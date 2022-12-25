ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'

The New England Patriots have a team history and quarterback history of punishment by the NFL, and apparently, that still continues. In a week 16 meeting between the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots, the NFL decided to investigate a low hit committed by Mac Jones against the Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF

The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
How Bill Belichick Explained This Ugly Patriots Play Vs. Bengals

It didn’t take long Saturday for the Patriots’ much-maligned offense to show more signs of dysfunction. Facing third-and-4 on its opening possession, New England sent four of its five eligible receivers on routes that took them more than 10 yards downfield. Tyquan Thornton ran a vertical route toward...
