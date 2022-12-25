ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 27

Deirdre Pierson
3d ago

She was found frozen but that doesn’t mean freezing was the cause of her death. She may have had a heart attack or stroke. Sad in any case. R.I.P. our sister.

Reply
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpq.com

More Clarification On Woman Found Dead At Wenatchee Hotel

There's more clarification about a woman who was found dead early Christmas morning at the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says she was not frozen, as was originally reported. "Her sweatshirt was frozen because she was on the ground in the snow," said Harris. "And then,...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified

WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman freezes to death in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner KPQ is reporting the death of a woman who was found outside of the Downtown Inn hotel in the 200 block of Wenatchee Avenue early Christmas morning. It believed that the woman froze to death due to prolonged exposure to the elements. The woman...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Semi Crash On SR 17 Near Bridgeport Causes Fuel Spill

Some road conditions remain dangerous in Douglas County after a semi crash Tuesday morning on State Route 17 south of Bridgeport. State troopers say the semi driven by 40-year-old Francois Gomis of Okanogan was northbound on the highway when it crossed the center line and hit the southbound guardrail. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Lower Floor of Wenatchee City Hall Building Collapses

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department usually uses water to keep fire from damaging property, but Monday morning they were called to fight water that was causing damage at the City Hall building in Wenatchee. Crews were dispatched to the multi-story structure in the 300 block of Yakima Street at around...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Chelan PUD Use Snowcats, Showshoes to Reach Downed Line

Numerous power outages have hit the region over the past week and linemen with the Chelan County Public Utility District have been staying busy trying to keep the lights on. PUD crews have also been resorting to some of their bigger and less-often-utilized tools of the trade to get that job done, including at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday in the Stevens Pass area.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Snoqualmie Pass reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash – The Snoqualmie Pass has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg. The closure was caused by freezing rain in the area, which created avalanche danger. Chains are required on the pass, except for all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday

I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

More than 3,700 Chelan PUD Customers Without Power

More than 3,700 Chelan PUD customers are with out power today. More than 3,600 of the outages are on the south shore of Lake Wenatchee, with residents between Plain and Stevens Pass affected. The outage extends along U.S. 2 from Winton and Coles Corner to Stevens Pass. There are also...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Daily Flights at Pangborn Finally Resume After Nearly Two Weeks

This week has seen a return to daily flights on Alaska Airlines arriving at and departing from Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Inbound and outbound flights on Alaska have been suspended at the airport since December 16. Airport director Trent Moyers says the halts were enacted due to ground...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

V-topped light pillars appeared over Moses Lake Friday night

MOSES LAKE - If you peered up into the sky at any point after dark on Friday, you likely noticed scores of pillars reaching into the night sky. iFIBER ONE News received a number of photos and videos showing the phenomenon. The sight in the upper Columbia Basin is rare give the harshness of winter not seen in the area for some time.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Tries Selling Fentanyl on Telegram

An East Wenatchee man is facing additional charges after trying to sell fentanyl through the Telegram app, while awaiting trial for other drug trafficking charges. 21-year-old Brian Mariano Rivera-Martinez was charged with two counts of unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, and two counts of unlawful possession of counterfeit substances with intent to deliver.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee To Try To Annex County Land Again in 2023

The City of East Wenatchee will attempt to annex county land adjacent to the city limits in 2023, despite being rejected by Douglas County commissioners this year. Mayor Jerrilea Crawford thinks commissioners were swayed by a tiny, but vocal minority of residents who opposed the annexation. She's thinks there's also...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
WENATCHEE, WA
Chronicle

Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory

Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy