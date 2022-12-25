Read full article on original website
Search warrant says argument at a birthday party led to deadly shooting in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - An argument at a birthday party sparked a deadly shooting in north Spokane, according to a search warrant filed in the Spokane County District Court. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on east Wedgwood Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 18. According to a search warrant approved on the day of the shooting, 22-year-old Tavius Cooley was shot and killed by a teenage boy, and his 18-year-old girlfriend Katelynn Lair was shot and injured.
koze.com
Spokane Couple Arrested on Drug & Theft Charges
LEWISTON, ID – Two Spokane residents were arrested over the weekend on various drug and theft charges following an investigation into a stolen cargo trailer. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office says the Lewiston Police Department was notified of a missing 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer in Lewiston on Sunday. An alert was issued to surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for the stolen trailer.
24-year-old Medical Lake shooting suspect alleges victim tried to rape her
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A woman facing second degree murder charges for shooting and killing a man at a home in Medical Lake said the victim tried to rape here, according to an affidavit of facts filed in the Spokane County District Court. 24-year-old Cynthia Metsker faces second-degree murder and...
dpgazette.com
Homicide On Dalton Road
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 29400 block of N. Dalton Road in North Spokane County. *** Investigators are attempting to locate a male (person of interest), with a medium/large dog observed in the area, who may have information regarding this incident. The male is described as white, approximately 25 years old, 5’10”, slim/average build, clean-shaven, wearing dark clothing, and carrying a briefcase or bag. The male is possibly associated with or driving a dark-colored SUV.
Documents: Medical Lake murder victim shot at least once
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – Documents released by law enforcement say the person that was killed in Medical Lake was shot at least once. Documents say police responded to an active shooting call in Medical Lake on Friday. When deputies arrived to the apartment complex at 227 S. Washington St., they identified two apartment complexes related to the murder – apartment...
2 shot, including Uber driver, in downtown Spokane drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve
SPOKANE, Wash. — An Uber driver and a passenger were recovering after Spokane police said they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle on Christmas Eve. Detectives said the Uber driver had four passengers total in his vehicle, and was heading westbound on Interstate 90 (I-90) near the Thor-Freya exit around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said another vehicle pulled...
Medical Examiner: Elderly man killed near Deer Park died from sharp, blunt force injuries
DEER PARK, Wash – The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Wednesday the elderly man killed near Deer Park earlier this week died from “sharp and blunt force injuries.” The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified 83-year-old Richard Purdy as the man killed in a home near Deer Park in North Spokane County on Dec. 26. They say the manner of Purdy’s...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Domestic Incident in Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, WA - A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for murder in the 2nd degree and unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from a deadly domestic incident in Medical Lake, WA. On Friday, December 23, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 200...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
‘I’ll see him in heaven’: Family grieves loved one killed in domestic violence dispute
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The holidays are full of heartbreak for one local family. A man was shot and killed just one day before Christmas Eve, and the suspected shooter wasn’t even allowed to have a gun. 4 News Now first reported on the domestic violence death investigation last Friday in Medical Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has the...
Deputies arrest suspect in shooting at RV Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect in a shooting that occurred on December 20 at an RV Campground has been arrested. Deputies arrived at 10904 N Newport Highway on December 20 at 10 p.m. to a reported shooting. Deputies located a man lying on the ground, screaming, with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital for...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane woman says pothole could cost her nearly $1,000
SPOKANE, Wash. – By 1 p.m. on Dec. 28, the City of Spokane had already received 80 calls reporting potholes, according to city spokesperson Kirsten Davis. Davis said there are two vehicles spending 15-30 minutes filling potholes before moving to the next, but this pothole season is just getting started. The more the weather fluctuates, the more potholes are created.
I-90 leaking onto crosswalk in downtown Spokane
Water is falling from I-90 onto a crosswalk at Monroe street in downtown Spokane due to a busted seal on the bridge joint. Crews wont be able to make repairs until all the snow on the viaduct completely melts.
Moose caught on Ring Doorbell camera in southeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A moose was captured Christmas night in southeast Spokane. Homeowner Curtis Hampton, who lives in the area of S. Myrtle St. and E. 17th Ave. said he got a Ring notification just before midnight Sunday, and couldn’t believe what triggered it. There was a full-grown moose that walked through his front yard, munching on something. The moose...
police1.com
Jury awards $19.5M to former Wash. sheriff's deputy and his wife in defamation case
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has to pay a former Sheriff's Office deputy and his wife $19.5 million in damages after a Superior Court jury on Friday determined he was wrongfully fired and defamed by Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. Knezovich fired Sgt. Jeff Thurman in 2019. In a news conference,...
‘Increasing level of brazenness’: Spokane Police use emphasis patrols to catch shoplifters
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say retail theft is up nearly 40% from last year, and they’re working to get shoplifters off the street. The operation is complex, with officers on the outside, loss prevention on the inside, and everyone keeping their eyes peeled for people who aren’t planning to pay. “People are committing these acts more frequently,” said Nick...
Are there any interesting knife shops or military surplus stores in Spokane?
I'm in town visiting relatives until the 30th, and looking for any recommendations that didn't pop up on Google or Yelp. Thanks!
FOX 28 Spokane
‘When it strikes it happens quickly:’ Homes flood as Spokane warms up
SPOKANE, Wash. – The warmer weather feels is a nice change of pace, but for hundreds of Spokane families, the warmup has caused serious headaches. The jump from frozen to thawed in a matter of hours has put strain on plumbing across Spokane, with many families waking up to broken pipes and flooded homes on Tuesday.
spokanepublicradio.org
Liberty Lake teen takes second in Washington Miss Teen India pageant
A Liberty Lake teen took second place in Washington State’s Miss Teen India competition, a cultural showcase and pageant. Fourteen-year-old Sindhu Surapaneni, is a visual artist, with exhibits in local schools and the Liberty Lake City Hall. She’s also a member of the Indian Youth Club of Spokane, where she teaches Bollywood classes.
What about the condition of winter driving in Spokane?
Moving near Spokane. I need to commute between my home and Spokane. So I wonder the road condition of winter driving here. How's the ice?
