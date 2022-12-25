Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Fireworks Suspected in Blaze that Torched E. Wenatchee Outbuilding, Vehicle
The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3100 block of Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee on Monday afternoon. Spokesperson Kay McKellar says the blaze was called in around 3:45 by one of the department's own brethren. "The fire marshal actually drove by the location and spotted...
5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton
EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
ifiberone.com
Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified
WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
kpq.com
More Clarification On Woman Found Dead At Wenatchee Hotel
There's more clarification about a woman who was found dead early Christmas morning at the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says she was not frozen, as was originally reported. "Her sweatshirt was frozen because she was on the ground in the snow," said Harris. "And then,...
kpq.com
Semi Crash On SR 17 Near Bridgeport Causes Fuel Spill
Some road conditions remain dangerous in Douglas County after a semi crash Tuesday morning on State Route 17 south of Bridgeport. State troopers say the semi driven by 40-year-old Francois Gomis of Okanogan was northbound on the highway when it crossed the center line and hit the southbound guardrail. The...
FOX 11 and 41
Regulars rescue Selah’s Red Rooster
SELAH, Wash. – A patio fire broke out at the Red Rooster Bar and Grill in Selah on Saturday night but was held off by a team of employees and customers until the Fire Department arrived. Owner, Dan Gamache was only five minutes away from his business when his...
ifiberone.com
Woman freezes to death in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner KPQ is reporting the death of a woman who was found outside of the Downtown Inn hotel in the 200 block of Wenatchee Avenue early Christmas morning. It believed that the woman froze to death due to prolonged exposure to the elements. The woman...
kpq.com
Lower Floor of Wenatchee City Hall Building Collapses
The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department usually uses water to keep fire from damaging property, but Monday morning they were called to fight water that was causing damage at the City Hall building in Wenatchee. Crews were dispatched to the multi-story structure in the 300 block of Yakima Street at around...
kpq.com
Woman Found Frozen To Death in Wenatchee
Wenatchee Police are investigating a death of a woman who was described as being found frozen outside the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee at 222 N, Wenatchee Ave. The woman was discovered and reported to police at 5:24am Sunday morning. Police have not revealed other information about the death, as an...
kpq.com
I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday
I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
kpq.com
More than 3,700 Chelan PUD Customers Without Power
More than 3,700 Chelan PUD customers are with out power today. More than 3,600 of the outages are on the south shore of Lake Wenatchee, with residents between Plain and Stevens Pass affected. The outage extends along U.S. 2 from Winton and Coles Corner to Stevens Pass. There are also...
ifiberone.com
Public Works crewman aids injured woman found sitting on roadside during deadly storm near Ephrata
EPHRATA - A local woman who was rendered helpless after she couldn’t get up due to an injured ankle was saved by a passing Grant County Public Works employee on Wednesday just outside of Ephrata. Grant County Public Works Director Sam Castro says Bridge Maintenance Supervisor Joe Vargas was...
ifiberone.com
Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
KHQ Right Now
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Washington Pass Conditions. Courtesy: WSDOT. Mountain pass...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes closed due to hazardous conditions, avalanche danger
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 and US 2 both closed over the Cascades Saturday due to treacherous conditions and avalanche danger. There is no estimated timeframe for reopening either pass. US 2 is closed in both directions from milepost 44 to milepost 99 west of Leavenworth due to...
Chronicle
Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory
Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
ifiberone.com
V-topped light pillars appeared over Moses Lake Friday night
MOSES LAKE - If you peered up into the sky at any point after dark on Friday, you likely noticed scores of pillars reaching into the night sky. iFIBER ONE News received a number of photos and videos showing the phenomenon. The sight in the upper Columbia Basin is rare give the harshness of winter not seen in the area for some time.
ifiberone.com
Woman draws winning scratch ticket in East Wenatchee, scores $500,000; man in Wenatchee wins $250,000
EAST WENATCHEE - A local woman's holidays likely got a lot happier after hitting the jackpot in Washington's Lottery last week. According to the Washington Lottery website, Josefina L. claimed her winning ticket on Dec. 23 after buying it from the 76 fuel station on Grant Road in East Wenatchee.
KIMA TV
Forecasters say Yakima could see up to a quarter of an inch of ice from storm today
YAKIMA - An ice storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for today, causing slippery roads and icy sidewalks all across the valley. Meteorologist Ed Townsend with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pendleton, Or. says Yakima could get up to a quarter of an inch of ice from the rain tonight. "It's not atypical, but the last time our office has issued an ice storm warning [for Yakima] was over 5 and a half years ago, so this isn't a frequent occurrence."
