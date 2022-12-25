ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Some Jackson neighbors go without water for 72 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson remains under a boil water notice after several main water breaks. Jackson neighbors say they are growing tired of the city’s water crisis. Neighbors are not happy about the latest boil water advisory, some saying they’ve been without water for the last 72 hours. City officials say […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson hosts water distribution on Dec. 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will hold a water distribution on Monday, December 26 as the city faces low water pressure. The distribution will take place at the following locations: Neighbors who need water but are unable to travel to a site can call 311 or (601)-960-1875. 
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson

UPDATE: 12/24/2022 5:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City officials said the issue likely causing fluctuating water pressure is a water main break at Northside and Manhattan. Crews are at the site working to repair the issue. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Freeze breaks pipes in Jackson apartment over holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sub-freezing temperatures are not only causing water lines to break throughout the city but also inside people’s homes. Over the holiday weekend, Mississippi has seen some of the coldest temperatures in a while. As a result, some Jackson residents say pipes have burst, and they’re left to clean up the mess.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Boil water order issued in Mississippi capital amid freeze

City officials in Jackson, Mississippi, on Christmas Day announced that residents must now boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures. “Please check your businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes, as these add up tremendously and only worsen the problem,” the city said in a statement, adding: “We understand the timing is terrible.”
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Longtime Primos owner Kenneth Primos, Sr., dies at 98

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The longtime owner of a popular Jackson-metro area restaurant chain has died. Officials with Primos Cafe said Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., son of Primos founder Angelo “Pop” Primos, passed away at the age of 98. He died on December 24, 2022. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Primos helped continue the […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Water distribution sites set up across Jackson

The city of Jackson released a statement Monday after multiple areas faced little to no water pressure inside homes and buildings. "We are producing significant amounts of water and pushing that into the system but the pressure is not increasing despite those efforts at the plants," according to Melissa Payne with the city of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Late Night Wrecks in Leake County

On Tuesday at 9:24 p.m., there was a report of a two-car accident with injuries on Highway 487 east and Gunter Road. One person was transported to Baptist Leake. On Wednesday at 1:43 a.m., there was a report of a wreck with injuries on Highway 487 at Bethlehem Church. Upon officer’s arrival, injury was reported to be minor.
WLBT

‘This is a bad time’: Jackson family spends part of Christmas Day at Byram laundromat to have access to water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson family spent Christmas afternoon taking refuge in a Byram laundromat, after their Key Street home was again without water. On Sunday, Catina Baldridge and her family loaded up their baskets and headed to the Keyway Coin Laundry in Byram, not only to wash their clothes, but to have a place simply to use the bathroom.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found near Vicksburg casino

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Police are investigating after human remains were found near a casino on Tuesday, December 27. Police were notified Tuesday morning of a possible deceased person close to the Ameristar Casino. A search was conducted in the area based upon information given. At 1:20 p.m., police said the remains a male […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Jackson florist shop in business for 21 years burns down

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson florist shop that was in business for 21 years burned down Friday night after an event. Banks Florist on Flag Chapel Road burned down after a reception was held at the location. "To watch my dad, to watch his hard-earned business go up in...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: Body found near Mississippi casino hotel

Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the body was found near the Ameristar Hotel while officers were checking on the welfare of a man, adding members of his family went to the police department Tuesday morning and told officers they had not heard from him since the early part of December.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Car crashes into JPD cruiser on I-55, scene cleared

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson police cruiser was hit Saturday afternoon while crews were collecting a dead deer along Interstate 55. Officials said the incident happened around 3 p.m. near the Lakeland Drive exit. According to JPD, two ambulances and firefighters responded to the scene, but no injuries were...
JACKSON, MS

