ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Of Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NJ couple was fighting before wife allegedly shot husband on Christmas: cops

The New Jersey woman charged with murdering her husband on Christmas Day told authorities the couple was fighting when the fatal shooting occurred, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, was arrested and charged with gunning down her husband, David Wigglesworth, 57, at their Mays Landing home on Christmas night. As of Wednesday, she remained in custody at the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing. According to an affidavit obtained by the Press of Atlantic City, Wigglesworth called 911 around 10:19 p.m. Sunday and told the dispatcher she had been in a fight. When police arrived at the couple’s Somers Point Road home, they...
MAYS LANDING, NJ
wrnjradio.com

12-year-old burned when stove sets clothes on fire in Morris County

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – A 12-year-old was burned on Tuesday morning when a stove caught their clothes on fire, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. It happened at a residence on Averell Drive in Parsippany-Troy Hills. The child was transported to an area hospital for...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Asian Americans in NJ get a serious warning from the FBI

🚨 Opportunistic thieves are targeting Asian Americans, particularly small business owners. 👮‍♀️ Officials say Asian Americans are more likely to view banks with skepticism, which can be a problem. The FBI is warning members of one specific ethnic group in New Jersey they face an...
njspots.com

24 Abandoned Spots in New Jersey To Investigate

New Jersey was one of the original colonies settled in America. Before that, Native Americans have called this land their home for thousands of years. So, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that New Jersey is home to some cool abandoned places. Here is a list of our favorite places to explore and connect with the past.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Two deserving New Jersey veterans in need are given new cars

Well, this is a program that needs more attention: GEICO and the National Auto Body Council have given two New Jersey veterans refurbished cars. It’s part of the NABC Recycled Rides program. Shops in the auto body business take donated vehicles (and sometimes donate the cars themselves), fix them up, and give them to people who are in need of reliable transportation. The vehicles in this case were donated by GEICO and refurbished by Dynasty Auto Body in Paterson.
PATERSON, NJ
schoolbusfleet.com

Investigators: New Jersey Bus Company Operators Duped School Districts

Two brothers who run a school bus company in Paterson, N.J., were arrested after the state’s attorney general accused them of employing unqualified drivers – some with suspended licenses, arrest records, and criminal convictions – while misleading school districts about who was transporting their students. Shelim and...
PATERSON, NJ
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Jersey State Police Heading Into New York

The major blizzard that has caused multiple deaths and essentially shut down parts of the country has really left places like Buffalo and surrounding areas reeling. The area has been recovering from the snowstorm that blew in with hurricane-force winds, below-freezing temperatures, and dumped more than 4 feet of snow, but it has been slow.
BUFFALO, NY
94.5 PST

E-ZPass scam violation lawsuit: Could you get a check?

Some things never seem to change in New Jersey. Garden State residents continue to complain about high property taxes, our sky-high cost of living and getting ripped off by E-ZPass. As New Jersey drivers continue to protest the way the electronic toll collection system operates, and the fines that are...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Rules for Tipping

The first thing you should know is that restaurants are allowed to pay their wait staff below minimum wage. The current minimum hourly rate for tipped employees in New Jersey is $5.13. A lot of folks wonder why restaurants don't just pay their staff more. The reality is that restaurants...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
6abc

'Blizzard of the century': Death toll rises as Buffalo digs out

At least 60 people have died nationwide from the wintry weather that wreaked havoc across the U.S. over Christmas weekend. The most deaths are in western New York, where 38 people have died in the wake of a massive lake-effect snowstorm, local officials announced Wednesday. Hochul called the storm "the...
BUFFALO, NY
Morristown Minute

New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ

New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
MORRISTOWN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy