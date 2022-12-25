Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
atozsports.com
One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF
The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
Yardbarker
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers
That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson appears to be heading for another absence, setting up Tyler Huntley for a fourth straight start in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson have dominated targets and catches over the past three weeks with Huntley at quarterback.
Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Schedule Change
Given how this year has gone, the NFL knew that Week 17's Rams-Chargers matchup had to be moved from its primetime slot. Enter the Steelers and Ravens. The NFL decided to flex the longtime AFC North rivalry with possible playoff implications on the line. Something that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson officially didn’t practice, Marcus Peters and Calais Campbell also DNP
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Steelers is firmly in question after the first day of the practice week. After reporters noted Jackson was not on the field for Wednesday’s session, the Ravens noted on their injury report that the quarterback did not participate in the session.
nbcsportsedge.com
Ravens Take on Steelers in Primetime
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson out of Ravens practice on Thursday
It’s looking more like the Ravens won’t have quarterback Lamar Jackson playing in their Week 17 matchup with the Steelers. Jackson was not practicing on Thursday during the portion of the session open to media, according to multiple reporters on the Baltimore beat. This is Jackson’s 11th consecutive...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
