sciotopost.com
Field Reports From Across the State from ODNR
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers. During the 2022 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, received a call from a landowner who found deer remains on their property. The landowner had not given anyone permission to hunt the property. Officer Kiger found drag marks going from the remains onto an adjacent property and contacted a hunter on that property. It was determined that the hunter tracked his harvest onto the neighboring property without permission. It was also found that the hunter was not wearing hunter orange and the deer was not game checked properly. The hunter received two citations and was ordered to pay $376 in fines.
State Fire Marshal discusses Ohio's deadliest Christmas weekend for fires
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following Ohio's deadliest Christmas weekend on record for fires, State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon hosted a press conference to share information on the fires and provide prevention education. You can rewatch the entirety of the press conference in the YouTube player at the bottom of this...
Farm and Dairy
2023 Ohio Agricultural Fair Schedule
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture released the official dates for the 2023 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2023 fair season, June 12, and the season will wrap up Oct. 14 with the Fairfield County Fair.
Heating methods eyed in Ohio fire after family of 6 killed
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
WOWO News
Ohio man missing, reward for infromation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Ohio man is missing and his family is offering a reward for information on his location. The City of Byron Police Department says that Noah Johnson has been missing since November 18. Police are urging the public to help find Johnson. Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department. Officials say there is a $3,000 reward for anyone who has information that will lead to Johnson.
‘Devastating loss’: Victims in Ohio Turnpike pileup identified
One of the four people killed in a massive pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23, was a 37-year-old Toledo woman expecting a child. Three of the victims have been identified.
Massive Warm-Up This Week For West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – After such a cold weekend Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict major weather changes to our area. Warm southerly winds will push in warmer air all through the week causing high temperatures to soar above normal as we head into the new year. Afternoon highs will jump close to 10 degrees over the next […]
WKRC
Ohio minimum wage increases with new year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the new year comes a new minimum wage in Ohio. It is scheduled to increase on to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees, effective Sunday. That is an 80 cent increase. Tipped employees are getting a 40 cent bump to $5.05 an hour. This applies to...
Developers press DeWine to veto legislation that would hike costs for affordable housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine must soon decide whether to sign legislation that could hike tax rates and raise development costs for affordable housing units in the state. A coalition of developers, advocates, and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce penned a formal request last week urging DeWine to...
West Virginia and Ohio New Year’s Eve Forecast
Wheeling W.Va. (WTRF) – Another year has quickly come and gone. As we gear up for New Year’s Weekend, you have a good chance to wash away all those bad habits. Grab your umbrella as you head out the door Saturday night for the party. Saturday, New Year’s Eve: It’s looking like a scattered showers […]
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio Turnpike & Infrastructure Commission Chairman Issues Statement On Multi-Vehicle Crash Incident On December 23
BEREA, Ohio (Dec. 24, 2022) – Jerry N. Hruby, chairman of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, issued the following statement concerning the multi-vehicle crash that occurred on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 106.4 in Erie and Sandusky counties on Dec. 23, 2022:. “Our deepest sympathy goes to those...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Farmers And Deer Hunters Encouraged By ODNR TO Feed The Hungry In Ohio
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has contributed $25,000 in a grant to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry (FHFH) to support local food banks with donated venison. The organization will use the funding to pay for white-tailed deer harvested by hunters to be processed and distributed to charitable organizations in Ohio. Additional funding will be secured by the organization with a goal to match or exceed the amount provided by the grant. Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, assisted by the Division of Wildlife’s grant, covers the processing cost for deer donated by hunters for the program. FHFH expects to pay the processing cost for 350 deer with this grant alone, each of which yields approximately 50 pounds of venison and 200 meals.
Frozen, bursting pipes causing damage across NE Ohio — how to prevent it
The owner of Urban Kutz barber shop got the call on Christmas morning -- busted pipes believed to be from an apartment above his business on Detroit Avenue were creating an indoor waterfall and causing major flooding.
NBC4 Columbus
Kason Thomas returns home from hospital
One week after going missing and being taken across state lines, baby Kason Thomas is returning home Monday. One week after going missing and being taken across state lines, baby Kason Thomas is returning home Monday. The Spectrum: A special look back at 2022 with Mike …. The Spectrum: Colleen...
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 27, 2022
Chilly today, but we are coming up off of our lows that we put in over the holiday weekend. We are still 24 hours away from significant warming, but it is coming. Today we should get clouds to break up for more sun. High pressure is being analysed in over areas to our southwest this morning, but we move quickly onto the backside of that high this afternoon. That should promote south and southwest breezes, which will kickstart our move to warmer temps. We clear out overnight, but with warmer air moving over our cold surface, fog can develop for tomorrow morning.
orangeandbluepress.com
$161 Million Rental Assistance Will Be Given To Residents in Ohio, Lawmakers Say
The State of Ohio’s lawmakers recently approved $161 million for rental assistance. However, the groups that provide this cash claim that it won’t be of any use unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes the state statute that it is part of. Ohio Lawmaker’s New Bill. House Bill 45...
‘Records that we’re not proud of:’ State Fire Marshal warns of deadly, preventable fires
There were over 20 fires across the state over the holiday weekend, and five of those fires had deadly consequences.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
WLWT 5
New laws, ordinances, changes coming to Ohio in 2023
The year 2023 will bring about several changes across the Cincinnati region and Ohio. Below is a working list of new and notable laws, ordinances and changes coming to the state in 2023. Did we miss something? Email us at web@wlwt.com. A NEW MINIMUM WAGE. Ohio's minimum wage is about...
sciotopost.com
What’s that Loud Boom? Fireworks are Legal This Year During New Year
OHIO – Fireworks may be a different thing to see and hear during New Year but legally for the first time in Ohio it’s allowed. Beginning July 1, 2022, Ohioans can legally discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks in Ohio on certain days UNLESS the relevant political subdivision has chosen to ban their use. (Ohioans are NOT permitted to purchase or discharge 1.3G display fireworks.)
