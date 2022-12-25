Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Creepy-looking truck rumbles through Layton
LAYTON — Trucks haven't changed all that much over the past 130 years. Yes, there might be bigger engines or more wheels on some of them. But the general design of a truck from the 1890s more or less resembles the modern versions, with a cab up front and space in the back to haul loads.
KSLTV
Sandy woman’s Christmas tradition: 52 holiday stockings
SANDY, Utah — Sometimes, decorating for Christmas isn’t just as simple as putting up a tree and buying gifts for a few close loved ones. For 92-year-old Geneal Stowe, the centerpiece of her holiday display rests on her fireplace, in the form of 52 holiday stockings with the names of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
KSLTV
The Grinch spotted in Roy, Police chase on foot
ROY, Utah — Officers with the Roy City Police Department dressed up for Christmas and chased the Grinch on foot. A press release on Facebook said Sgt. Santa Claus and his elf officers worked to apprehend a burglar early Sunday morning. The burglar, dressed up in Santa attire, was...
‘I hope I don’t die’: Ice Climber recalls 40 foot fall at Finger of Fate near Bridal Veil Falls
29-year-old Tim Thompson is grateful to be alive after falling 40 feet and hitting a ledge in an ice climbing incident on Monday, Dec. 26.
ksl.com
Volunteers sought for the Sundance Film Festival, where 'magical connections' happen
PARK CITY — After a two-year pause of in-person activities, volunteers for the Sundance Film Festival are sought for January 2023. The festival is returning with in-person films and events from Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Salt Lake City and at the Sundance Resort. "It is truly something very...
ksl.com
Utah mom helps others get access to children's medicine amid empty store shelves
SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone with a sick baby or child right now has probably experienced how hard it is to find medicine like Children's Tylenol or ibuprofen. And with holiday hours an extra hurdle, helping sick kids can become a hopeless hunt. "I know a lot of moms...
kslnewsradio.com
Quick thinking neighbors prevent spread of fire in Mapleton
MAPLETON, Utah — A Mapleton family escaped a fire on their property thanks to some alert neighbors. According to a press release, the Mapleton Utah Police Department was dispatched to a garage fire in the area of 700 East Maple Street. The call came in just before 3 a.m.
Local animal shelter urges community to foster pets over Christmas break
Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City is urging the community to shelter an animal in need over the Christmas holiday until Monday, Dec. 26.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Utah, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Utah featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
'Snoop' named wellness officer at Farmington police department
'Snoop' is a dog that was donated to the Farmington Police Department and will serve as director of emotional and mental wellness.
Ice climber falls 40 feet at Bridal Veil Falls
An ice climber fell 40 feet while climbing east of Bridal Veil Falls, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.
ABC 4
Teenage woman arrested for suspected Christmas Day arson
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested in connection to two fires that broke out near the Centennial Apartment Complex on Christmas Day. 19-year-old Calliope Mlynar was arrested and booked into the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, facing two first degree felony charges of aggravated arson. According...
ABC 4
Salt Lake woman kidnapped by knifepoint and forced to drive on Christmas Eve
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will by knifepoint and forcing her to drive him around on Christmas Eve. The suspect, a 53-year-old man, is facing charges of one Class A misdemeanor count of threat of violence, one second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, one first-degree felony count of aggravated kidnapping, and one third-degree felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
Park Meadows porch pirates get pinched
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department arrested two suspects, a 44-year-old male named Horacio Bravo from Elko, Nevada, and a 40-year-old female named Kelli Miller from Spring […]
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake City
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Michael Kors handbags worth thousands stolen in Park City
A man stole almost $4,000 worth of Michael Kors handbags at the Park City Outlet store on December 21.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper
GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing late Monday night and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
KSLTV
Experts warn about online gaming safety after Amber Alert teen found
LAYTON, Utah — The 13-year-old in an Amber Alert issued out of Layton Tuesday night was found safe in Nebraska early Wednesday morning. Police said a gas station attendant in Grand Island, Nebraska, noticed something suspicious about a car and the people at the gas station early Wednesday morning around 1:15 a.m. The attendant called police, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman.
GoFundMe account established for Murray condo residents displaced on Christmas
Two families were displaced from their homes after a Christmas Day fire damaged units at a Murray condominium complex.
