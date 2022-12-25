Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas on a Monday: Here’s when holidays, important dates fall in 2023
The majority of the major holidays celebrated in the United States fall during the week in 2023, with Christmas occurring on a Monday and Halloween on a Tuesday.
The 'Most Christmassy' State Has Been Revealed, and It's Not New York
One state in the United States has more Christmas spirit than all the rest, so Newsweek spoke to local experts to find out why.
'I Charge My Family for Christmas Dinner'
Caroline Duddridge tells Newsweek why she makes her family pay at Christmas in this original essay.
fanthatracks.com
Lucasfilm holidays cards: From snail mail to email
Lucasfilm Christmas cards, whether they be physical or as they have been since 2020 digital, are always a joy to behold, and writing at StarWars.com Pete Vilmur brings us a closer look at some of the classics from the past as well as the more current releases that have been sent out digitally (with the hope that one day we’ll revert back to the joy of receiving physical ones once again).
Comments / 0