has offfered up his thoughts on a cancelled clash with Jonathan Gresham. During his recent chat with Refin'It Up's Brian Hebner, former Two-Time Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards shared his reaction to the decision by Impact Wrestling officials. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview:. “Yeah, you...
WWE Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Former Wrestler For Royal Rumble
– WWE’s Royal Rumble often features surprises in the men’s and women’s matches and one of the rumors going around is that the company is looking to bring in former talent Kairi Sane for the match. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that as of last weekend, there had been no contact between WWE and Stardom where Kairi is under contract and their reigning IWGP women’s champion.
Chris Jericho Reflects Back On Match At The Forbidden Door, Reveals What It Leads To
Chris Jericho is ready for his return to the Tokyo Dome. On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, "The Ocho" spoke about planting the seeds for his return to the legendary Japanese venue while reflecting back on his match at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door. Featured...
Stacked Lineup Set For Next Week's WWE NXT On USA Network
Another stacked lineup is set for next week's episode of NXT on USA. The first WWE NXT show of 2023 will feature the following lineup:. * Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn (Extreme Resolution Match) Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results...
This Week's WWE Network On Peacock Schedule
This weeks Peacock and WWE Network schedule has been revealed. Check out this week's lineup below, which features new episodes of NXT Level Up, WWE's The Bump, Main Event, and more:. Monday Dec. 26. * Raw Talk 11;35 PM ET. Wednesday, Dec. 28. * Monday Night Raw (11/28/22) (also on...
Emma Reflects On Decision To Join WWE After IMPACT Deal Ended, Being Paired With Madcap Moss
Emma recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about her decision to return to WWE after her IMPACT deal ended, as well as how she was paired by Madcap Moss. Featured...
Broadcaster Shares Her Thoughts On Potential Match In WWE
During her recent chat with The Jad Mabrak Show, Mamo stated the following:. “No. I wouldn’t trust…one, it doesn’t fall under the umbrella of what I want to be. Maybe to do it for one match, maybe I would consider it. I want to know…I’ve been behind the scenes and I know how it goes. Logan Paul, he did one of the biggest WWE matches in Saudi, but he’s been training for like the entire year and he did one hell of a performance. Maybe I would do it for one match. I would maybe do it, but this is not something I would like to do every single…it doesn’t fall under the message I want out of what I do.”
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview (12/26/2022): "The Absolute Best Of 2022"
The final episode of WWE Monday Night Raw for 2022 has arrived!. Scheduled to premiere tonight on the USA Network starting at 8/7c is special year-end show looking at "The Absolute Best Moments of 2022." The show will likely include announcements for the next live red brand show next Monday...
