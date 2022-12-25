Read full article on original website
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'
The New England Patriots have a team history and quarterback history of punishment by the NFL, and apparently, that still continues. In a week 16 meeting between the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots, the NFL decided to investigate a low hit committed by Mac Jones against the Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Mac Jones reportedly facing possible suspension, following 'dirty play' vs Bengals
There could be repercussions for Mac Jones’ low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in Saturday’s game at Gillette Stadium. Apple has already come out and labeled the New England Patriots quarterback’s block as a “dirty play.” The NFL is reportedly reviewing the play with the possibility of disciplinary action to follow.
Bills QB Josh Allen Downplaying Matchup vs. Bengals, Joe Burrow?
The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be nothing more than the next game on the schedule for the Buffalo Bills ... or so it seems.
atozsports.com
One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF
The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
How Bill Belichick Explained This Ugly Patriots Play Vs. Bengals
It didn’t take long Saturday for the Patriots’ much-maligned offense to show more signs of dysfunction. Facing third-and-4 on its opening possession, New England sent four of its five eligible receivers on routes that took them more than 10 yards downfield. Tyquan Thornton ran a vertical route toward...
NFL Insider To Andrew Whitworth: 'Get A Ring With The Bengals'
Cincinnati just lost starting right tackle La'el Collins for the season.
NFL power rankings: Eagles stay on top despite loss, Bengals right on their tail
The penultimate NFL power rankings see the Philadelphia Eagles still on top of the league with the Cincinnati Bengals in the second spot.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture after Week 16 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended after Week 16.
