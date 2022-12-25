Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Local Teams Drop From Holiday Basketball Tournaments
A combination of hazardous road conditions and canceled Alaska Airlines flights have resulted in teams from Soldotna High School and Ninilchik dropping from holiday basketball tournaments set for the final week of December. SoHi Boys @ Capital City Classic. The Soldotna Star boys team, scheduled to open play at the...
radiokenai.com
Strong Winds Cause Power Outages On Central Peninsula
Homer Electric Association is responding to close to 30 power outages effecting over 1,900 members in the Soldotna, Kenai, Sterling, Kasilof and Nikiski areas, due to strong winds. HEA Linemen report that there are places where trees are falling into the line, as fast as they are cutting them off...
radiokenai.com
Dense Fog Advisory In Effect For Western Kenai Peninsula
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 28th, for the Western Kenai Peninsula including the cites of Kenai, Soldotna, Homer, and Cooper Landing. According to the the National Weather Service, dense fog has developed over the western Kenai...
alaskapublic.org
Sterling, Seward Highway crashes kill 3 Wednesday
Three people were killed and three more were injured Wednesday, in two separate highway car accidents in Clam Gulch and Portage. Alaska State Troopers said they were notified of the crash in Clam Gulch, near Mile 119.5 of the Sterling Highway, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They said 40-year-old Brandon Ihde of Kenai was traveling southbound when his van crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck head-on.
kinyradio.com
Car collides into front of building in Soldotna
Soldotna, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday, Alaska State Troopers were notified that a passenger car had driven into a private business. The investigation determined that the car had collided into the front of the business Outlaw Paint and Body, at 6:25 p.m. It caused a large amount of damage before...
