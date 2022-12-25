ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

HuskyMaven

UW's Penix Doesn't Shy from 2023 National Championship Talk

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The bold talk already has begun and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. hardly is deflecting, ignoring or backing down from it. On Monday afternoon at an Alamo Bowl news conference in the Alamodome, the University of Washington standout offensive leader was asked point blank if he's coming back to the Huskies in 2023 in order to win a national championship.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Strong Gusts Move Through Western Washington Tuesday

A high wind warning is in effect for West Lewis County Tuesday afternoon as southwest winds are forecast to blow at 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts of up to 55 miles per hour expected. Some residents reported the winds had reached Cowlitz County and the southern portion...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Strongest winds to arrive Tuesday evening in western Washington

SEATTLE — The active weather pattern continues with another, stronger storm system moving into western Washington today. This strong low pressure system is expected to bring higher than normal tides, heavy rains, exacerbating flooding concerns and increasing the risk for mud and landslides as the soils are saturated. The saturated soils will also increase the risk for potentially widespread power outages as trees could give way to the high wind gusts over the next few nights.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

4-6 inches of snow predicted for Seattle Monday night

It looks like the Seattle area will be hit with 4-6 more inches of snow overnight Monday. Issaquah could get a foot. “Look for the snow to return tonight,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said on The Gee & Ursula Show. “There’s enough moisture to generate a few inches in the metro Seattle area. There will be more north of the city.”
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building

Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory

Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Seattle, Washington

Winter Storm: High Winds and Flooding due to King Tides and Rainfall

The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts for Seattle and surrounding areas:. A series of winter storms will impact Seattle this week, and there is a potential for significant impacts including power outages, flooding, tree damage, and road closures. You can report storm-related impacts:. Emergencies: Call 911 for...
SEATTLE, WA
WGAU

Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
TACOMA, WA

