Three people were killed and three more were injured Wednesday, in two separate highway car accidents in Clam Gulch and Portage. Alaska State Troopers said they were notified of the crash in Clam Gulch, near Mile 119.5 of the Sterling Highway, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They said 40-year-old Brandon Ihde of Kenai was traveling southbound when his van crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck head-on.

CLAM GULCH, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO