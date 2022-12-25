SPOKANE, Wash. - An argument at a birthday party sparked a deadly shooting in north Spokane, according to a search warrant filed in the Spokane County District Court. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on east Wedgwood Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 18. According to a search warrant approved on the day of the shooting, 22-year-old Tavius Cooley was shot and killed by a teenage boy, and his 18-year-old girlfriend Katelynn Lair was shot and injured.

