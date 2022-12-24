Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Child dead after being pulled from freezing water on Christmas Eve; coroner releases initial report
CENTRAL - A 4-year-old who reportedly got lost during a hiking trip with his father died after he ended up in a freezing cold river on Christmas Eve. Matias Stricker Abreu was found in a waterway along Frenchtown Road in Central shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. The report came after...
wbrz.com
Fatal fentanyl: Nearly a dozen deadly overdoses reported in BR over Christmas week
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Christmas week will be recorded as one of the deadliest weeks for people who lost their lives to an overdose. Eleven people died over a week-long time frame, according to Shane Evans, Chief Investigator for the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.
wbrz.com
Teen on bike badly hurt after crash near Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving what appeared to be a motorized bicycle Tuesday evening. The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Highland Road. As of 7 p.m., a large number police vehicles were blocking the roadway.
wbrz.com
Accused thief arrested after starting fire inside Walmart on Christmas Eve
HAMMOND - Authorities arrested a man accused of setting a fire inside a Walmart to distract workers while he shoplifted on Christmas Eve. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, 500 customers were inside the Hammond Walmart when a man set a fire in the paint aisle around 6 p.m.
wbrz.com
Sheriff's deputies investigating two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are investing two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery from early in December. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for the thefts. Deputies say the sheriff's office received two separate calls on Dec. 5 regarding a skid steer being taken from separate job sites.
wbrz.com
Darrow woman killed, juvenile hurt in Ascension Parish crash Monday afternoon
GONZALES - Monday afternoon, Louisiana State Police responded to a crash that ultimately left one woman dead. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday when a truck driving on Airline Highway left the road to the right before veering back onto it, crossing the median, and entering oncoming traffic, where it hit an SUV in the oncoming lane head-on.
wbrz.com
Deputies investigating double shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody shortly after deputies were called in to investigate a reported shooting in a neighborhood off Mickens Road Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along Maplewood Drive. Two people were hurt and later showed up at a hospital. They are both expected to survive.
wbrz.com
Charges dropped against man accused of instigating fight that left 18-year-old dead
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office "no-billed" an individual accused of being a principal to murder after a good Samaritan was knocked unconscious outside of a nightclub in May. Hayes Sellers, 18, was killed as he tried to break up a fight outside a club...
wbrz.com
Troopers arrest teen after high-speed interstate chase Monday
BATON ROUGE - State troopers arrested a teenager after a high-speed chase on I-110 Monday. Authorities said Braylen George, 19, was going 90 miles an hour on I-10 when a trooper attempted to stop him around 12:40 p.m.. George then tried to escape, rapidly switching lanes and running other vehicles off the road as he drove over 120 mph and switched onto I-110.
wbrz.com
Worker who dumped water on homeless person facing misdemeanor charge
BATON ROUGE - The woman accused of dumping a bucketful of water onto a homeless person had been ticketed for simple battery, police said Wednesday. A video posted on social media appears to show a worker at Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive shouting and slinging water onto a woman sitting on a curb outside the store sometime Monday, Dec. 26.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
wbrz.com
'Serial robber' arrested after string of heists at Baton Rouge businesses
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of five armed robberies throughout the capital area. The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Kevin Johnson, 55, was arrested Monday. Johnson is accused of committing multiple armed robberies that began on Nov. 20. Johnson is accused of having robbed Dollar General on...
wbrz.com
Convicted killer who was mistakenly freed from La. jail recaptured in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Michael "Ma Man" LeBlanc — a convicted killer from Ascension Parish — was captured Wednesday morning in New Orleans, nearly a month after a series of errors led to his release from state custody. U.S. Marshals had chased LeBlanc into Texas and back before nabbing...
wbrz.com
Police arrest man who allegedly kidnapped, raped woman off Denham Springs highway
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman walking along Pete's Highway and raped her in a nearby wooded area earlier in December. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call on Dec. 9 from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.
wbrz.com
Some Denham Springs homes to experience discolored water
DENHAM SPRINGS - Some water customers in Denham Springs will notice discoloration Wednesday night, into Thursday, due to tests being conducted on area hydrants. Fire District 5 will be "flow testing" the hydrants south of I-12 in Plantation Estates and surrounding areas, beginning at 10 p.m. That could mean brown-tinted water running to faucets -- something likely to continue into Thursday.
wbrz.com
Jackson Community Park playground closed for several days
BATON ROUGE - Installation work on a pair of shade sails will make the Jackson Community Park playground off limits for much of the week. BREC said contractors were to begin work on the project Tuesday. Officials expect the playground to be closed for three days. Temporary fencing is being...
wbrz.com
Boil water advisory lifted for Hammond Heights, White Hall/Head of Island
BATON ROUGE - A boil water advisory enacted on Saturday has been lifted for customers of the French Settlement Water Company in Hammond Heights and in White Hall/Head of Island. Officials on Wednesday said the precautionary measure was no longer in effect. The notice was put out because of concerns...
wbrz.com
La. 1 closed in Napoleonville due to broken gas line
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Drivers using La. 1 at Napoleonville should take alternate routes Wednesday evening as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line in the area. The break prompted officials to close La. 1 from Canal Road (on the edge of downtown) to La. 1010 (south of the village) late Wednesday afternoon.
wbrz.com
Ex-teacher accused of molesting student
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A former teacher at Destrehan High School faces sex crime charges stemming from allegations of a physical relationship with a student. Kyle Aucoin-Melohn, 32, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student, and one count of molestation of a juvenile.
wbrz.com
Nightly lane closures to begin January in preparation for I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE - We're days away from the new year and while many are making resolutions, DOTD is preparing for a massive year filled with projects along I-10. Next month, there will be nightly lane closures on I-10 between Washington Street and Acadian Thruway so construction crews can start moving in and installing concrete barriers along the shoulder.
