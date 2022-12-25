Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Residents facing several challenges, some people without power due to busted pipes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents say they are frustrated and overwhelmed as they continue to battle water woes in the capital city. I spoke with a mother of three, who says she’s been without power and water since Friday night. “Everything is going to be all right. Y’all know...
Some Jackson neighbors go without water for 72 hours
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson remains under a boil water notice after several main water breaks. Jackson neighbors say they are growing tired of the city’s water crisis. Neighbors are not happy about the latest boil water advisory, some saying they’ve been without water for the last 72 hours. City officials say […]
Jackson hosts water distribution on Dec. 26
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will hold a water distribution on Monday, December 26 as the city faces low water pressure. The distribution will take place at the following locations: Neighbors who need water but are unable to travel to a site can call 311 or (601)-960-1875.
Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson
UPDATE: 12/24/2022 5:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City officials said the issue likely causing fluctuating water pressure is a water main break at Northside and Manhattan. Crews are at the site working to repair the issue. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water […]
WLBT
Freeze breaks pipes in Jackson apartment over holiday weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sub-freezing temperatures are not only causing water lines to break throughout the city but also inside people’s homes. Over the holiday weekend, Mississippi has seen some of the coldest temperatures in a while. As a result, some Jackson residents say pipes have burst, and they’re left to clean up the mess.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Hinds County remains located near where vehicle of missing McComb woman was found
Further information has been released about some human remains found on Wynndale Road in Hinds County. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the decomposed remains were located near a water tower after someone saw a dog with some of the remains. Jones said the body appears to be that of a woman,...
WLBT
Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, city says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, with some residents saying they have no water pressure. The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has slowed production. Crews are working to identify many of the leaks that are causing the loss in pressure.
Boil water order issued in Mississippi capital amid freeze
City officials in Jackson, Mississippi, on Christmas Day announced that residents must now boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures. “Please check your businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes, as these add up tremendously and only worsen the problem,” the city said in a statement, adding: “We understand the timing is terrible.”
Longtime Primos owner Kenneth Primos, Sr., dies at 98
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The longtime owner of a popular Jackson-metro area restaurant chain has died. Officials with Primos Cafe said Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., son of Primos founder Angelo “Pop” Primos, passed away at the age of 98. He died on December 24, 2022. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Primos helped continue the […]
WAPT
Water distribution sites set up across Jackson
The city of Jackson released a statement Monday after multiple areas faced little to no water pressure inside homes and buildings. "We are producing significant amounts of water and pushing that into the system but the pressure is not increasing despite those efforts at the plants," according to Melissa Payne with the city of Jackson.
WAPT
Water main breaks causing inconsistent water pressure for some Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson crews have been working to repair multiple breaks in the city's water system. As of Saturday evening, there were two breaks: one at the intersection ofGalloway and Broadway avenues and another at Northside Drive and Manhattan Road. Frigid temperatures contributed to water...
kicks96news.com
Late Night Wrecks in Leake County
On Tuesday at 9:24 p.m., there was a report of a two-car accident with injuries on Highway 487 east and Gunter Road. One person was transported to Baptist Leake. On Wednesday at 1:43 a.m., there was a report of a wreck with injuries on Highway 487 at Bethlehem Church. Upon officer’s arrival, injury was reported to be minor.
Mississippi city begins curfew Jan. 1 — juveniles not allowed in public after 11 pm on weeknights
“It’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your children are?”. The question became a nightly standard on television in the late 1960s. Fast-forward five decades and modify the time, and it can be asked in Brookhaven. The City of Brookhaven’s new curfew will go into effect Jan. 1.
WLBT
‘This is a bad time’: Jackson family spends part of Christmas Day at Byram laundromat to have access to water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson family spent Christmas afternoon taking refuge in a Byram laundromat, after their Key Street home was again without water. On Sunday, Catina Baldridge and her family loaded up their baskets and headed to the Keyway Coin Laundry in Byram, not only to wash their clothes, but to have a place simply to use the bathroom.
WLBT
UPDATE: Boil water notice issued for portions of Azalea Drive neighborhood in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unfixed water main break has resulted in a Jackson neighborhood experiencing flooding. On top of the road turned river, Azalea Drive resident, Evelyn Jones, says this issue is going to get much worse Thursday night once the severe cold temperatures begin to roll into the Metro.
Human remains found near Vicksburg casino
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Police are investigating after human remains were found near a casino on Tuesday, December 27. Police were notified Tuesday morning of a possible deceased person close to the Ameristar Casino. A search was conducted in the area based upon information given. At 1:20 p.m., police said the remains a male […]
WAPT
Jackson florist shop in business for 21 years burns down
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson florist shop that was in business for 21 years burned down Friday night after an event. Banks Florist on Flag Chapel Road burned down after a reception was held at the location. "To watch my dad, to watch his hard-earned business go up in...
Police: Body found near Mississippi casino hotel
Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the body was found near the Ameristar Hotel while officers were checking on the welfare of a man, adding members of his family went to the police department Tuesday morning and told officers they had not heard from him since the early part of December.
Mississippi sheriff: Decomposed human remains found near water tower Christmas afternoon
Mississippi officials are investigating the discovery of decomposed human remains found near a water tower in Hinds County. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reports on Twitter that the human remains were found Christmas afternoon on Wynndale Road. Jones said investigators are working to identify the remains and the cause of...
WAPT
Car crashes into JPD cruiser on I-55, scene cleared
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson police cruiser was hit Saturday afternoon while crews were collecting a dead deer along Interstate 55. Officials said the incident happened around 3 p.m. near the Lakeland Drive exit. According to JPD, two ambulances and firefighters responded to the scene, but no injuries were...
