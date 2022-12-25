The New Jersey woman charged with murdering her husband on Christmas Day told authorities the couple was fighting when the fatal shooting occurred, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, was arrested and charged with gunning down her husband, David Wigglesworth, 57, at their Mays Landing home on Christmas night. As of Wednesday, she remained in custody at the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing. According to an affidavit obtained by the Press of Atlantic City, Wigglesworth called 911 around 10:19 p.m. Sunday and told the dispatcher she had been in a fight. When police arrived at the couple’s Somers Point Road home, they...

