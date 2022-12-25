ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

New leadership at Burlington organization that serves thousands of cyclists

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington organization devoted to making bicycling more accessible is getting new leadership. Local Motion says Christina Erickson will be its new executive director starting on Jan. 1. Erickson comes to Local Motion after 13 years at Champlain College where she was most recently the director...
BURLINGTON, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Lakes Region craft beer scene sees post-pandemic surge

New England is known for its craft beer. Vermont, famously, has more craft breweries per capita than any state in the country. Portland, Maine, holds the same title out of the nation's cities. Across New England, and around the country, craft beer culture has both made inroads with locals and tourists and expanded the base of hobbyists pursuing brewery-centric tourism.
PORTLAND, ME
WCAX

Abenaki names coming to more Vermont State Parks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two years ago, Vermont state leaders passed a law that all state park signs needing an upgrade would get an added Abenaki name if appropriate. Since then only one sign has been updated. The law requires the state parks to add the appropriate Abenaki name by attrition, meaning when the signs need to be repaired or replaced.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Everyone Eats program slated to end next year

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A food security program that started during the pandemic could be running out of money in the new year. Since Vermont’s Everyone Eats program began in August 2020, nearly 3.5 million meals have been distributed across the state, with hundreds of restaurants taking part, including The Pizza Stone in Chester.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Fireworks prices explode but holiday displays will still go on

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and it’s the second-biggest fireworks holiday in the United States, right behind the Fourth of July. And this year, those dazzling displays will come at a cost. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, costs are up...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Tuesday Weathercast

On Christmas Eve, An ER nurse and others rescue an owl from a...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Most Tedious Quest for Information

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. There are two ways to get copies of court documents in Vermont. One is to fill out a form with...
VERMONT STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in New Hampshire (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in New Hampshire. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in New Hampshire. GOLF’s other course...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Brattleboro ER nurses rescue owl from car grille

VERMONT STATE
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Holiday etiquette 101 with the Posts: Gifting

VERMONT STATE
VERMONT STATE
102.9 WBLM

Here Is the Snowmobile Trail Conditions Report 2023

Another year, another chance to hit the trails. Thankfully, WBLM has your connection to the latest snowmobile conditions throughout Maine and New Hampshire. We know you're looking to get some amazing riding done in northern New England, and there are plenty of trails and towns that you are your family can explore this winter.
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Ted's Favorites: Return to Rt. 4 in New Hampshire

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Often referred to as New Hampshire’s “hidden coast,”Great Bay is one of the most deeply recessed salt water marine estuaries on the East Coast. Varied marine life, open glassy water and little development, it’s a hidden gem to kayak or canoe on. https://greatbay.org/
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WCAX

Vermont lawmakers aim to make housing more available and affordable

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s legislative session kicks off in a week and housing is on the lips of nearly every lawmaker. State leaders are looking for ways to address both the availability and affordability of housing across Vermont. However, while there’s a near-universal consensus that Vermont needs more...
VERMONT STATE

