Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Driving ban in Buffalo to be lifted at midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban will be replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through Western […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County Did Not Give the Bills Permission to Drive Home

The City of Buffalo continues its driving ban, as crews try to clear roadways after the monster blizzard that ripped through the region on Christmas weekend. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that work will be done to clear roads and that the driving ban will not be lifted in the City of Buffalo today. That ban will be reassessed in the morning, but Poloncarz says the goal is to clear every city and country street by Thursday morning at 9 am.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
New York Post

NY exec stands by criticized timing of Buffalo storm driving ban

The top official in Erie County, New York, said Wednesday that issuing the driving ban any earlier wouldn’t have “changed anything” — as criticism mounts that it was implemented far too late. “As I said earlier today in response to whether the driving ban should have been instituted earlier, I do not know if it would have changed anything but it was my decision and I bear full responsibility,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted. “As JFK said, ‘victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan.'” Poloncarz has been taking heat for waiting until just before 9 a.m. Friday to shut...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Mark Poloncarz Calls Out Byron Brown’s Handling of Buffalo Snow Removal

Buffalo and Western New York have been hit with a once-in-a-lifetime storm that is going to leave a lasting effect on the region as we begin our storm recovery. In all, the region was largely paralyzed by a blizzard that brought winds that rival a hurricane, along with several feet of snow, and sub-freezing temperatures. All of these combined have been attributed to the death of several people across the area, along with thousands of people being trapped in their homes, many of which were without power.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Travel ban continues in Buffalo

5th UPDATE: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted:. “The driving ban in the City of Buffalo is expected to remain through today and will be reevaluated in the overnight/early morning based on street clearing progress.”. ••••••••. 4th UPDATE: On Wednesday morning, City of Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Travel Ban Updated In Erie County

The historic storm that effectively shut down Buffalo and Western New York for several days has left a lasting impact on Western New York. During the height of the storm, the Buffalo area has seen nearly 4 feet of snow, hurricane-force winds, sub-zero windchills, and below-freezing temperatures that left thousands of people without power and have, unfortunately, been the cause of several deaths.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Buffalo blizzard death toll rises to 28, more snow on the way

Update Tuesday morning: Mayor Byron Brown says that 27 people have died in Buffalo alone. Update Monday evening: The death toll has risen to 28. There are now 27 confirmed deaths in Erie County and one in Niagara County, officials said. In Niagara County, a 27-year-old Lockport man died Sunday from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, according to The Buffalo News.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

