ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, IL

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Update: Fire destroys home near Sturgis

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - We have new information on that intense house fire we told you about in Union County. Fire officials say it broke out at a home shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday on Pythian Ridge Road near Sturgis. They say heavy smoke and flames were coming from the...
STURGIS, KY
illinoisnewsroom.org

Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois

URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
DECATUR, IL
hot96.com

Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day

A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
PERRY COUNTY, IN
25newsnow.com

Stretch of sub-freezing temperatures ends today!

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Temperatures are running 20° to 25° warmer out the door this morning as compared to yesterday. That means early morning temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 20s across central Illinois. Partly cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the south will warm temperatures well above the freezing mark today, with afternoon highs forecast to top out in the low to mid 40s area-wide. Southerly gusts will reach speeds of 30 to 35 mph.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Pipe bursts in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Public Information Manager Nicolette Brennan says the team is hoping to fix it without impact to customers. Customers should all still have water as of 3:30...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wdml.com

I-57 southbound exit at Dix reopened, northbound work up next

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Drivers have been detouring around the southbound Interstate 57 exit at Dix for months as the Illinois Department of Transportation replaced the overpass structure and wound traffic through a twisting two-lane construction zone. But on Tuesday, the southbound exit reopened and the lanes of traffic were...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.

Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Celebrating New Year's Day safely. Updated: 6...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired on Jefferson Street

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a case of shots fired on Jefferson Street that happened Dec. 27. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a building was hit with gunfire Tuesday night at 10:43 p.m. No one was injured. No suspects have been identified...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
WAND TV

I-55 south reopened after weather-related crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Weather-related crashes shut down part of Interstate 55 south Monday, but the interstate has since reopened. Illinois State Police responded to several crashes on I-55 south between mileposts 83 and 85. Troopers advise drivers to take it slow as road conditions remain slick.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Carmi officer makes young boy smile with police tour

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Many memories were made Tuesday evening in White County. Officer Grider of the Carmi Police Department made a young boy very happy as he gave him a complete tour of their cruiser. Officers say the boy was fascinated by anything and everything police related. “Carmi Police had a visitor tonight,” the […]
CARMI, IL
KFVS12

Police investigating series of drive-by shootings

JACKSON and WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Major Case Squad and several police departments are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the shootings happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, December 24 in Marion,...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy