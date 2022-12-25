Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most read San Antonio articles of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas DayAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
Related
MySanAntonio
San Antonio's Elsewhere to add new 20-foot slide to downtown hang
Popular San Antonio bar Elsewhere Garden Bar & Eatery recently announced that it plans on bringing a new feature to its downtown hang. For children and the big kids at heart (also known as adults), the favorite River Walk spot will have a cool new slide next spring. Terrin Fuhrmann,...
Downtown San Antonio's Hemisfair lands new restaurant from owners of Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
New restaurant Kusch Faire will occupy a restored 19th century home within the complex.
Plans for three-story food truck park near San Antonio's Hays Street Bridge gain steam
Brooklyn StrEat Food Park will occupy the vacant lot at the intersection of Burnet and Live Oak streets.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
MySanAntonio
San Antonio restaurants opening in 2023 to celebrate the new year
The year was full of new restaurants opening, both in terms of local independent openings and big chains moving into the Alamo City. Some restaurants temporarily closing to re-brand — like with Southerleigh at the Pearl — and, others who unfortunately had to close their doors completely — like Mr. & Mrs. G's on the Eastside of San Antonio. Overall, 2022 was a year for foodies in San Antonio and that doesn't appear to be changing in the new year.
thetexastasty.com
Best Pizza in San Antonio
When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
San Antonio's New Year's Eve party Celebrate SA brings fireworks and fun to downtown Saturday
Food, adult beverages and art vendors will provide needed refreshments — and culture — before fireworks begin to pop off above Hemisfair.
Check out The Four Horseman Burger Challenge in San Antonio
It does not look like much. However, this burger has been dubbed 'the hottest burger on the planet by 'Man versus Food.' Chunky's Burgers in San Antonio offers the four horsemen challenge.This burger consists of fresh Jalapeno and Serrano peppers, a Habanero sauce, and the ghost pepper on a half pound of hamburger meat. You must sign a waiver before taking on this burger: Over 30,000 people have tried this challenge from around the world and less than 10% have completed it. You must be 18 years old or have your parent/guardian sign for you. If you succeed, you will get your picture on the Wall of Fame and bragging rights. See the video of Adam from Man versus Food take on the Four Horsemen below.
MySanAntonio
Here are 17 new chain restaurants that opened in San Antonio in 2022
San Antonio said goodbye to a lot of restaurants this year but we also welcomed new eateries to the Alamo City in the form of restaurants that came from the West Coast and the East Coast. This year, San Antonio saw 17 new restaurant chains set up shop to sell hot chicken or Hawaiian comfort food in 2022.
KSAT 12
19-year-old passenger shot after someone opened fire on vehicle east of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday evening after he was shot while sitting in his vehicle. The shooting happened at 6:20 p.m. at Hays and Hackberry streets, just east of downtown. According to a preliminary report from SAPD, the shooting victim told officers...
Nicola Blaque Brings Caribbean Flavors to San Antonio with Two Unique Concepts
Pictured: Chef Nicola Blaque |Photo byJason Risner. Opening a new restaurant in the middle of a global pandemic, even as others are closing shop permanently or temporarily hitting the pause button on their business, may not appear to be the best entrepreneurial move, especially in the culinary space. But that’s exactly what chef Nicola Blaque did. The owner of two restaurants in San Antonio, Texas, proceeded with plans to continue spotlighting Caribbean flavors in the city. And it looks like her determination has paid off.
UTSA-area bar The Well will reopen next month as third Big'z Burger Joint location
The spot will continue to include a full bar and host live music, while its beer garden will 'become the perfect place for your kids to run and play,' the owners said in an online post.
KSAT 12
San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry booked on DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO – Embattled District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was arrested Wednesday on a DWI charge, which online court documents indicate is linked to his Nov. 6 alleged hit-and-run crash. San Antonio police had filed a DWI case against Perry earlier this month, but it was up...
Good Samaritan donates clothes to migrants passing through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As Title 42 stays in place—many are volunteering their own time to help migrants seeking asylum. A San Antonio native connected with friends to donate supplies to migrants in San Antonio waiting to get to their next destination. By car—several bins and bags full of...
San Antonio officials urge Valero Alamo Bowl attendees to arrive early to avoid traffic mess
Some free parking is available downtown — for fans who arrive early enough.
'Never fly Southwest again': Would-be passengers share tales of woe while waiting at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO — As you can well imagine, emotions are all over the place at San Antonio International Airport, where frustrated people have been trying their best to cope with flight delays and cancellations. Near the Southwest Airlines counter a duo of guitar and bass played soothing music in...
The most read San Antonio articles of 2022
With 2022 drawing to a close, I thought it would be worth looking at some of the biggest and most read stories concerning San Antonio this year. While there were a lot of issues that covered Texas, these articles focused just on San Antonio.
sasportsstar.com
Two residents in San Antonio apartment building displaced by fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two residents on San Antonio’s West side are homeless after a fire ripped through their home Monday night. Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Castroville Road at around 9:30 P.M. The building, a one story, two unit apartment building had flames...
KENS 5
People come from all over San Antonio to visit a house that's all decked out for Christmas
In Terrell Hills around Christmas, Dick Tips becomes a bit of a celebrity. He's been going all out for the holidays for as long as he can remember.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
12 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of December 26, 2022 include Celebrate SA New Years Eve Countdown, A Magical Cirque Christmas, and more!
Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of December 26 include Celebrate SA New Years Eve Countdown, A Magical Cirque Christmas, Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas, Cena De Nochevieja, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts on...
Comments / 1