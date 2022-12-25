Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Pack Started By Wyoming Wolves Likely Hasn’t Spawned Second Pack
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s not likely that a northern Colorado wolf pack that originated with wolves from Wyoming has split and spawned a second pack, says a wildlife biologist. There have so far been only “potential sightings” of wolves outside the established territory...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Doctor’s Estate Denies He Botched Cody Woman’s Spinal Surgery
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The estate of a deceased Colorado surgeon is denying in federal court that he botched the spinal surgery of one of his Wyoming patients. Saying her back surgery left her leg numb and dysfunctional, Cody resident Sylvia Hutton filed a lawsuit...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt
In 2013, the Wyoming Women’s Foundation founded the Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt as an opportunity for mentoring and developing camaraderie between women. According to the WYWF, the event emphasizes hunter safety, hunting and land ethics, and the conservation and the proper management of wild natural resources. It is held every year in the fall at the Ranch at Ucross. Sponsors, individuals and scholarships help fill the approximately 46 hunt spots that are available for the event each year. Sponsor and individual applications are currently being accepted through January 15, 2023. The scholarship application will open on February 15, 2023, and close on March 15, 2023.
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
LOOK: Record Setting Gusts Swept Wyoming Tuesday
Listed below are record wind gust numbers from across Wyoming. If you lived almost anywhere else in North America you probably did not have much wind yesterday. There are a few gusty spots here and there. But most of the united states has breezy conditions at best. Wyoming, however, was...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Elk, Deer, and Antelope Hunting Applications Open on January 3
Hopeful hunters can apply for six big game animals, and wild turkey – and the Wyoming Super Tag raffle – until the end of January. The ringing in of the new year signals the opening of hunting applications for many hunters. At 8 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will open applications for six big game species and wild turkey.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Where Is The Lowest Point In Wyoming?
The question is often asked, what is the highest point in your state?. For Wyoming it's Gannett Peak at 13,810 feet (4,210 m). It lies in the Wind River Range within the Bridger Wilderness of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. But then what is the lowest point in each state?. In...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Travelers Among Thousands Stranded By Southwest Airlines
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lisa Torres was traveling to Ohio for the holiday to see her significant other, and Nate Paulie Dunnam was trying to get to Idaho to visit family he hadn’t seen in nine years. Neither of them made it. The Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, December 26, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Nicky McCallum of Thermopolis, Wyoming. Nicky writes: “The Bighorn River is completely frozen near our home in Thermopolis.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the...
Sheridan Media
Two Wyoming Television Towers Damaged; One Repaired
For those who still watch TV the old fashioned way, a couple of channels have been affected by what is suspected to be the recent snow, cold and winds that have hit Wyoming throughout December. About 1 month ago, the Sheridan-area translator for KTVQ out of Billings went out and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Emergency Services Getting Inundated By New iPhones That Call 911 When Skiers Fall Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It won’t exactly be a wonderful life for Wyoming first responders this winter if every time someone faceplants while skiing an emergency hotline automatically rings. Because many newer Apple devices come with an automatic “SOS” feature, there’s concern that could...
county17.com
Arkansas family moves to Gillette for adventure
GILLETTE, Wyo. — People decide to move to Wyoming for many reasons. Some come for work, while others love outdoor sports. Brent Taylor, an English teacher at Thunder Basin High School and a football coach for Campbell County High School, moved from Arkansas to Gillette in July for an adventure.
oilcity.news
‘Desperate Democrats’ hope they’ve reached ‘rock bottom’ in Wyoming
The minority party once held power along the state’s southern rail corridor. These days, however, statehouse representation has dwindled to just two counties and 7%. ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party.
cowboystatedaily.com
Pay Fines With Food? Interesting Idea, Say Wyoming Courts and Food Banks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The holiday spirit is alive and well in the court system in Butte, Montana. For the first three weeks of this month, the local municipal court offered defendants an opportunity to knock $150 off their fines with a donation of 30 cans of food to the local food bank.
cowboystatedaily.com
Electrical Co-Op Says Parts Of Wyoming Came Close To Blackouts During Last Week’s Storm
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Residents in eastern states were told Christmas morning to turn down their thermostats and shut off their Christmas lights to avoid blackouts, and as demand for heating surged in the southeast, blackouts rolled across the region. Wyoming utilities managed to keep...
Nevada calls on Utah and Upper Colorado Basin states to slash water use by 500,000 acre-feet
Nevada water managers have submitted a plan for cutting diversions by 500,000 acre-feet in a last-ditch effort to shore up flows on the Colorado River before low water levels cause critical problems at Glen Canyon and Hoover dams. But the Silver State’s plan targets cuts in Utah and the river’s...
Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave
When you think punk rock – you may think New York or London. But Bozeman? And while Montana tends to have a reputation as a good venue for country artists, at one time, the Treasure State’s punk rock scene created a solid legion of fans and musicians – now preserved by Montana rock historian and […] The post Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Is This Montana Restaurant The One Everyone Talks About?
Every once in a while, a restaurant can make a meal for you that's so delicious, you take any opportunity to either talk about them or go back to that establishment. If Montanans love one thing, it's a fantastic restaurant. Whether you love restaurants with a view, hole-in-the-wall spots, or restaurants that could earn a Michelin star, we have many options. What about a restaurant that everyone talks about or should know about? We have that answer.
cowboystatedaily.com
In Wake Of FTX Disaster, Crypto Expert Says Wyoming Has A Solid Gameplan
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Well before the dramatic fall of FTX, a Wyoming digital asset expert had already seen the electronic handwriting on the wall. Laramie native Caitlin Long was on a panel with disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried last year at a Bitcoin conference...
K99
Windsor, CO
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 1