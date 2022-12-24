ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen on bike badly hurt after crash near Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving what appeared to be a motorized bicycle Tuesday evening. The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Highland Road. As of 7 p.m., a large number police vehicles were blocking the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sheriff's deputies investigating two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are investing two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery from early in December. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for the thefts. Deputies say the sheriff's office received two separate calls on Dec. 5 regarding a skid steer being taken from separate job sites.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Deputies investigating double shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody shortly after deputies were called in to investigate a reported shooting in a neighborhood off Mickens Road Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along Maplewood Drive. Two people were hurt and later showed up at a hospital. They are both expected to survive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Troopers arrest teen after high-speed interstate chase Monday

BATON ROUGE - State troopers arrested a teenager after a high-speed chase on I-110 Monday. Authorities said Braylen George, 19, was going 90 miles an hour on I-10 when a trooper attempted to stop him around 12:40 p.m.. George then tried to escape, rapidly switching lanes and running other vehicles off the road as he drove over 120 mph and switched onto I-110.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Worker who dumped water on homeless person facing misdemeanor charge

BATON ROUGE - The woman accused of dumping a bucketful of water onto a homeless person had been ticketed for simple battery, police said Wednesday. A video posted on social media appears to show a worker at Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive shouting and slinging water onto a woman sitting on a curb outside the store sometime Monday, Dec. 26.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning

HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
HAMMOND, LA
Some Denham Springs homes to experience discolored water

DENHAM SPRINGS - Some water customers in Denham Springs will notice discoloration Wednesday night, into Thursday, due to tests being conducted on area hydrants. Fire District 5 will be "flow testing" the hydrants south of I-12 in Plantation Estates and surrounding areas, beginning at 10 p.m. That could mean brown-tinted water running to faucets -- something likely to continue into Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Jackson Community Park playground closed for several days

BATON ROUGE - Installation work on a pair of shade sails will make the Jackson Community Park playground off limits for much of the week. BREC said contractors were to begin work on the project Tuesday. Officials expect the playground to be closed for three days. Temporary fencing is being...
BATON ROUGE, LA
La. 1 closed in Napoleonville due to broken gas line

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Drivers using La. 1 at Napoleonville should take alternate routes Wednesday evening as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line in the area. The break prompted officials to close La. 1 from Canal Road (on the edge of downtown) to La. 1010 (south of the village) late Wednesday afternoon.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
Ex-teacher accused of molesting student

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A former teacher at Destrehan High School faces sex crime charges stemming from allegations of a physical relationship with a student. Kyle Aucoin-Melohn, 32, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student, and one count of molestation of a juvenile.
DESTREHAN, LA
Nightly lane closures to begin January in preparation for I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE - We're days away from the new year and while many are making resolutions, DOTD is preparing for a massive year filled with projects along I-10. Next month, there will be nightly lane closures on I-10 between Washington Street and Acadian Thruway so construction crews can start moving in and installing concrete barriers along the shoulder.
BATON ROUGE, LA

