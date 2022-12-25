Read full article on original website
Denver Broncos offensive linemen fight with their own quarterback during horror show in Los Angeles
THE Denver Broncos' Christmas disaster in Los Angeles was so bad that offensive linemen got into it with their own quarterback. The Broncos were hammered 51-14 by the Los Angeles Rams on an embarrassing afternoon at SoFi Stadium. And there was tension on the Broncos' sideline on Christmas Day. Backup...
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit
Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Bills at Bengals Odds: Who's Favored in 'Game of the Year'?
The points spread for Week 17's Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game reveals potential for this becoming 'the game of the year.''
Look: NFL Quarterback's Mom Rips Team's Fan Base
Zach Wilson's mom is trending on social media on Monday afternoon for an apparent message to New York Jets fans. A screenshot of a message from Instagram appears to show the mother of the New York Jets quarterback trashing the team's fan base. "It's not possible for anyone to be...
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Be Suspended
The National Football League is being called on to punish New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones had a "dirty" block against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Following the game, Jones faced serious criticism for his questionable play. Now, Jones is reportedly being reviewed for potential discipline by the league.
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker... The post Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lisa Wilson celebrates Zach Wilson’s girlfriend, Nicollete Dellano, as Jets drama swirls
New York may not have brought football glory to Zach Wilson, but his mom is grateful for one part of his tenure. Lisa Wilson spent the holiday weekend with the struggling Jets quarterback and his siblings, along with his rumored girlfriend Nicolette Dellano and her family, in New Jersey, according to photos she shared to her Instagram story. “So happy NY brought @nicolette_dellanno and her beautiful family into our lives,” Lisa wrote over a group photo that showed her, Wilson, Nicolette and more people at Pazzo Italian restaurant in Red Bank, New Jersey. Lisa also tagged Nicolette’s mother, Kathy Dellano, who...
NFL World Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
The NFL World wasn't very happy with how Cris Collinsworth treated Tom Brady on Sunday night. The Bucs beat the Cardinals in overtime on Sunday evening. Tom Brady and Co. didn't look very good through four quarters, but ultimately, they were able to pull out a victory. Many NFL fans...
Patriots QB Mac Jones’ dirty hit on Eli Apple gets punishment update
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones might be facing some discipline for a hit he made on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback in Saturday’s loss. Jones will be reviewed for a possible fine, but not a suspension, on the hit he placed on Apple, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act
There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
Kyle Shanahan Says He Doesn't Know Who the Starting Quarterback Will Be Next Season
Probably not what Trey Lance wants to hear.
NBA Analyst Gets Brutally Honest About LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to Texas on Christmas Day to take on the Dallas Mavericks. They walked away with stockings full of coal. Try as they might, the Lakers were not able to overcome the Mavericks after a huge third quarter from Luka Doncic and his crew. In the...
Star player absolutely blasts field conditions
The Detroit Lions suffered a 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. But after the game, one of the primary conversations wasn’t even about the game itself, but the absolutely brutal field conditions at Carolina’s Bank of America Stadium. Following the game, Detriot Lions star rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson had plenty to Read more... The post Star player absolutely blasts field conditions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Schedule Change
There will be a new Sunday Night Football game for Week 17 next week. The NFL decided to flex the Steelers-Ravens game to Sunday Night Football and drop the Chargers-Rams game down to a 4:25 p.m. ET start. The announcement came on Sunday evening. It's an announcement that was met...
What Broncos Firing Nathaniel Hackett Means for Lions
Could Ben Johnson be on the list of candidates to be hired by the Denver Broncos?
Steelers Sign Former Giants Starting Linebacker
The Steelers are kicking the tires on a former Giants starting linebacker, the team announced Tuesday. Per Pittsburgh's official account, Tae Crowder has been signed to the active 53-man roster from New York's practice squad. Crowder takes the roster spot of LB Marcus Allen, who was placed on the IR...
ESPN Insider Floats Potential Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
As we wind down the 2022 NFL season, many teams are already in the starting stages of prepping for the 2023 offseason. And one offseason move being floated would be a real blockbuster. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr...
NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Interim Coach Decision
Nathaniel Hackett may be gone, but his spirit may live on through the Broncos next interim head coach. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Broncos players were just informed that senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg, whom Nathaniel Hackett hired during the season to aid him in clock management strategy, is now taking over as the Broncos’ interim head coach, effective immediately."
Broncos Fire Rookie Head Coach Hackett After 4-11 Start
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Team owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal.
