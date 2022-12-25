Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
UW Was Surprised to Hear Back from Jabbar Muhammad Before Signing Him
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The transfer portal consists of a lot of wasted motion. Often times, a school has to know somebody who knows somebody to make any kind of player connection. Too often college football suitors are lucky to get a response when a veteran quarterback or, in...
UW's Penix Doesn't Shy from 2023 National Championship Talk
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The bold talk already has begun and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. hardly is deflecting, ignoring or backing down from it. On Monday afternoon at an Alamo Bowl news conference in the Alamodome, the University of Washington standout offensive leader was asked point blank if he's coming back to the Huskies in 2023 in order to win a national championship.
Courtney Morgan Was at His UW Recruiting Best in Pursuing Latest Signees
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Courtney Morgan used to open holes as an offensive guard for the Michigan Wolverines and he twice faced Rick Neuheisel-coached University of Washington football teams, beating them 31-29 in 2002 in Ann Arbor and losing 23-18 the year before at Husky Stadium. These days, Morgan...
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
This Is Washington's Best Nachos
If you're craving crunchy goodness, Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in every state.
Seattle, Washington
City of Seattle and Residents Respond to Unprecedented, Climate Change-Fueled Flooding in South Park
The climate crisis – and its consequences – are not just a future challenge but clearly felt right now in Seattle as heavy rains have pushed the Duwamish River over its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. South Park is a...
PHOTOS: King Tide brings in boatloads of driftwood to Three Tree Point
A 13.67 high “King Tide” brought in boatloads of driftwood to beaches along Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood – but luckily not much damage – on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the WA State Department of Ecology, “King Tides” are defined as the...
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itself
Puyallup, WA.Photo byGoogle. A Washington witness at Bellevue reported watching a dark, disc-shaped object that moved overhead at about 9:30 p.m. on October 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Chronicle
Strong Gusts Move Through Western Washington Tuesday
A high wind warning is in effect for West Lewis County Tuesday afternoon as southwest winds are forecast to blow at 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts of up to 55 miles per hour expected. Some residents reported the winds had reached Cowlitz County and the southern portion...
Strongest winds to arrive Tuesday evening in western Washington
SEATTLE — The active weather pattern continues with another, stronger storm system moving into western Washington today. This strong low pressure system is expected to bring higher than normal tides, heavy rains, exacerbating flooding concerns and increasing the risk for mud and landslides as the soils are saturated. The saturated soils will also increase the risk for potentially widespread power outages as trees could give way to the high wind gusts over the next few nights.
4-6 inches of snow predicted for Seattle Monday night
It looks like the Seattle area will be hit with 4-6 more inches of snow overnight Monday. Issaquah could get a foot. “Look for the snow to return tonight,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said on The Gee & Ursula Show. “There’s enough moisture to generate a few inches in the metro Seattle area. There will be more north of the city.”
KUOW
A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building
Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
natureworldnews.com
Washington Expects Arctic Blast Into the Weekend, Blizzard Brings 18-Inch Snow
An Arctic blast lures in a blizzard with 18-inch snow and high wind speeds across Washington. Several road troubles are reported in the area. Washington's weather affects the neighboring state of Seattle, where flights have been canceled. Winter Storm Warning, 18-Inch Snow. As the rest of the nation prepares for...
Here is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Washington State Right Now
I'm all about eating cheap but sometimes you just feel like splurging on yourself and your loved ones. According to LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant belongs to Metropolitan Grill. Or The Met as its regulars call it. Metropolitan Grill offers a wide variety of dinner options but is also open...
‘A burst of heavy precipitation’ takes aim at North Sound
The rains and wind are not over yet. The National Weather Service in Seattle is saying ‘a burst of heavier precipitation’ is coming to the North Sound overnight. Meanwhile, power outages are growing across the region. Thousands are without power. “Crews are out in full force; however, high...
Chronicle
Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory
Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
Seattle, Washington
Winter Storm: High Winds and Flooding due to King Tides and Rainfall
The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts for Seattle and surrounding areas:. A series of winter storms will impact Seattle this week, and there is a potential for significant impacts including power outages, flooding, tree damage, and road closures. You can report storm-related impacts:. Emergencies: Call 911 for...
Wind advisories in place as gusts up to 60 mph are expected Tuesday around Western Washington
Strong winds and heavy rain are causing power outages across western Washington Monday morning. At around 9 a.m., more than 89,000 customers were without power. Here’s a breakdown of which utility companies are seeing outages. Puget Sound Energy: 69,250 customers. Seattle City Light: 9,611 customers. Snohomish PUD: 6,364 customers.
Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
wufe967.com
Washington county wins 'Ebenezer Award' for banning religious holiday decorations: 'Outrageous offender'
A major county in Washington state was awarded an “Ebenezer Award” by a religious liberty advocacy group after it banned Christian and Jewish holiday decorations this year. King County, Washington, which is the state’s most populous county and home to Seattle, earned the Ebenezer Award from the Becket...
Comments / 0