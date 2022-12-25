Read full article on original website
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are SufferingAbdul GhaniBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Winter storm causes havoc in Buffalo: Cars and buses buried under snow driftsEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Driving ban in Buffalo to be lifted at midnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban will be replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through Western […]
Erie County To Take Over Snow Removal Services In Buffalo?
Over the last month or so, Buffalo and Western New York have been hit by two major snow storms that have dumped nearly 100 inches of snow on Buffalo, with much more snow hitting the suburbs. The latest storm, potentially the worst blizzard in the history of Buffalo, has left...
Erie County Did Not Give the Bills Permission to Drive Home
The City of Buffalo continues its driving ban, as crews try to clear roadways after the monster blizzard that ripped through the region on Christmas weekend. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that work will be done to clear roads and that the driving ban will not be lifted in the City of Buffalo today. That ban will be reassessed in the morning, but Poloncarz says the goal is to clear every city and country street by Thursday morning at 9 am.
‘It’s embarrassing’: County Executive displeased with Buffalo snow removal
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz called Buffalo's snow removal efforts "embarrassing" following the severe blizzard, prompting a response from Mayor Byron Brown.
NY exec stands by criticized timing of Buffalo storm driving ban
The top official in Erie County, New York, said Wednesday that issuing the driving ban any earlier wouldn’t have “changed anything” — as criticism mounts that it was implemented far too late. “As I said earlier today in response to whether the driving ban should have been instituted earlier, I do not know if it would have changed anything but it was my decision and I bear full responsibility,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted. “As JFK said, ‘victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan.'” Poloncarz has been taking heat for waiting until just before 9 a.m. Friday to shut...
Mark Poloncarz Calls Out Byron Brown’s Handling of Buffalo Snow Removal
Buffalo and Western New York have been hit with a once-in-a-lifetime storm that is going to leave a lasting effect on the region as we begin our storm recovery. In all, the region was largely paralyzed by a blizzard that brought winds that rival a hurricane, along with several feet of snow, and sub-freezing temperatures. All of these combined have been attributed to the death of several people across the area, along with thousands of people being trapped in their homes, many of which were without power.
Poloncarz says 'We will do what it takes' in attack on Mayor Brown and suggests county take over snow removal
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz launched a seemingly blistering attack of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and City of Buffalo snow removal efforts during his daily briefing in the aftermath of the Christmas weekend blizzard.
Erie County, Buffalo defend snowmobile policy during storm
“Erie County has access to snowmobiles and can request them, as needed, but I think we’re forgetting the fact that no one could go out [in the height of the storm],” said Dan Neaverth, Jr. on WBEN Tuesday morning.
Buffalo Target store becomes haven after 100 inches of snow falls already
By Tuesday evening, parts of Buffalo, N.Y., had turned into a winter wonderland, according to Tim Wenger of WBEN, Audacy’s station there. Just days before, motorists left stranded by severe storms found a different kind of haven. In a Target.
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
Erie County New York Has Unique Job Opening
The snow is still flying here in Erie County and Buffalo, New York. As families continue to dig the snow out of their driveways, there is hope that the weather is about to get warmer and help them get back to some sort of normal. The blizzard that Buffalo just...
WKBW-TV
USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
wnypapers.com
Travel ban continues in Buffalo
5th UPDATE: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted:. “The driving ban in the City of Buffalo is expected to remain through today and will be reevaluated in the overnight/early morning based on street clearing progress.”. ••••••••. 4th UPDATE: On Wednesday morning, City of Buffalo...
‘Stay home’: Gov. Hochul, state officials, give briefing on winter storm in Buffalo
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that 25 deaths have occurred in Erie County as a result of the storm.
Travel Ban Updated In Erie County
The historic storm that effectively shut down Buffalo and Western New York for several days has left a lasting impact on Western New York. During the height of the storm, the Buffalo area has seen nearly 4 feet of snow, hurricane-force winds, sub-zero windchills, and below-freezing temperatures that left thousands of people without power and have, unfortunately, been the cause of several deaths.
8 People Arrested For Looting During Deadly Storm In Buffalo
Buffalo Police announced that 8 people have been arrested, so far, for allegedly looting during the Blizzard. The arrests were made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said,. People who are out looting when people are losing their lives...
WIVB
Buffalo woman goes into labor at home in middle of blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Imagine this — the snow is coming down so hard, you can’t see and the wind is blowing at 70 miles per hour — and you go into labor, inside your home. That’s what happened to a woman in Buffalo during this...
National Guard Sending in Military Police To Enforce Driving Ban In Buffalo
The country has been hit with a historic, potentially once-in-a-lifetime storm and the recovery efforts have been steady, but moving slowly. Many areas of Western New York have been hit hard and that has shown its impact in the fact that so many people have been stuck and stranded, along with the thousands of people that lost power during the height of the storm.
Update: Buffalo blizzard death toll rises to 28, more snow on the way
Update Tuesday morning: Mayor Byron Brown says that 27 people have died in Buffalo alone. Update Monday evening: The death toll has risen to 28. There are now 27 confirmed deaths in Erie County and one in Niagara County, officials said. In Niagara County, a 27-year-old Lockport man died Sunday from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, according to The Buffalo News.
With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead
BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo was set to emerge from a deep freeze Wednesday, bringing some relief but also the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow from the area's deadliest storm in decades. Officials said more than 30 people so far have been reported...
