Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Star Refuses To Comment On If He Was Attracted To Stephanie McMahon
WWE superstars are known to travel 300+ days on the road for performing in front of the WWE Universe in different states and cities. This tends to them spending much time and somewhat developing attractions for each other. However, former WWE superstar Rene Dupree has refused to disclose if he was attracted to any females back in the day.
bodyslam.net
Drew McIntyre Believes The Samoan Dynasty Conspired To Save Roman Reigns’ Title Reign
The Scottish Warrior was pitted against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship in front of a sell-out crowd at WWE’s first major premium live event for the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales. With Drew McIntyre being the home crowd favorite, there was a heavy belief that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.
bodyslam.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to be a part of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling company in months. It was also reported that Sasha Banks is done with WWE for the foreseeable future.
bodyslam.net
Major Spoiler On WrestleMania 39 Main Events
It was heavily indicated that WrestleMania 39, being in Hollywood, will include the return of one of the biggest stars in the businhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-r9Nb5F3qoess, The Rock. The Great One is speculated to battle in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal title against his cousin, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
Mia Yim Responding To Article On Her Saying Nice Things About Shelton: "Now This Don't Have To Be An Article"
Everything can be an article. To celebrate Shelton Benjamin's 20-year anniversary with WWE, the company uploaded a video of his highlights throughout the years along with comments from his peers including Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and Mia Yim. Yim and Benjamin have a long-standing rivalry, but Yim, potentially against her...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
nodq.com
Seth Rollins explains why him and Becky Lynch missed WWE live event
As previously noted, WWE was dealing with travel issues heading into the post-Christmas 2022 holiday tour. Several WWE stars ended up missing Monday night’s event in Columbus, Ohio including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss. Via Twitter, Rollins explained to a fan that the tour bus...
musictimes.com
Nelly, Ashanti Rekindle Relationship After Spicy Performance? Fans Hope So
Nelly and Ashanti were one of the biggest powerhouse couples in the early 2000s. Their chemistry was off the roof, but it seems like it's still there, despite several years after their breakup. During Power 98.3 and Power 96.1's "Under the Mistletoe" concert in Glendale, Arizona, fans could not take...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Holds Daughters in ‘Milestone’ Moment of Support for Wife Lauren Hashian
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the ultimate girl dad to three daughters, and he’s showing them firsthand how a man should show up, support women, and love other people. In the latest example of this, he literally lifts his daughters up in a “milestone” moment watching his wife Lauren Hashian sing the national anthem before the LA Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks football game yesterday. The video — and caption from the loving dad — will move you to tears.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Reveals His Real Birth Name That He Recently Discovered
Ric Flair didn’t get the best look during the airing of the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode by VICE TV and Dark Side of the Ring. The new Ric Flair documentary on Peacock dropped today, and it shows him in a brand-new light. Among other things, The Nature Boy revealed that he recently discovered his real birth name.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Responds to Top AEW Star Wanting a Match With Her
Due to her dedication and the way the company books her, Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars in WWE, not just in the women’s division. Since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has been pushed as a top star and is still unbeaten in the company. The...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Reportedly Planning Big Change For Roman Reigns As Champion
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed Universal Champion even now, and fans have been wondering whether he will end up dropping the titles or not. Judging by WWE’s recent plans, it seems the company will be splitting up Roman Reigns’ titles by WrestleMania 39.
Sean Strickland Lashes Out At MMA Community For Paying Tributes To Stephan Bonnar
Sean Strickland slammed the MMA community over too-late tributes to the deceased Stephan Bonnar. “Tarzan” argued people should’ve helped the UFC Hall of Famer when he was still alive and not now that he’s already dead. Tributes poured in after The Original Ultimate Fighter Stephan Bonnar passed...
Conor McGregor trilogy fight with Nate Diaz backed for both UFC legends return fights as pair continue bitter rivalry
CONOR McGREGOR and Nate Diaz have been backed to complete their UFC trilogy series. Diaz became the first in the UFC to beat McGregor, in March 2016, but lost a thrilling rematch five months later. A trilogy decider has evaded fans ever since and threatened to fall by the wayside...
wrestlingrumors.net
VIDEO: WWE Pays Tribute To 47 Year Old Star On 20th Anniversary Of His Debut
He’s earned it. There is a constant stream of new stars coming into WWE but there is no way of knowing who might be the next breakout star. Back in 2002, WWE had perhaps the most successful rookie class in its history, as several future World Champions joined the promotion in the same year. There was one who did not get the same recognition, though now things might be changing.
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Challenged by Underrated 'WWE SmackDown' Superstar
Ronda Rousey is being challenged by a WWE Superstar who is on the rise. Zelina Vega ecently went to Twitter to issue a challenge to Rousey, the current SmackDown Women's Champion. In the tweet, Vega celebrated her birthday and said her only wish is battling Rousey. Vega missed half of...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Afa Anoa'i Jr. Comments On Sami Zayn's Inclusion In The Bloodline
The Head of the Table might have accepted Sami Zayn as an "Honorary Uce," but one member of the famed Anoa'i professional wrestling family is warning the WWE star to watch himself and not cross any lines. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. said he's...
bodyslam.net
WWE Warn Talent To Start Travel For This Week’s SmackDown Early
This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown will be emanating from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The show will be headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens squaring off against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. There is also a terrible winter weather issue going on, and WWE wants to get ahead of the problem.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Nixed Updated Version Of The Road Warriors At WrestleMania 34
WWE has a lot of things that they can pull from to re-create history. The company is also notorious for plans changing, especially back in the day when Vince McMahon ran the show. Jimmy Fallon was mentioned as a potential WrestleMania host in 2018, but plans changed. Several ideas were...
wrestlingrumors.net
Here’s Looking At You: Wrestling Fans React To Roman Reigns Breaking The Fourth Wall
He has our attention. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the last two plus years with one of the longest World Title reigns the company has ever seen. As he smashes back one challenger after another, the question has become just who can actually stop him. This time around, it seems that Reigns might have an idea in place for a special move before someone can come against him.
Comments / 0