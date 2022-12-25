The buzz around the rink following a 3-2 win over the Kraken. "It's huge, especially because it was a tight game after the second and we haven't been getting all the bounces and those wins when we were coming into the third with a tie. Huge day for us and hopefully right now this is the turning point and we're just going to keep playing like we're playing, because I think the guys played awesome tonight."

4 HOURS AGO